4 Simple Ways to Add Gratitude to Your Daily Routine

Gratitude is a powerful emotion with benefits that go both ways.

Natalie Board / Shutterstock
Gratitude is a powerful emotion that allows us to live more fulfilling lives. Expressing gratitude to our family, friends, and co-workers helps them feel seen, heard, and valued — and best of all, gratitude can boost our spirits and self-esteem too. Research has shown a strong association between gratitude and well-being. Gratitude really is the emotion that keeps on giving! 

If you’re not sure where to begin — maybe you’ve never had a regular gratitude practice, or shy away from expressing emotions to others — that’s OK. Gratitude doesn’t need to come in the form of grand gestures, expensive gifts, or outpourings of emotion. In fact, a little gratitude can go a long way. 

Check out these tips from people who have experienced the power of gratitude in their own lives:

Think of three things you’re grateful for while brushing your teeth. 

—Aaron Schneider, Desoto, TX

“Every day I ask myself: ‘What am I grateful for?’ I am grateful for the support from my family, that I have a job, and for the food on my plate.” 

—Joanne Cramer, Granite Bay, CA

Turn ordinary meals into special occasions by setting the table beautifully — this helps you tap into gratitude at every meal.  

—Nadia Parkinson, Orlando, FL

“I decided to start writing in my ‘5-minute Journal’ each morning when I wake up and each evening before bed. This gives me two small moments during my day where I can reflect, practice gratitude and mindfulness, and ultimately feel better. I’m waking up every day feeling grateful for what I have — even the small things — and that I have the ability to push my body to achieve my goals.”—Lindsey Oliver, St. Petersburg, FL

