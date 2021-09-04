Sister Christina M. Neumann: “Don’t let others steal your joy”

Don’t let others steal your joy: Learn to have good personal boundaries. Realize that if another person is being unkind or badgering you, it’s their problem, not yours. Learn not to engage people who wear you down. I have been learning this lesson lately in working with challenging people around me. Sometimes, the best answer is no answer. Let them say what they want. Don’t react. Don’t let them steal your joy. Maybe, imagine a bubble around yourself. Don’t let them emotionally into your bubble.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sr. Christina Neumann.

Sr. Christina has been working with the elderly and disabled for over twelve years at St. Anne’s Living Center in Grand Forks, ND. There, she serves in a variety of capacities, including direct care, social ministry, office work, and communications/PR. Sr. Christina has been blogging for her Franciscan community for several years as well, sharing uplifting and thoughtful reflections from daily life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As Catholic Sisters, we tend to speak more of ‘vocation’ than ‘career,’ but that would be another story altogether! In college, I majored in written communications. I honestly must say that it was a process of elimination. I went through the course catalog, saying to myself: “Art — no, biology — no, chemistry — no….communications — maybe I could do that!” Looking back, though, I have been inclined to communications work since early childhood. I used to make cards and books, and even write poems occasionally. As far as working with the elderly and disabled is concerned, I was asked to come to St. Anne’s back in 2009, by our provincial superior, to take over at the front desk for a Sister who would be transferring to another place. When I was younger, I used to occasionally accompany my mother to work at a nursing home. I got experience then visiting the residents, help feed them, etc.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents, not surprisingly, where a big help and encouragement to me, each in their own way. My dad used to read books aloud to me, just about every night for many years. At the end of the book, we used to say together: “We fin-ished a-no-ther book!” I am sure this ‘reading together’ helped with my vocabulary and literary knowledge. My mom also was, and continues to be, a big support. Other figures that stand out to me on my journey of ‘finding my place and way in life’ are our parish priest and youth director, who both took the time to meet with and guide me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was first starting out to become a Sister, I spent my first Thanksgiving in the community. In the afternoon, my directress and I decided to make a pumpkin dessert, complete with graham cracker crumbs on the bottom. I had crushed the graham crackers and had them in a plastic container on the bakery table. This table, as I learned too late, was quite slippery, and somehow, I managed to slide it onto the floor! What a mess!

There was a rubber mat on the floor, and it had some holes. My directress thought it would be a good idea to get the shop-vac out. Not too familiar with the mechanism, I accidentally plugged the hose into the blow hole rather than the one for sucking. You can imagine what happened! I blew the crumbs around further, rather than sucking them up!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am involved in our local area Catholic women’s group which meets once a month. This coming month, a friend and I are doing a presentation entitled: “The joy of the Lord is your strength,” where we’ll share tips for finding joy in the midst of challenging situations. This message speaks directly to the topic of this piece directly. I look forward to sharing some of these here.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Commitment: When you say you’re going to do something, you do it (unless you have serious reason not to). We all know people who don’t tend to follow through. We learn not to trust them. I know someone who often will say, “Sure, I’ll do that,” and then something often comes up and the person backs out. Whenever this person commits to something, I now make sure I have a backup, if possible. This stands as a lesson, to me and to you, to follow through and make good on our promises.

Compassion: Working in Long Term Care gives one ample opportunities to show care and concern for people who truly need it. This can be very rewarding. An example comes from just this past week when one of our residents came to the front desk where I was working late in the evening. She was in tears, asking where her husband was (He is no longer around). I made her a cup of chamomile tea (with honey and creamer), and sat and visited with her. Thankfully, she seemed to be a bit consoled by the end of the visit.

Integrity: Doing the right thing is so important! I am not saying I’m perfect and always do the best thing, but it’s certainly something to strive for. Whether or not someone else will find out, doing the right thing -because it’s the right thing — is always a priority!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

As I alluded to previously, I have done research and am currently preparing a presentation on the topic. Like your readers, I have lived through the past year and a half, which for us in long-term care, has been all the more stressful and challenging. On a daily basis, I have cause to implement the techniques I advise (and I know I need to work on doing a better job at this, personally).

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

One thing I can think of, first of all, is that we are, in a way, telling ourselves to be sad! Our news coverage can tend to be negative. Social media posts from ‘friends’ love to show the good things that are happening for them. People can fall into the trap of comparing themselves to others (or what they see of them online). Our reality is never going to measure up to what others present as their reality. People can fall into telling themselves: “My friends have a great life. They’re kids are perfect. My life stinks!, etc., etc.” When we combine these negative message sources, it’s not surprising that we start to do negative self-talk. This leads to negative emotions and lack of joy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Joy does not come from having all that the world can offer. Having more toys and perks (the newest car, the best smart phone, or the highest paying job) is never going to make you truly happy. I don’t have specific examples in mind, but suicide among the wealthy is not unheard of, and that tells us something. At the same time, many people don’t have any extra ‘frills’ in life, but still find joy.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Again, seeking joy in material gain is a mistake. Also, looking for approval from others isn’t going to be a perfect answer for finding lasting joy. If someone ‘likes’ your post on social media, they can turn around and cut you down soon after. We need to find our joy on a higher level, not on trivial, passing things. Another mistake, which I’ll go into later, is not having good emotional boundaries with other people.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?”

Have an attitude of gratitude: Upon waking up each morning, try making a mental list of five things you are thankful for. Or, spend idle time (when stuck in traffic or even walking down a hall at work) doing this. Before going to bed at night, spend time giving thanks for the blessings of the day.

Keep your thoughts in check: If you start feeling upset, stop, get a pen and paper, and do this exercise:

Write out:

Write out: Situation: What is going on? What happened?

Emotions: What am I feeling (angry, anxious, sad, etc.)

Automatic Thoughts: What am I telling myself?

Cognitive Distortions: What is wrong with my thinking patterns here? (generalizing, focusing on the negative, catastrophizing (making a mountain out of a mole hill), etc.

Rational Response: Respond to each automatic thought above with a more rational and positive counterstatement/truth.

Music, Music, Music: Play uplifting music. Personally, I enjoy Christian praise music and 60s music.

Surrender/trust: Realize you’re not in charge. Someone Else has got this — hand over the problems that are weighing you down to Him in surrender and trust. Find joy in realizing that He’s with you through this difficult time, and at every moment!

Don’t let others steal your joy: Learn to have good personal boundaries. Realize that if another person is being unkind or badgering you, it’s their problem, not yours. Learn not to engage people who wear you down. I have been learning this lesson lately in working with challenging people around me. Sometimes, the best answer is no answer. Let them say what they want. Don’t react. Don’t let them steal your joy. Maybe, imagine a bubble around yourself. Don’t let them emotionally into your bubble.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

One huge thing is to just listen! Sometimes, having someone you can confide in, and just get your stress out. Tell your loved one’s that you’re there for them, that your ears (and heart) are open whenever they just need someone to talk with. If they’re open to it, share the tools I outlined above. This is not to eliminate their potential need for professional help.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see more people implement the core values (character traits) I mentioned above of commitment, compassion, and integrity. If they did, we’d probably see more people living joy-filled lives.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’ve never really thought about that! There’s no one in particular coming to mind right now.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers are welcome to check out the website I maintain for St. Anne’s: www.stannesguesthome.org. I also write a blog for my Franciscan community: ndfranciscans.org/fiat, where I share thoughts and reflection from daily life. We can also connect on Facebook; I’m Sister Christina Marie Neumann.

