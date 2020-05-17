Simply Grateful

Mother, lover, friend & passionate human. Dedicated to uplifting humanity for the greater good. Creating a positive impact through acts of kindness & inspiring hope through peace, faith & love. My life's work as a holistic life coach, spiritual psychotherapist for teens & young adult mental health, psychology instructor & mindfulness/meditation teacher allows me the honor of serving those who are in a journey of self discovery. To witness people coming home to themselves is one of the greatest miracles of all time.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
