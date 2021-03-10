Mohammad Chenari is an Iranian pop singer, musician, and songwriter. Chenari was born in Ahvaz, Iran. ( born 13 January 1987)

He started early in music and studied guitar and piano. He created and sang a few of music in 2006. He also collaborated with many famous Iranian singers as a songwriter and musician.



He released his first album, 100, in 2015. Many prominent Iranian pop songwriters and musicians collaborated with him on his first album.

Mohammad remains active, creating a few famous music tracks from 2015 until now.