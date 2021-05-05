Singing Memory Of A Name: Amparo Ochoa #CincoDeMayo #Mexico

What is the taste of sweetness in the air, for those loved ones we have lost, through a bitter echo of despair? How does it feel to permit your mind to wander through memory’s time, on that fateful day when such a life was taken away? Furthermore, how does the very essence away treasure of song permit us a way into moving through the emotional baggage, for getting through the story, in how a life was cut short? There is a sprinkling of beauty and treasure, when it comes to the singing of memory-even if the pain is too much to bare. The story must be told and treasured. Never can one forget the paintings of memory; no matter how painful it may be! It’s why there is the greatness of music! For in music, there is a watery atmosphere, in partaking in the healing arts, when telling the story. Such is the treasure for the arts!

Moving into the passions, and delights, of Mexican memory, a precious design for water’s memory comes into play. There is a passionate stillness, when treasuring the sacred memory of a loved ones name! How does it feel to sing their name, memory, and story from the lips of one’s Being? Tasting their energies of memory, in order to keep that energy order memory, ever present, and alive! How does it feel? For starters, it feels precious and Divine! Receiving Divinity and permitting it to immerse into one’s presence on an Earthly spacing. That’s how magnanimous, it transpires into!

Water and land in Mexico produces its own intimate narrative into the mystical pleasures and treasures of storytelling! For starters, they awaken whatever artistic jewels, which lays hidden underneath the Earth! Coming through one particular song, of Mexican tradition, one examines the sensory for that name-and its breath-to spread across the winds of song! Llamabase Valentin moved through the voice and lips from this legendary, Mexican singer. There was a taste when being immersed, within such a treasure! The story of his departure was painful. Neverthless, the name was kept alive!

Voy a cantar un corrido De un amigo de mi tierra Llamabase Valentin Que fue fusilado y colgado en la sierra

The beauty, regarding certain singers is their talent for making the passing of a beloved name seems less daunting. In fact, they perform the song as if it were a sweet and passionate lullaby-gentle, soft, sweet, and nourishing of one’s delicate nature. The content of the song sounds more like a farewell, a testimony that one had lived; as opposed to a serenade of mourning. That’s one of the splendid nature’s of certain artist. They have the ability to transform sadness into serenity! There is more of the ability to vocally maneuver oneself into a higher spiritual awareness, rather than stay in the limitations, by those not understanding the connection of the Spiritual world to the Earthly one!

Connecting a memory to land always possesses a euphorical sweetness to the very sound of music! For one, we have the teachings and telling of the sacred winds. Such always brings certain dreams into a precious and pleasing reality. Land colors a name! When a name moves through a particular landscape, one cannot help, but to see a greater painting, and beauty, within that name. That’s real! Based on where that name has traveled, the fruits it has touched-and the vegetation associated, with it-one is likely to envision a wealth of coloration and mystery! How does it feel? How does it feel to know that one’s very name is associated with a certain timber, texture, rhythmic hue, and an abundance of storytelling, when it has traveled through lands? What are the different scents, floral decor, and other natural vegetation, which has attached itself to a name? Fascinating, don’t you think? When an artist connects a specific name, to a particular place (and space) on the Earth’s vegetation, a sacred contract, between that individual and the name has been crafted and established! This is especially true, if the name was attached to a beautiful Soul!

No me quisiera acordar Era una tarde de invierno Cuando por su mala suerte Cayo Valentin en manos del gobierno

What a shame that fate takes us into a certain navigation, not by our own doing. Of course, the Universe always has a way of bringing back harmony. For whatever, or whomever, has been lost will always be found! Always! Mourning has the power to transform into memory. It’s a precious memory, at that.

As we celebrate the holiday of Cinco De Mayo, let us always remember to move through the land, in ever praise for the blessing of, memory! There were those, who were lost in the battle, on that day. And when winning any victory, sometimes, you have to lose certain battles! Those Mexican men and women, who fought for victory, will always be remembered! Their names are blown through Mexican winds; laying among any of the natural vegetation, in which they touch. Through such an understanding, let there be a celebration for such a victory. Singing the names of those, who were lost, for their names to ever be whispered in the land, and water’s song!

Amparo Ochoa