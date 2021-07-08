Singing A Loving Truth! Sophie Braslau

So many times we talk about truth when it comes to love. Yet, what does it mean to truly love someone? Furthermore, what does it mean to incorporate honesty into the grander workings of love?

Love and truth go hand-in-hand, don’t they? You cannot have one without the other. Furthermore, it is the honest part, which cements the very foundations of love. Honesty forces vulnerability. When a person is vulnerable, they are pressed to reveal every component of themselves. And yes, it includeinclude one’s weaknesses, pains, and fears. Having been hurt causes a person to go through withdrawal. Perhaps, it’s best to close oneself off, when it comes to any vulnerabilities concerning love. After all, it is a risk. Love demands that we take that chance; going places, we are too afraid of going. Love mandates that we leave our comfort zone; expanding into greater heights. Perhaps, it’s why love can be a scary thing.

One of the beauties of honesty, is how it forces us to align with our humanity. Love comes through certain facets. Furthermore, it has a way of getting us to heal. After all, the release of certain toxicities takes place when truth is told. It’s the just the nature of our emotional existence. And then, there is the nature of words.

When it comes to the treasures of words, there are certain layers pertaining to the landscapes of words and the reality of truth! Never forget that words are energies. Energies can create or they can destroy. They can be pure or they can be toxic. So just imagine how it would feel when such energies are directed at a particular person? How does it feel? Well, it can be broken or restored. You don’t play around with a person’s words when it comes to love. That’s real!

Love is backed by words. Add the arena of music, and you have a healing wellness, at hand. Even when a person has been broken-hearted, love has a way of healing the most painful of times. That’s real!

A song, which highlights the blessings of truly loving someone demands that we take heed, and take heed, very well! For sometimes, we may not always have the power to be vulnerable when it comes to love. Love is a blossoming flower. It takes time and requires patience. Last, but not least, it mandates that we be open to the blessings of love. We have to expose our wounds, in order that our current love, knows we have been scarred. From there, we entrust them with our heart. Should they bring in the honest factor, we are given the blessing of moving through love with courage. The courage of love enriches our comfort and hue. That’s how beautiful the nature of love should be.

Hearing a 1928 recording of a song entitled, “I Truly Love You,” one moves through a storyline in a woman being able to profess her love for someone. The love is so grand, open, and honest! It comes as a natural, and brings the smoothness in moving through this journey, called love. There are heroic efforts, through such a wonder. After all, the acclaimed singer, for in such a song she didn’t have to give her heart to us. Not at all. She didn’t have to move through the words of love’s artistry, or open up to honesty’s song. And yet, she did! Hear the whispers, feel the breeze, and let honesty permit love’s whisper, at ease!

Sophie Braslau