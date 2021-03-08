Simplify Your Life And Be Happy

It takes strength to admit we need to simplify our lives.

Finding ways to live more simple is a win for all of us.

It may look different for each of us.

It might mean having fewer material things.

Or it might mean spending less money.

Let’s discuss some ideas that will allow you to get free and simplify.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll even get a bit happier in the process.

Toss. Sell. Give

We have this thing called the one-year rule in our house.

Haven’t used it in the last 12 months?

Then you get to toss, sell, or give.

I’ve never regretted this.

Never.

If you’re talking about clothes, check out this trick.

At the beginning of the year, turn all of your hangers backward.

As you wear items, turn the hangers normal.

After 12 months, you know what to keep.

Find a new home for the rest.

Toss – Sell – Give.

Manage Your Time Properly

Time management is a tough one.

If you choose not to manage your time, other things and people will.

If you focus on spending time only on things that we value, then you’ll win.

This probably doesn’t mean trying to fit everything in better.

It probably means cutting some things out of your current routine.

Limit Distractions

In today’s world, we are expected to be available.

Instantly.

Why? Because people can call, text, and email you within 90 seconds.

But that doesn’t mean you have to be available on those mediums.

We’ve never been more ‘available’ in history.

You get to choose how you’d like to communicate.

Establish New Routines

It’s a real challenge to begin doing new things – or stop doing old habits.

It’s time to create new habits.

Want to wake up 30 minutes earlier every day to have quiet time and prepare for your day?

What’s that? You don’t like waking up early?

I get it.

Try this.

The first three days you might hit snooze.

On day four you wake up, but it’s really hard.

By day 12, you’re getting up and disliking it, but somehow you’re doing it.

But having an early morning cup of coffee in a quiet house is magical.

There’s something spiritual about seeing the sun peek in the windows before the house stirs.

And you fall in love with it.

By day 30, it’s a new habit and a part of your new life.

Boom! An excellent new habit.

Conclusion

These proven tips can help you simplify your life.

But don’t just read this and carry on like normal.

Write down just one thing you can start this week.

And start the habit.

You’ll be glad you did.