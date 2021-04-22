Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sitting here on a Sunday morning, giving myself time and space to be.

To just sit, to rest, to check in, to create. This weekend has been a lot of nothing, in the best way. Reading, resting, carpooling my kids, and cheering them on at their games. After being gone nearly a month, it feels right to just sit for a bit. I am gaining energy to meal […]

I had a conversation with my husband this morning about our outdoor space.

We see things differently.

We have different ideas, goals, and priorities.

Landscaping or patio furniture?

I say both.

He does not.

I was able to speak my mind and not demand a decision. 

We came to some conclusions and some things are still left unknown.

I can let it simmer.

The answers will come.

I wasn’t able to take this kind of pause, this while drinking.

I recognize that.

There will be compromise and we will find a way to work together.

We’ve done it a million times before and it doesn’t have to happen all at once.

I can give ideas room to grow.

I was not happy with my teenage daughter last night.

I was furious to tell you the truth.

I didn’t overreact.

I didn’t do or say anything I regret.

I practiced patience and self control.

I let things unfold. 

I stood my ground.

I was able to communicate with her in the loving, respectful, compassionate, parental way that I want to.

It wasn’t easy, and I feel like a bratty 16 year old myself much of the time, but I behaved like a real super mom.

I gave us some space.

I stopped myself from flying off the handle.

I resisted the urge to argue, win the fight, or to put her in her place.

Anyone raising a strong willed teenager girl, (who is just like you), will understand how hard this is. 

I wasn’t able to practice self control and or discipline, while drinking.

I needed power, control, and resolution in my favor at all costs.

I need to be right and for everyone to know it, 

admit it, 

and say it outloud.

I was a persecutor. 

It is still my natural tendency, if I am being completely honest.

I take a breath now. 

I think about what I want most, instead of what I want immediately.

I work towards long term solutions, which include not only a short term fix for the issue at hand, but a desire to deepen and strengthen a valuable relationship.

It’s things like this that have improved my life since ditching the drink.

They are subtle and they are huge.

They enhance my inner peace.

It’s not that I am agreeable all the time.

It’s that I can speak my mind, stand up for myself, and allow my thoughts and feelings to be heard.


I can also flex, I can learn, I can be wrong. 

I can let things sit in process.

I can see another point of view.

I can create new ideas and let go of demanding one way is the only way.

So just sitting here on a Sunday morning, with my dog at my feet.

Enjoying my last cup of coffee before I move on.

Feeling really proud and grateful for my growth.
Recognizing even in disagreement with my loved ones, I remain at peace.

It is everything.

No one stormed off.

No one yelled.

No one is holding any grudges.

It’s a much better way to live and I have my sobriety to thank for it. 

    Alcohol Free Lifestyle

    Heather Lowe, Digital Class Creator, Coach, Writer, Speaker, Corporate Wellness Consultant at Ditched The Drink

    Heather is a Certified Life Coach, Certified Professional Recovery Coach, Digital Class Creator, Writer, Speaker, and Wellness Consultant. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, a Professional Human Resources Certificate, with 20 years experience in relationship and business development in the corporate world. Heather ditched the drink in February 2018 and found her passion for helping professionals evaluate their relationship with alcohol. 

    She can be found on her website www.ditchedthedrink.com

