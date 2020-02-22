six-good-for-your-soul-vacations

Do you need a recharge? Perhaps a spark of magic? Whether you are weary and tired or just need a reset button, these six destinations have that little something up their sleeve to give your soul renewal and the warm hug it seeks. When you make wellness and decompression time a priority, your body, mind, and spirit will thank you.

Dunton Hot Springs

Located across the mountain from Telluride, Colorado is Dunton Hot Springs. An old mining town turned upscale cabin resort that awaits to immerse you in what feels like a Robert Redford Rocky Mountain movie scene. Let your bones soak in a collection of hot water springs ranging from 85°F to 106°F, helping to improve circulation and promote healthy skin. The scenery provides the backdrop for hiking, fly-fishing, horseback riding, snowshoeing, spa, and dining in the saloon.

How to get there: Fly to Telluride (TEX) or Denver International Airport (DEN). Renting a car will provide options to explore, or the resort will pick you up.

The Perks: Hot springs, mountain experience, private yoga sessions.

duntondestinations.com/hot-springs

Dwarikas Resort

Located in the mountains near Kathmandu, Nepal, Dwarikas Resort nurtures, inspires and heals with its array of services and selection of activities. If a week of meditation and mindful eating, mixed with hiking and infinity pool sitting sounds like your cup of much-needed tea, this is the place to realign your chakras. Be renewed in the crystal chamber room or soothed in the Himalayan salt cave. Spend time creating art, doing yoga, or simply being, but don’t miss the morning green juice and a barefoot walk through the labyrinth.

How to get there: Fly to Kathamndu, make arrangements with Dwarikas to pick you up. You may consider staying one night at Dwarikas Kathmandu.

The perks: yoga, meditation, spiritual connection, spa, and once-in-a-lifetime destination.

dwarikas-dhulikhel.com

Chablé Resort and Spa

Located just outside Mérida, Mexico, Chablé invites guests to experience the ancient Mayan traditional wellness practices. Spa services embark with conch shell cleansing and blessings around a sacred cenoté. Luxury accommodations include a private splash pool and hammock along with a wall of windows and pocket doors to invite the outdoors inside. The restaurant, IXI’IM, displays the world’s most extensive tequila collection and is home to the creations of world-renowned Chef Jorge Vallejo. Recommend the tasting menu.

How to get there: Fly to Mérida International Airport (MID) – direct flights from Houston, Miami, and Mexico City.

The perks: Spa, multiple restaurant choices and access to Mérida, Mayan culture.

chablehotels.com/yucatan/

Snowbird Mountain Lodge

Located in the Great Smoky Mountains, Snowbird Mountain Lodge sparks magic in a natural setting and lives up to its tagline- “disconnect to reconnect.” An all-inclusive (3 meals a day included in your stay) serves really good food. The cuisine here provides food that is comfortable, healthy and options for the most discerning eater. Known for its bar selections (whisky or whiskey and wine), food, service, and incredible views, Snowbird remains the perfect getaway for couples or time alone. Spend a day hiking the numerous trails nearby, take a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard to cruise Lake Santeetlah- 2 miles from the property, or sway to and fro in the front porch rockers.

How to get there: Driving distance from Atlanta, GA- 3 hours, Asheville, NC- 2 hours, Knoxville, TN- 2 hours, Birmingham, AL- 5 hours, Charlotte, NC- 4 hours.

The perks: Mountain views, service, hiking, romance, connection, stargazing.

snowbirdlodge.com

Sailing Alaska w/ The Bob

The location, southeast Alaska in Tongass National Forest. Experience the magic of glaciers, humpback whales that gracefully jump out of the ocean, and thousands of bald eagles from a sailboat. Sailing is an adventure and not for those who dislike the sea or small spaces. A week on a sailboat with four cabins and minimal smartphone service can be trying, yet one of the most incredible experiences of your life.

How to get there: Fly into Juneau, Alaska. Various itineraries are available. Check with The Bob for best flight info.

The Perks: Whale watching, no internet, great hosts, fresh-caught seafood.

soundsailing.com

La Luna – Grenada

Located on the island of Grenada, LaLuna welcomes with a fresh catch of the day menu, oceanside villas, and a beach yoga pavilion. With an on-site spa and India inspired decks and terraces, it’s the place to go if you want sun and sand to be a priority of your relaxation and recharge. Hiking is available with a private tour and highly recommend seven sisters waterfall or crater lake, but make sure you plan a day of travel, as driving is on island time.

How to get here: Fly into Grenada, make prior arrangements with the hotel for transportation or get a taxi at the airport.

The perks: Beach, spa, yoga pavilion- will need to verify the yoga schedule at the resort.

www.laluna.com

If you craving time to disconnect and reconnect, give yourself the gift of time, wellness, and renewal in 2020.