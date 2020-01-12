Simply Listen And Receive.

Sometimes, we only hear what we want to hear. So we no longer listen to what is actually being said. Because we get stuck hearing the thoughts in our own head.

Thoughts that make us think we know better. Thoughts that make us think we always need to be right. Thoughts that make us think our way is the only way.

When we forget how to listen to what someone also has to say, we forget how to listen to what we have to say too.

So we forget to listen to the voice inside of who we are. You forget to listen to the voice inside of you.

The voice that simply knows what you want. The voice that simply knows who you are too.

Because all you hear right now is the voice inside your head. The old conditioning that made you think you could no longer trust you. Your voice. What you have to say too.

When you remember to trust how you feel rather than how you think, you can be confident in your decision. Because you are trusting your heart rather than your head. Which is why no one can tell you how to feel. Because only you feel what you do. Which is why you can trust you. The voice inside of you that simply knows if it feels right. Or not.

Listen to your voice too. The voice inside of you. To receive all the answers. To understand what you need to do too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.