Simple Ways to Deal With Stress

It is said that all diseases come from nerves. Stresses lead to problems with excess weight, asthma, migraines, dermatitis, and so on and so forth. What is stress? It’s a situation in which the task is not in line with the resources available. For example, you need to find a large sum of money within 24 hours. Or you need to prepare for a serious exam, on which your future depends, and you have not slept and worked hard before that.

Stress is a constant companion of modern people. The frantic rhythm of life, the need to constantly acquire new skills in order to maintain a usual lifestyle, a lot of frightening information from all sides – in such conditions the psyche spends an enormous amount of resources in order not to “burn out”.

How to get rid of nervous tension

There are many recipes on how to remove stress from your life – at least to make its impact not so destructive. Some of them are aimed at relaxation (for example, drawing mandalas), while others, on the contrary, are designed to affect the psyche through the body. It is up to you to decide which technique to choose, and it is better to do it by trying different variants.

Obviously, the easiest answer to the question of how to deal with stress is to eliminate from your life those things and people who bring stress into it. In practice, however, it is not so easy to simply eliminate from your life the job, the study, or the colleague who is always setting you up. At times like this, you need to minimize the impact of stressors. It is a good idea to make your own list of things that bring you peace of mind and tranquility. It could be watching fish, knitting, boxing, fixing an old motorcycle – anything, as long as it works.

Are there ways to get rid of chronic stress

Surely each of us can find one or two signs of nervous exhaustion from the list below. But if you’re familiar with each one, watch out; it sounds like your stress has become chronic:

Sleep and appetite disorders;

Headaches, weakness, apathy;

Difficulty concentrating, formulating thoughts;

The need to constantly “feed” yourself with coffee or energy drinks;

The desire to control everything; nervousness;

Craving for fatty foods, snacks, alcohol.

In this case, getting out of stress will be a long process and may require the help of a specialist. You will need to change your daily routine and diet, introduce a physical activity, breathing exercises or meditation, as well as relaxation exercises. It is unlikely that it will be possible to get rid of chronic stress quickly: you may need to use light sedatives to calm the nervous system.

Easiest ways to get rid of stress

Relaxation

Simple meditation techniques, soft music, massage, a warm bath, and tea with aromatic herbs – these are “weapons” in the fight against nervous tension, which is always at hand. It doesn’t need to be something exotic – just something that makes you feel better. So use your student discount for Netflix and watch it for the whole weekend, go for a walk, play with a pet, or meet with friends – whatever works for you.

Physical activity

The body is directly linked to the psyche. That’s why you may notice how after physical activity your mental state improves as well. Choose the activities that you like – from dancing to boxing, and attend them regularly.

Creative activities

Playing the violin, singing, drawing, and clay modeling are all great ways to relax and de-stress after a hard day’s work. There are dozens of techniques that allow you to let go of worries by engaging in creativity.

