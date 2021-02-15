Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Singer Gabriel Montes aka Li1 Lean On The Benefits Of Music

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Gabriel Montes always dreamed of being a musician, singer and an artist. From childhood, he was was always drawn towards music. He worked hard every day to work on his singing skills. With lots of dedication, determination, hope and passion, Montes made a mark for himself in the music industry. Today, people know him with his stage name Li1 lean.

While every country has it’s own language(s), there’s only one language we can all understand: the language of music. We don’t even need words to understand what music is saying. Every year I see a lot of different people from a lot of different countries attending festivals. When the music is being played, it seems every one understands what’s coming out of the speakers and they just start dancing to it says Lean

It’s almost impossible to find someone who doesn’t feel a strong connection to music. Even if you can’t carry a tune or play an instrument, you can probably reel off a list of songs that evoke happy memories and raise your spirits. Music is not only able to affect your mood — listening to particularly happy or sad music can even change the way we perceive the world.

Lean says we’ve all felt strong emotions listening to music. Sad songs may bring us to tears, while joyful music can make us feel euphoric. While melancholy music can move us in fascinating ways, there is power in that second category, too. Indeed, one way music may make us better people is by making us happier—and therefore more likely to give of ourselves. 

Be aware of the sound environment. Some restaurants use music as a way of subtly encouraging people to eat faster so there is greater turnover. If you’re looking for a location to have a meeting, or even a personal discussion that could be stressful, keep in mind that noisy environments featuring lively music can actually increase stress and tension.

Use it to boost your energy. On the other hand, when you need energy levels to be up – like when exercising, cleaning or even giving a presentation – upbeat music can give you the lift you need. Consider using music when you’re getting ready in the morning as a way to get your day off on the right beat.

Improve sleep. Listening to classical or relaxing music an hour before bedtime can help create a sense of relaxation and lead to improved sleep.

It’s not just listening to music that can change our behavior for the better—moving to music helps, too. But it’s not the movement of dancing itself that inspires kindness and helpfulness (although it might contribute). Instead, it’s the way music helps to synchronize us with other people he quoted.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

