Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Simply Grateful

Begin the day with a grateful heart, end the day with a peaceful soul

By
Simply Grateful

Samantha Malfitano

Mother, lover, friend & passionate human.  Dedicated to uplifting humanity for the greater good.   Creating a positive impact through acts of kindness & inspiring hope through peace, faith & love.  My life's work as a holistic life coach, spiritual psychotherapist for teens & young adult mental health, psychology instructor & mindfulness/meditation teacher allows me the honor of serving those who are in a journey of self discovery. To witness people coming home to themselves is one of the greatest miracles of all time. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Pavel Schlemmer / EyeEm / Getty Images
Technology and Humanity//

How a Daily Reminder on My Phone Changed the Way I Live My Life

by Talia Cirangle
Well-Being//

The 3-Word Mantra That Made Me a Better Person

by Rachel Macy Stafford
Purpose//

The Secret to Positive Change? Gratitude.

by Michael Weinberger

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.