Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Singer Mohammad Chenari “Start seeking opportunities as soon as possible — maybe before you feel ready!”

Biography Mohammad chenari is a Musical artist

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Mohammad Chenari is an Iranian pop singer, musician, and songwriter. Chenari was born in Ahvaz, Iran. ( born 13 January 1987)
He started early in music and studied guitar and piano. He created and sang a few of music in 2006. He also collaborated with many famous Iranian singers as a songwriter and musician.


He released his first album, 100, in 2015. Many prominent Iranian pop songwriters and musicians collaborated with him on his first album.
Mohammad remains active, creating a few famous music tracks from 2015 until now.

Mohammad Chenari

    Ali Varian

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    D-Witt best rapper in Rockford

    by Scott Autten
    Community//

    ØHENRY Is a Groundbreaking Musician Rising in the International Music Arena

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire With Mohsen Avid

    by Andera Jesibale

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.