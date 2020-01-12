Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Simply Listen And Receive.

To hear what you have to say too.

By

Sometimes, we only hear what we want to hear. So we no longer listen to what is actually being said. Because we get stuck hearing the thoughts in our own head.

Thoughts that make us think we know better. Thoughts that make us think we always need to be right. Thoughts that make us think our way is the only way.

When we forget how to listen to what someone also has to say, we forget how to listen to what we have to say too. 

So we forget to listen to the voice inside of who we are. You forget to listen to the voice inside of you. 

The voice that simply knows what you want. The voice that simply knows who you are too. 

Because all you hear right now is the voice inside your head. The old conditioning that made you think you could no longer trust you. Your voice. What you have to say too. 

When you remember to trust how you feel rather than how you think, you can be confident in your decision. Because you are trusting your heart rather than your head. Which is why no one can tell you how to feel. Because only you feel what you do. Which is why you can trust you. The voice inside of you that simply knows if it feels right. Or not. 

Listen to your voice too. The voice inside of you. To receive all the answers. To understand what you need to do too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Listen In

by Sue DeCaro
Community//

Facing Your Fear Is The Best Thing You Can Ever Do

by Lisa Johnson
Community//

Things I Learned From Listening to My Procrastination

by Rewire Inc

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.