Singing Into Earthly Peace Of Serenity: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

A person never truly understands the meaning of home, until they are far away. Far away, while hearing Mother’s voice of the homeland. That’s when your heart is enriched, the most! Mother nurtures, all. In fact, there are nutritious elements in the vocal performance, for love of the land. When a person hears a feminine voice, from their land, they will come to appreciate just how beautiful, and nutritious the land really is.

Home is an awakening. Somehow, when you are afar, you have the ability to see the details just a tad bit more. You have to ask yourself, what more is there to know? After all, you have to ask yourself if having grown up in a particular area means that you have full 100% knowledge, surrounding its existence. Not always. Each and every day, there is something to learn about the land. It doesn’t matter how long we have grown up within a certain area. Every day is a learning lesson, when it comes to the land. There is more than enough for us, when it comes to expanding our knowledge base, regarding our Earthly spacing.

Flying into the territory of Afghan lands, a legendary Mother of the nation, sings on. She sings, though she is no longer here on Earth! Such is the treasure of legends. Their voices are carried on, for the purposes of the current generation. They must hear an authentic sound of Afghan soil. For in that way, they know what Mother sang about; avoiding any falsehoods, which have been portrayed about her. Mother knew the land, when it was free! Mother knew the land when woman was affirmed, encouraged, and celebrated! Mother, knew!

In hearing the voice of one legend, a more humane (and holistic) version of Afghanistan is heard. 🇦🇫🇦🇫

When it comes to foreign ears, listening to the timber, texture, and treasure will do. Of course, such is until one understands one of the languages of the people. Yet, from the initial notes of her sound, the invitation to hear a different story for the people of Afghanistan, slowly takes place. It’s the musical side; the more cultural side.

Mermon Zheela

Examining the video of one legendary, Afghan dame, there are flashbacks and visual references to the land. Remember, oh Darlings, music and land, goes hand-in-hand. Going deeper, the land becomes a kind of poetry. As these references are made, the land begins to dance to its own, natural rhythm and pacing. It feels refreshing; especially, for the Afghan people. In the midst of what is happening, it is the music, which is making everything seem, alright! Music grants us peace and comfort, when becoming still, in it. Music welcomes joy and love, during the times of stress and discomfort. Music is a hopeful tool, during the most daunting of times! So, let the music play!

Further observation of the video, we come to view layers, upon layers of attentiveness to the Earth. Even the color for the legendary, Afghan singer is a reflection of Earth’s abundance. Vocal artistry, plus nature’s natural decor is aligned within this video. Balance is being sung in the atmosphere. Perhaps, that’s the gist of everything. When balance is out of place, society becomes chaotic. When the feminine image is underappreciated, ignored, unloved, demanded, and humiliated, the energy of destruction is likely to swiftly spread. That’s just! Once such is done, man has removed himself from nurture and holistic vibrations of the feminine. In hindsight, he has created his own demise!

What is currently happening in Afghanistan, is a shift and the rise of hypermasculine energy. The celebration of the feminine, and man’s holistic connection to it, is being threatened. Please keep in mind that in the midst of such these circumstances, the song forever plays on. Love is always everlasting. Always! There are moments of panic, fear, and not knowing where to turn to. And then, there are those, who become centered. They are centered, and permit themselves to move during those times of despair. They know they have to keep moving, in order to maintain clarity of the mind. If only they can keep going. If only they continue to paint; painting the land to a new form. Stroking the land until it becomes a new coloring; then things can be, alright! At least, the future generations, will have the ability to look at other pictures, that were left, behind.

The significance of those legendary singers, within any culture (and nation) is that they are able to move through the impossible. Their music and work of art is a reminder of, so. Each and every time, they remind us of our power. That’s the audacity of music, everyone. When the world appears as if it will fall apart, it’s the music, that will play on. So, let it play on and on, and on. Put it on repeat. For, as people work to heal the land, remember the healing factor of song!