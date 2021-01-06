“Singularity of focus”, With Douglas Brown and Vince Del Monte

Singularity of focus. Today you see a lot of people with starting power and not staying power. I focused on ONE target market place, skinny guys who wanted to build muscle. I didn’t divert my focus and built the nickname, the Skinny Guy savior, which helped me carve and dominate one marketplace. My focus on serving one audience was my strength and helped me avoid the biggest challenge us entrepreneurs face: Red Shiny Objection Syndrome and The Good Idea Fairy.

As a part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vince Del Monte.

Vince Del Monte is a best-selling author, former WBFF Pro Fitness Model, an online fitness business coach but most importantly he’s a father of 3 and loving husband to his wife Flavia. For the past 15 years, he’s helped thousands of people transform their physiques through his online fitness programs and businesses through his coaching programs.

Today, Vince is known as the number one online fitness business coach and has earned the nickname The O.G. of Online Fitness Marketing. During this entire journey, Vince built four different 7 figure generating and four different 6 figure generating online fitness programs. In the past 3 years he transitioned from online fitness coaching to working with online fitness coaches through his high-level 7 Figure Mastermind and 6 Figure Coach Program, Vince teaches his clients to quickly start, grow or scale their online businesses through his High Ticket Fitness Empire model. Del Monte built his business coaching organization with the intention that if he could help fitness coaches build thriving, ethical businesses that delivered enormous value, then that in turn would positively impact all the clients that the coaches were serving. He has also contributed to Askmen.com, Espn.com, Men’s Health Magazine, and Men’s Fitness. Additionally, his work has been featured on Inside Fitness Magazine, Bodybuilding.com, T-Nation, and many many more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up as a cross country runner in a Christian home with a pastor as a father for 19 years. I was always attracted to sports that depended on my own work ethic. Living ‘under the shadow’ of a father who impacted thousands of lives spiritually each week, I felt a pressure to have some type of impact on the same magnitude, but I never felt called towards a formal pulpit like my father. Somehow, I ended up in the world of personal training instead!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Entering the world of personal training created a lot of doubt for my parents. “How are you going to provide for your family working as a trainer?” “Is this what you’re going to do for the rest of your life?” My parents were very concerned that I was pursuing a career that no one in our family had followed. Plus, all the personal trainers my parents knew were holding down multiple jobs. In short, I had to make my parents believe that this was a sustainable path. Little would you know, a few years later after my business blew up I began supporting my parents ministry, The Navigators of Canada, and for more than 10 years I’ve been my parents #1 donor for financial support. I give more than all their doctor and lawyer friends which is pretty interesting.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m a product of great mentors. From my running coaches to my first few gym mentors, if you summed up my life in one sentence it would be: A Mentor is the Key! I would thank Jeff Russo, of The Edge Fitness Consulting, who introduced me to the world of selling personal training packages and encouraged me to become a Fitness Consultant for the gym I was working at instead of a personal trainer because I could earn up to 20% commission on everything I sold. I knew nothing about selling, but this was the decision that opened up my eyes to the world of ‘wealth creation’.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It doesn’t matter how many reps you do if they all suck.” — Tom Purvis, the creator of RTS123

In the gym this means, it’s not about what you do, it’s about HOW you do it. Quality matters.

In the world of copywriting, it’s one thing to know you need to write better headlines, hooks, stories, offers and calls to actions, it’s another thing to actually dedicate the time to master the skill.

So, the lesson is to GO SLOW because slow equals fast. When you learn how to do a skill properly, whether it be lifting weights or writing, the quality of the work will dictate the outcome.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

We help online fitness coaches start, grow or scale profitable online fitness businesses. Specifically, we teach them how to market, sell and deliver their services via “high ticket coaching” which is a fancy way of saying, “We charge a lot of money for our services.”

Where most fitness coaches may sell a 12 week fitness program for 97 dollars, we teach them how to package it up, and position it to command as much as 3,000 dollars for the same information. High ticket coaching is our secret sauce and specialty.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We actually care. The heartbeat of our coaching program is seeing our students win. This past month, we’ve had more than 40 new members join The 7 Figure Mastermind and many of them have come from other programs where they were promised a unicorn and delivered a donkey. This industry has turned into a ton of failed online fitness coaches becoming online fitness business coaches and I call these individuals ‘guru’s’ which means they have had success… once. People come to us because they want to learn from an expert… someone who’s had repeated success for more than a decade. We stand out because of our students’ results. It’s that simple. This past year, we’ve produced four seven figure earners and more than 100 six figure earners and I don’t know anyone else producing the results our programs are. We teach our students to build a business around being YOURSELF because people don’t buy coaching, they buy coaches! That’s a phrase we live by.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

Seriously. Just curiosity. I wasn’t actually committed in the beginning, I was simply curious to see if I could make an extra 3 dollars–4K dollars a month to pay my bills. I didn’t have any grand ambitions. If I remember, saving up to buy a house was my second goal.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

I’d probably have a panic attack if we made less than 3 dollars–4K dollars in a day right now. Money doesn’t drive me, but growth and reach does. I’m curious to see how many people we can truly help, and I’ve always been about transformation. My mentors helped me become a leader and I’m driven to help our students become L.I.T. aka Leaders Impacting Transformations. What gets me excited is our students winning without them sacrificing their families, faith and fitness in the process. I don’t believe in ‘success at all costs’ because of the potential fall out.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Honestly, we have found that ‘exciting projects’ keep you broke. We are focused on simply serving more members at scale. This requires infrastructure, so I guess what’s most exciting is learning how to build a well functioning team that operates with a clear vision to help 1,000 of our students succeed over the next 2 years.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

