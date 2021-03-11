Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Six Great Books on Writing

If you’re an aspiring writer, then you’ve likely heard the same advice a million times: Read as much as you can. If you want to become an artisan of the written word, then you should fully submerge yourself in the culture of letters. This means reading newspaper articles, novels, poems, biographies, criticism, and academic studies. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you’re an aspiring writer, then you’ve likely heard the same advice a million times: Read as much as you can. If you want to become an artisan of the written word, then you should fully submerge yourself in the culture of letters. This means reading newspaper articles, novels, poems, biographies, criticism, and academic studies. It also means reading the occasional book that’s actually about writing to help you perfect your craft.

There are tons of books about writing out there, but some are much better than others. Here are six popular titles to consider.

“On Writing” by Stephen King

Whether you enjoy his brand of fiction or not, you can’t deny that King has become a massive force in the world of commercial fiction. His novels glue readers to the page and insist they keep on reading. His “On Writing,” is the most popular book in its genre, which is of little surprise considering the wisdom it contains.

“The Elements of Style” by William Strunk, Jr. and E.B. White

If plot and structure constitute the architectural frame of a novel, syntax and grammar represent the nuts and bolts. In order to truly write well, you need to give these grittier aspects their due.

“The Associated Press Stylebook”

This is another great option for anyone looking to learn the accepted stylistic norms of modern writing. It’s not exactly a fun read, but it’s certainly useful.

“Plot and Structure” by James Scott Bell

Far too many writers assume that crafting a story is all about seizing that sudden inspiration from the muse. In this acclaimed book, James Scott Bell shows how writers, like architects, also must consider the structure of their work.

“The Writing Life” by Annie Dillard

This book by a Pulitzer Prize winner goes beyond simple craft advice, teaching writers how they can maintain balance in their lives while pursuing their artistic goals. From revising faulty paragraphs to remaining persistent and diligent, Dillard’s recommendations cover it all.

“The Paris Review Interviews”

For decades, the Paris Review has been among the foremost literary journals in the world. Their author interviews have always been fascinating, and this book combines insights from literary giants like Hemingway, Cortazar, and many more.

Originally published on Michael Wolkind QC’s website.

    Michael Wolkind QC and Milo

    Michael Wolkind QC, Head of Chambers - QC Barrister at MC Chambers

    One of the UK's leading criminal trial and defence barristers, Michael Wolkind QC possesses over 40 years of experience and a proven track record of success. He has acted as Leading Counsel in many of the decade's most prominent trials, such as the cases of Tony Martin and Munir Hussain. Michael's expertise has been featured in publications such as the New York Times and Vice, as well as in numerous television documentaries and online videos.

    When he's not working, Michael Wolkind is an avid writer, enjoying the freedom and escape of writing poetry. The subjects of his writing often appear to him on long walks with his best mate, his dog Milo. Once afraid of dogs, Michael has now grown to have a deep appreciation and love for the creatures.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    The Daily Routines of 20 Super Successful Writers (and How You Can Use Them to Succeed)

    by Mayo Oshin
    Community//

    Author Luís Falcão de Magalhães: Why your reading time is justified even if a book doesn’t make you feel “empowered”

    by Ben Ari
    Robert Gallant Interview
    Community//

    It’s Never Too Late to Write Your Dream Fiction: An Interview With Robert Gallant

    by Melissa Profeta

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.