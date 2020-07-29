Simply Soul-Full

Life has a way of connecting you with those who are meant to be in your life. Its not coincidence-its synchronicity! There is absolutely no rhyme nor rhythm to these synchronicities that just seem to come out of nowhere- but when they collide with your world, the best and only thing you should do is open wide and let them take you away! Today, I bring one of my most amazing synchronous moments in the form of the gorgeous Paula Vail- the Happiest person on earth! She just makes you smile! So, open up wide-and breathe her in!

“When we recognize that we are the ones in control of our lives and happiness, a beautiful door is opened.” “We become empowered.” Paula Vail

Question:

Your book “Why am I so Happy?” is a really beautiful book that can actually help readers find happiness and keep it? What inspired you to write this book and what do you hope readers take away with them once they have read it?

Answer:

Oftentimes in my life, I was caught with a smile on my face. Other times, I’d shared a kind word with someone, or I was caught dancing to a favorite song that I heard around me. I would often be asked “Why are you so Happy?” This inspired me to write my book and share with others the insights I had gained in facing the tragedy’s, challenges, and heartbreak in my life. Like many others, I have experienced mistreatment and disrespect. In my book, I share perspectives and tools that I personally believe will guide us in opening the door to the incredible happiness that resides in each and every one of us—a joy that is in the center of our being. A joy that can be triggered or tapped into. I also recount some of my own personal challenges and how achieving happiness at times was indeed a struggle. When we take control and celebrate the joy and manifestation available to us we can realize how using some of the “tools” shared in my book can, and will, assist us in taking steps to finding joy in our everyday life.

I have always felt great joy in seeing others happy. The completion of this book is my expression of love and caring for humans, as well as for the animal kingdom, and our beautiful planet. When we recognize that we are the ones in control of our lives and happiness, a beautiful door is opened. We become empowered. I hope to be a vehicle for humans and animals to know that they are so deeply loved and cared for in this beautiful universe.

Question:

Your book “Why Am I So Happy?” is a really timely book considering that many people are struggling to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and staying happy can be challenging.

Answer:

My book shares multiple perspectives and tools in guiding us through difficult challenges, no matter what those challenges might be – personal or global. Life is like a river, always flowing. For many of us, we are consumed in the waves of the storm. Guidelines and information in my book will help readers to redirect their minds and emotions to make choices that will enable them to move through the difficult moments and find joy in the areas of their lives that are positive.”

Question:

Tell us about your show “Elevating Your Life with Paula Vail”.

Who do you interview and what is your show’s mission?

Answer:

I have been a show host for 6 years now. It is a privilege to share so many amazing guests with my audience.

My guest speakers are experts in the field of supporting people to thrive through fitness, philosophy, spirituality, finances, healing, and much more. The show covers a variety of topics to increase knowledge and entertain us. My show’s purpose is to inspire viewers to reclaim their power and to realize manifestation and happiness through positive and mindful choices. My show covers a variety of topics to increase knowledge and inspire new perspectives of the world. Also included on my Patreon channel are exclusive mediations, videos, and much more. You can join now at: https://www.patreon.com/WellnessInspired

Question:

Paula, you began your restaurant service years as a waitress, then became manager, then owner. What life perspectives did those years of experience give to you?

Answer:

Those years gave me some of the greatest moments and joy in my life as well as great challenges. I adored my customers. They, like my employees were like family. My restaurant had a 200 customer capacity, but I treated it as a beautiful community of Tacoma area family. Working in a restaurant is a great opportunity to learn so many skills. Working with the public and the pressure of a packed house, with fellow employees in creating a team environment, and providing delicious meals and atmosphere. I cherish all of those memories. When I became a widow and single mother during those years, the caring and support from others was beautiful and unforgettable. I will always be grateful. Also, being a “female” restaurant owner did have challenges also in how I was viewed by vendors and others in the business world. I believe I gained so many valuable perspectives and skills, as well as confidence and strength from those years. To this day, when I am the customer in a restaurant, I feel gratitude for the staff, and memories of my years in my restaurant come to me.

Question:

Do tell us, is there another book in your future?

Answer:

Yes. Actually a couple books. I have co-authored a Usui Reiki Training manual which is looking to be released later this year. I am so excited to share this with Reiki Master/Teachers around the world. It is based on the authentic teachings and techniques of the amazing Dr. Mikao Usui. I am also working on my 2nd motivational book which will release in 2021.

Paula is the founder and owner of Wellness Inspired, author of the book “Why am I so Happy”, host of the show “Elevating Your life with Paula Vail”, co-author in the book “America’s Leading Ladies, Who positively impact our World”, along with Oprah Winfrey, Melinda Gates and others. Paula’s business “Wellness Inspired” has been chosen as “The Best of Tacoma” in the Wellness category for 8 consecutive years. This year she has also been awarded their “Hall of Fame” status. She is an exceptional Usui Reiki Master/Teacher, avid animal advocate, and motivational speaker. 2020 Business Hall of Fame Recipient awarded by “The Best of Tacoma” in the Wellness category. “Wellness inspired is all about my focus on radiating positive energy, caring, and empowerment throughout the world,” says Paula.

Prior to starting Wellness Inspired in 2008, Paula successfully managed then owned a restaurant for over twenty-seven years. When her beloved dog Shotzy became ill Paula decided to learn Reiki and discovered its amazing life changing effects. I am so impassioned by the power of Reiki that it will always be part of my life’s work and mission.”

Paula was born a premature baby, weighing less than 3 pounds. Doctors did not expect her to survive the night. She did survive and has always been grateful for the gift of life. This has instilled in her what she calls a “server’s heart”. She has always strived to be a caring and positive energy in the world.

Show information: https://www.patreon.com/WellnessInspired

For more information please visit www.wellnessinspired.com