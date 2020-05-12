Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sink or Swim

Staying Afloat

By

The WAY we think affects what we think and although that may be a statement of the obvious, it is important to understand the process because how we learn to address problems or challenges at any time, not just now, is important. It will determine our personal future and maybe that of others. This particular situation of curfews and restrictions is new to us and uncomfortable and a challenge to handle over the long haul, but the fact is, life throws unexpected curves at us as individuals and communities all the time. We need to learn the skills, if we don’t already have them, that will help us overcome the negative thinking which often arises in what we perceive to be threatening circumstances. When those situations arise the first thought must be: “am I going to sink or swim?” None of us want to drown so to extend the analogy further, if we haven’t yet learned how to swim, we must start. It won’t matter whether we become proficient enough to challenge Michael Phelps or can only manage the dog-paddle, we will stay afloat and that’s the goal. 

It’s not complicated to learn how to swim – or in this instance, learn new ways to adjust to a stressful situation. There are “tricks” as I call them, although really they are habits, which help us overcome and understand our anxieties and fears, all of which are perfectly normal responses to difficult times. I just read an article in Thrive Global in which readers were asked how they overcome negative thinking. I am going to summarize one or two of them, some of which correspond to things I have learned to do in my life and which I have found to be really useful. As a young teenager with a difficult home life, which sometimes felt overwhelming like being caught up in a tangled ball of string, I first figured out that I had to learn how to untangle my particular circumstances. Even today, I sometimes still need to get a grip on my thoughts. I do this by literally saying ‘Stop’ out loud (luckily I live alone) and giving myself a pep talk or if you’re used to computer language hit the ‘delete’ button to banish the thought. I have written other pieces on how important positive self-talk is and how helpful it can be in getting us to a better place in our heads.We can tell ourselves that panicking won’t help change anything – all it does is make us feel unhappy, frightened or out of control; but trying  to become calm, taking deep breaths and taking a step back will help us think and see things differently. We can tell ourselves that we have survived other poor situations and yet are still here to tell the story. We can alter our expectations by not assuming that there is one solution or a magic bullet that will be the instant resolution by adjusting our thinking to solving the puzzle one piece at a time. We can pace ourselves, take a break from whatever is bothering us and do something completely different to distract us from our thoughts – it can be physical: go for a walk, exercise, clean the house, do the laundry – or it can mean taking time to watch a silly movie, cook a meal, to laugh, to message friends – any distraction will work to settle us.

We can focus on the other positive things we can still do or see; talking with family or friends whom we think can be supportive although it’s important to have the mindset that we are looking for a solution or a way out and not just to wallow in a ‘poor me’ attitude. We are all ‘poor me’s’ at some stage or other in our lives and deserving of help and sympathy, but then we have to think our way forward. Our mental and emotional health affects our physical health. The mind/body connection is real and if we have learned anything from this coronavirus challenge it is that our basic state of wellness is the key to how we fight off this virus or illness of any kind. Prevention is actually the ‘cure’ we should all be looking for and it is mostly within our own capabilities to achieve that. We control our own lifestyle, what we do or don’t eat or drink; how we manage our  time so that we are not on the run as if life is controlling us and not the other way round, which means taking time out to relax, whether alone or with someone. None of this is selfish, this is developing healthy and helpful habits. I don’t want you to sink, so grab your water-wings and let’s go swimming.

    Victoria Sarne, Writer, Entrepreneur, Mentor.

    Entrepreneur, Publicist, Event Planner, Writer, Poet.

    Victoria was born and educated in London, England and has lived and worked extensively in St. Kitts, Barbados & The Bahamas. She currently divides her time between Toronto, Canada and Nassau, Bahamas. 

    Her career choices reflect her creativity. Former Director of Marketing for a Toronto Land Development company; small Business Owner; Event Planner; Political candidate (Canada); Public Relations; Publicist and Freelance Writer and Biographer.

    Community commitment: establishing ‘Interim Place’, a shelter for abused women in Mississauga, Canada. In The Bahamas a partner in ‘Edukarting’ programme in government schools; Colours Junkanoo group; HEALinc Project Manager PR & Media; SingularityU Nassau Chapter leader for Project Management, PR.; contributing weekly articles for local newspaper.

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Start Swimming Today! ~ Best Tips From Olympic Swimmer – Yuri Kisil

    by Sacha Devoretz
    Community//

    What Does Health & Wellbeing Mean?

    by Christine
    Work Smarter//

    Millennials in the Workplace: Engage Next Generation CMs

    by Victoria Antonelli

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.