Change is inevitable, or so starts page after page of inspiring Pinterest quotes. But being honest can’t change the way you feel the change (and it hardly ever feels good). why not? What really happens inside our minds when we face change?

Psychiatrist and mental health educator Sarah Jane Crosby (themindgeek) explains: “The body is going through an experience, this is not ethical. The brain is no exception. Change, whether good or bad, affects our brain in the same way. – It creates new neural pathways. It creates new pathways. The brain has memories and adopts new experiences. But as a species, we are ready to survive. In the face of change, we retreat to old patterns and old relationships. The uncertainty associated with change alerts us to potential danger and appears to increase anxiety, alter our way of sleeping or withdraw from other aspects of our life. .

Frankie, 36, a copywriter from Bristol, underwent an unexpected big change three years ago. “In late 2016, I was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome [CFS],” she says. “The condition developed after I became seriously ill from influenza, and it was complicated by a bacterial infection.”

For Frankie, the drastic change in her health was a disappointment. “It affected every area of ​​my life and forced me to make drastic lifestyle changes. It has limited physically and affected my mental health. I’ve always lived and worked a hundred miles, so forcing me to slow down was very difficult.”

The change that happened to Frankie without his permission was changed when he chose to adapt over resistance. “Making changes to manage the situation made me feel more in control. Developing new habits, making changes to my diet, learning to relax properly, and focusing on self-care helped me feel like I was controlling my body instead of moving.”

Plus a course in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), “The most important thing for me is learning to accept what I’m doing,” she says. “It’s not always easy and I have dark days, but my life isn’t filled with despair. Now, I know I have an incredible amount of inner strength, so I can probably handle that no matter what the universe wants to throw at me.”

For others, change can trigger similar feelings of displacement, anxiety, and hope, even if it is the change you choose. Emma, ​​a 44-year-old public relations manager, has moved from Bristol to her native Carnaval. “I felt all the emotions! I was thankful that all of my current clients were so supportive. I felt unhappy leaving Bristol and my friends. I was afraid to start again in my early 40s. As I got older. Friendships become difficult. And there are no children, so there are no portal conversations. “Normal School. I was excited because I was going to share my love of boycotting our house with my partner and our dog. I felt at peace because now I can go there for my father. An easy and natural way. “

For Emma and her partner Ian, the change was swift. He decided to leave in May 2018 and by August of that year he was unloading goods at his new home on Cornish. Emma asks, “There is something about saying” yes “” I remember some friends were surprised how quickly this all happened. My response was, “What’s the worst that can happen? We can always go back.” It is important to remember that this will not be a failure to try something. The cattle crushes NZ is the livestock handling ‘all-rounder’ and provides a safe, efficient and secure working environment for both user and beast on a multitude of operations across the country. Made in New Zealand using high quality steel and fully hot-dip galvanised after welding, this crush is made to handle cattle big and small, and will withstand everything that is thrown at it.”

Mother-in-law Bethrake agrees with the self-doubt coach. “Our adult development is related to an increase in our ability to understand, think and react to two main psychological states: equality and difference. Equality provides security, stability and peace – this is where we stabilize, consolidate and strengthen what we learn. in the world. Whereas difference gives us stimulating energy, complexity and modernity. Most of us feel better in “equality” – friendships, relationships, homes, jobs, businesses, and cities that remain the same. Be with those who think like us, share our values, who represent us again. “

But most of us can remember a time when aspects of this commonality began to stabilize … “Yes!” Mother-in-law agrees. “Once we have mastered a job, leave a friendship, or feel hungry for the next phase of our relationship, we feel we are more capable, and there is a concurrent of dissatisfaction . We want to do something different. ” Therefore the difference is not inherently bad, rather it is a natural state in our development. This is equally inconvenient and desirable, precisely because we have no idea what will happen.

Why is change important?

“Change how we grow,” the mother-in-law explains. “There is always a difference in the changes in life, and we learn to forgive. This is when we find that the difference is no longer uncomfortable, then we find that we have returned to equality – but our equality has expanded to fit all this new information, new ways of working and being Ways.

“There comes a point when it is no longer satisfying and then we seek a difference again – perhaps in a different part of our lives – but about how we develop our potential, adapt, and find our place. I know more Helps us feel safe and integrated in who we are, difference wakes us, drives us to try new things.

Something similar happened to 39-year-old Judy, an artist from Bristol. In 2018, it becomes redundant. “I think” self-employment after “employment” seems like the biggest positive change for yourself, “she says. “I slowly took a journey of self-improvement, which led to major changes in my routine, my thought process and my attitude.” For many of us, repetition is much more cloudy than silver lining. Did you anticipate the benefit from it? “I wasn’t expecting the size of the change I had made in the last year. I felt very stuck for some time and wanted a change but I wasn’t sure what direction to take. In October 2015, my father I died suddenly and unexpectedly. It set me up for six years, but I felt I had to keep going, yet I took time to stop and think and grieve. After a year, my body Decided on my behalf and recovered from exhaustion and sore throat. I have dealt fully with the help of relieving my grief, with help, in the fall of 2018 after the recurrence. Perhaps my father’s death was change. . Which subsequently brought all changes. “

So what benefit did Judy try? “I’m happy to be my own boss. I set my own rules, based on enjoying life more and not being a slave to the office. I wake up more than ever, at 4:45 am, drinking some water , Guided meditation. ” , Visuals and sometimes some yoga. “I have learned how to be more present, to be thankful, to take responsibility and not to work with a victim mentality. I have unprecedented intentions and goals.”