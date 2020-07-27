Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Simply Let Go of Control

"Just let go."

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“Just let go.”

Growing up I was extremely competitive in anything relating to academics. I wanted to be the best and have all A’s on my transcript, get into an amazing research university, win scholarships, go to medical school, and be the best doctor.

I did achieved all of those things (sort of). I graduated as my high school’s salutatorian, had all A’s on my high school transcript, received a full ride to the University of Tennessee, and during graduate school, became the student assistant to the Vanderbilt Medical program manager. My need to control every aspect of my life led to burn out. I felt so lost in terms of what I wanted to do with my life professionally and became out of alignment with who I really was and what made me happy.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Race & Ethnicity, I had planned on attending Vanderbilt University to receive a Master’s of Arts in Medicine, Health & Society. I thought having a master’s degree when applying to medical school would increase my chances. of acceptance. I was trying to control my path so much that I completely forgot to ask myself if that path was making me happy. Throughout the program, I took the MCAT three times, without achieving the results I believed were good enough. Needless to say, I switched careers path and applied to schools to obtain a doctorate in public health. Once again I obtained a full ride at the University of Tennessee, but within a few months, I was not happy with school, research, and became anxious. I had no idea why I was feeling that way and would become mad at myself because I felt I had no control over those feelings. I was not letting them come out. I believed I had become a failure for wanting to quit such an amazing opportunity and for leaving behind the title doctorate after my name.

I never did anything without letting go of the “how” and expectations. I knew what I wanted and thought I could achieve it by thinking linearly. It was not until I quit the doctorate program and switched to a master’s of science program in communication that I started to find alternative ways of handling my anxiety. Once again I was trying to control something without letting go. I started to meditate, trying out yoga, and teas. I failed to let go of that control, to feel the anxiety, and to sit with my thoughts. Nothing was working, until I started to focus on things, activities, and people that made me happy and allowed me to forget about those anxious feelings and beliefs of failure. It has taken approximately 2 years to understand that I am in control of my thoughts and feelings, and being happy now with what I have will attract more happiness than if I try to control when or how to be happy.

Looking back now, I would tell my high school self to just let go of the need to be perfect, the expectations, and the “how”. Instead, do things out of pure joy. Letting go would had saved me so much anxiety, but now I understand that it was a lesson I had to go through to be able to share it with others and help them through their own healing journey.

Beatriz Satizabal, Mindset Coach

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Don’t lose yourself” With Bianca L. Rodriguez and Dr. Michael Richardson

by Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, LMFT
Community//

In Search of Creativity and One’s Calling – Artist talk with Alexis Wilson Russell

by Maria Marc
Community//

Dr. Gabrielle B. Davis: “I believe that everyone should have access to life saving medical and surgical care despite demographic, socioeconomic or cultural barriers”

by Alexandra Spirer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.