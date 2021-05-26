Leaders are important because they help people complete projects and they run departments and organizations. It is pretty easy to know when someone is an ineffective leader, but it is trickier to pick out a good leader. Take a look at six characteristics of successful leaders.

1. They Communicate Well

Communication is an essential characteristic of a successful leader. They need to make sure that people understand what is expected of them, and they need to listen to what people have to say. They coach people and they help facilitate discussions. Communication is critical for success in business.

2. Integrity

Integrity is a characteristic where someone does the right thing. This characteristic is what makes people respect and look up to leaders. It is important for leaders to have integrity because they’re often in decision-making roles, and they need to do what is best for the company and the teams they lead.

3. Respect

Another important characteristic of leaders is respect. They treat other people with respect all the time. This helps people under them to feel confident, and it establishes a relationship based on trust. People are more productive and motivated because they know where they stand. A successful leader will always work to show others how to respect each other, which helps to eliminate conflict and creates a more positive working environment for everyone.

4. Self-Awareness

Successful leaders also have self-awareness. They know what they are good at, and they are able to recognize and work on their shortcomings. They also understand how they are perceived by others. They have insight developed through their experiences, and they apply it to new challenges. They know what their role is, and they know when to step back and let others do their jobs. Leaders use their self-awareness to find common ground with others and communicate better. Understanding how they are perceived by others allows leaders to shape interactions for a positive outcome.

5. Willingness to Delegate

Leaders have to be able to delegate responsibilities to their teams and others who work under them. They delegate effectively so that their teams can work together to make a project the best it can be. They need to show teams that they have confidence in their abilities to do their jobs, and they need to build trust with the team so that members perform well.

6. Courage

Successful leaders have the courage to speak their minds. They are able to share new ideas and provide honest feedback when asked. They are not afraid of resolving conflicts, and they have the courage to do the right thing.

