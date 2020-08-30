Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Simple wisdom…fuel for the doers

Good action give strength to ourselves & inspire good action in others - Plato

How much we work, how much we run in our life, there is a certain point or time we feel exhausted, stressed, tired, sometimes not interested to do so many reasons. We’ll do so many plans, if one plan doesn’t work we obviously slow down, procrastinate many things, makes excuses..something unknown will hold us !! Each of us has different reasons to get stuck. We have to get back, start again.. Though the reasons are different why can’t we have the same, meaningful words to restart ourselves.

Action speak louder than words

– Abraham Lincoln

Yes only action, no more words, no more talking, no more arguments or misunderstanding. Just keep calm and do more. Involve in action, commit yourself in doing. Because no one will believe us without any actions. Our actions are more powerful than our words. Our actions will speak for us. Don’t stop yourself after any failures, disappointments, anything like that.., don’t stay stuck or stay stagnant. Have a constant flow… !! Stop procrastination, stop being lazy, stop making excuses. Just do !! do !! Start, Ready, Action…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