Singularity of focus. Today you see a lot of people with starting power and not staying power. I focused on ONE target market place, skinny guys who wanted to build muscle. I didn’t divert my focus and built the nickname, the Skinny Guy savior, which helped me carve and dominate one marketplace. My focus on serving one audience was my strength and helped me avoid the biggest challenge us entrepreneurs face: Red Shiny Objection Syndrome and The Good Idea Fairy.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

High converting landing sales page. To make money online, it comes down to ONE thing — The Offer, The Offer, The Offer, The Offer, The Offer. You need an irresistible, “mafia offer” aka A Godfather offer. Your offer needs to be communicated with a believable story, big hook, points of differentiation and compelling social proof. If your sales page fails to communicate your value proposition, you won’t do your #1 job which is to SELL.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t think I even finished my first ebook which went on to sell tens of thousands of copies. I’m being a little sarcastic. We just put it out there. There were a lot of typos, contradictions and definitely wasn’t the best written book, but it still became a best selling book because of the value it offered the marketplace. So the lesson was, take imperfect action and fix things as you go.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

We do. We have four full time phone closers and three setters, individuals who manage our conversations on social media and book calls. The fastest way to scale your organization is a sales force. We pay our team very very well and they work on very generous bonuses. So the advice is to make them prove themselves initially, but then ensure they are fully supported to sell like terminators!

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

Pivot from a 1–1 old model to a high ticket/high-value online group model: High-ticket items are high-value and high-priced products or services. A more detailed step-by-step guide can be found here for fitness professionals starting from zero: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHEF8jMhRXw/.

High-ticket items are high-value and high-priced products or services. A more detailed step-by-step guide can be found here for fitness professionals starting from zero: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHEF8jMhRXw/. Produce Content: Learn how to solve people’s pain points on social media. Create content that’s valuable, purposeful and shareable. People should meet this minimum: 1 Instagram post a day, 1 x 90 second IG Story a day, and at least 3 x 5–7 minutes high value live videos per week. This will generate the know, like and trust factor.

Learn how to solve people’s pain points on social media. Create content that’s valuable, purposeful and shareable. People should meet this minimum: 1 Instagram post a day, 1 x 90 second IG Story a day, and at least 3 x 5–7 minutes high value live videos per week. This will generate the know, like and trust factor. Profit: Announce that you’re looking for 5 clients who have a specific problem and want to achieve it in a measurable amount of time.

Announce that you’re looking for 5 clients who have a specific problem and want to achieve it in a measurable amount of time. Provide Value: Deliver a killer 90-day program with meal plans, check-ins, and accountability at a premium price (1,000 dollars for 90 days) and aim to generate 5 testimonials at the end.

Deliver a killer 90-day program with meal plans, check-ins, and accountability at a premium price (1,000 dollars for 90 days) and aim to generate 5 testimonials at the end. Prosper: Eventually you’ll want to tell your gym boss you won’t be coming back. Have at least 7 consistent months earning MORE online than you were with your day job. During those 7 months, save up every penny from your day job and put it into an “Emergency Fund” so you have a strong safety net in case the online world isn’t for you. This also helps you prepare for the next tax bracket.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

A Mentor is the Key! I don’t tell people to do what I don’t do myself. Every one of my plateaus was overcome by hiring ‘outside eyes’ to give me my individual ‘marching orders’. If you want to restart the engines, stop being An Island of One and Suffering in Silence. Pay money to buy speed, knowledge, relationships and accountability, and then take massive action on your mentors advice. I don’t know a faster way to restart the engines.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

The C4 Method… you need content, conversations, calls and cash. I’ll break it down.

You need V.P.S. (valuable, purposeful and shareable) content to create good will in the marketplace.

You need Conversion Conversations where you increase trust and quality in the DM.

You need to book Calls and close your One High Ticket Offer on the phone for Cash.

People make business far too complicated. No need for fancy funnels, websites, or ads.

Just C4 Method will get your business to 30–50K months consistently.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

We do quite a few things:

We do 5 group coaching calls a week

A 1–1 Game Plan call with all new members

Unlimited 1–1 phone support

Three live events every 4 months

Three live ½ day events every 2 months

A private Facebook group

A streamlined, step-by-step program.

In short, your members need a killer program, support and way to get help when stuck

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Yes, the industry churn rate is 15%. Ours is 3.8% so here’s a few things:

The Promise document, which states 12 expectations from us and 6 from the student.

Our contract states we will send them to collections agency if they break their commitment. This is disclosed at point of sale to ensure they are 100% on board.

We also have a large buy out fee if they wish to discontinue which is also disclosed.

In short, we try to UNSELL people from joining our program which ensures we only let serious people in. Our motto is, Retention Happens on The Front End, which is why I’m happy sharing those things.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Get your personal home life in order. Don’t preach change and impact if your own family is falling apart.

Value personal integrity, and don’t export anything into the world that isn’t working inside your home.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Pastor Steven Furtick of Elevation Church. He’s by far the most influential ‘celeb’ in my life, and his sermons are always on point and help me reframe challenges in my life from a biblical perspective. If I could partner with anyone in the world on a project, it would be with him.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.