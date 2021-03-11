Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Simply Nilofer – Empowering Women. Believing Where There Is a Woman, There is Magic

Nilofer Khan Nilofer khan or simply Nilofer, is a hardworking, highly dedicated and ambitious women. Her past life was filled with struggles and obstacles that made her strong enough to tackle any problem. She says that she gets inspired from people who face any obstacles in their life with honesty and courage. Moreover, she says […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Nilofer Khan

Nilofer khan or simply Nilofer, is a hardworking, highly dedicated and ambitious women. Her past life was filled with struggles and obstacles that made her strong enough to tackle any problem. She says that she gets inspired from people who face any obstacles in their life with honesty and courage. Moreover, she says that she not only faces the obstacle but also likes to win over it.

       Nilofer is a social person. She loves the fact that she can interact, dance and sing with different types of people. While working in a communication world, she is concerned about the sinking radio industry. If we talk about Nilofer’s journey from a simple middle-class girl to a renowned icon in radio world it can be described to be a roller coaster ride. We know that struggle is a part of every successful person. But being self-confident all the time is difficult enough. This difficulty was never a problem for Nilofer because she loved her work and she understand herself well.

Apart from work life, Nilofer plans to visit exotic places alone and dreams to see her daughter touch the height of success. She feels that her intuitions, work and her daughter are her biggest strength. But her emotions weakens her up. All the way we can say that Nilofer’s success is prominently seen from the reward and the award that she got.

Apart from being successful, Nilofer is a kind human being. She wants the people of this society to be genuine, kind, generous and help people as much as possible. She is a girl filled with emotions, loyalty and believes in values and principles.  She says that she believes in Allah and humanity. She simply says that she had faced many challenges before and will still be facing them but will never give up.   

    Vishu Gupta

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Purpose//

    How to Turn Seemingly 'Wild' Ideas Into Reality

    by Stew Friedman
    Community//

    Onlyness

    by Naomi Hattaway
    Community//

    Ted Talks That Will Help You Be a Better Leader

    by Javier Betancourt Valle

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.