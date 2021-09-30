Simple Ways to Improve Workplace Morale

Especially in today’s difficult financial climate with more and more people being made redundant or currently unemployed, morale can be rather poor. There is a range of simple ways which may help to both increase and improve morale within the workplace making for a happier and hopefully more productive workforce environment.

Key examples of practical ways of improving morale include:

Create a pleasant working environment

Hold team building activities

Weekly dress-down day

Offer good employee-discount programs

Keep equipment and facilities in good working order

Improve the Workplace Environment

One simple way to improve workplace morale is by ensuring that the work environment is as pleasant as possible especially in an inclusive workplace. There is also plenty of research to suggest that natural lighting is very significant for both productivity and mood. Plants also help create a more calm environment and having a clean office and spotless facilities such as restrooms are important.

Team Building Activities

There is a wide range of activities now available specifically to help colleagues improve relationships and communication skills. Team-building activities do not have to be expensive and can include simple things such as a barbecue or sports night. The key is to make the activity as suited to one’s employees as possible thus ensuring that no one feels left out.

Workplace Weekly Dress-Down Day

The weekly dress-down day is ideal for a Friday and particularly during the warmer summer months is a great way to make working more pleasant. Many companies also allow employees to wear a shirt without a tie (apart from when in meetings) when the weather is very warm. If a weekly dress-down day is not possible then it is worth considering doing a monthly charity dress-down event where employees are permitted to wear casual clothing and may make a donation to whichever chosen cause.

Employee Discount Programs

Especially in terms of health suite, sports clubs, or gym membership, having employee discount programs can be a real incentive. There is a vast amount of evidence linking regular exercise with better mood, decreased anxiety or depression, increased energy levels, and less illness. Healthier employees also result in fewer sick days required

Ensure Equipment is well-maintained

Finally, to limit the frustration associated with the printer, fax machine, or computer going on the blink, it is important to ensure that all office equipment is well-maintained. This will also reduce the likelihood of wasted, non-productive time where employees are unable to work should their computer or whatever equipment give up the ghost.

As highlighted above, in today’s financial climate, staff morale is a significant issue and even small changes such as adding plants and better lighting may have a significant impact on health, well-being and improve workplace morale. In addition, ensuring any essential business travel is well organized will also help reduce associated stress.

Healthy Interactions Improve the Workplace Environment

If the only real dealings employers or managers have with their staff are when a conflict has arisen and got out of hand or to discipline or criticize, then it is little wonder that interactions and communication will be poor. Creating an atmosphere of respect is important for every employee and employers must encourage healthy interactions by getting real and asking for input which shows that they are valuable members of the organization.

Healthy Expectations Improve the Workplace

There is something to be said for having high expectations increasing the desire to please, but if expectations remain unrealistic then it is easy for employees to feel demotivated. The best way to handle setting realistic expectations is to always remain consistent, clear and avoid having different sets of rules or regulations for different people as this may be taken as favoritism.

Improving the Workplace by Modeling Good Behaviour

If there is a ‘do as I say not as I do attitude within the workplace then this will not in any way help with staff morale, but if one behaves in a way that he or she wishes the team to follow then this is likely to be successful. Simple examples of modeling good behavior include being able to show that work/life balance is important, wearing sharp attire, and handling difficult situations professionally.