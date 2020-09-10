Simple Tips to Improve Your Sleep and Achieve Balance through It

Even though we’re all well aware of the fact that ample sleep is essential for our survival, many adults still don’t get the necessary 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, often leading to exhaustion, irritability, learning and memory issues, as well as overall health problems.

However, once we get the right amount of quality, uninterrupted sleep, not only are we rested and energized, but we also tend to feel productive and healthy, both physically, and mentally, allowing us to perform optimally during the day, and achieve the ideal sleep-life balance. If you want to improve your sleep, here are some simple tips that will allow you to find that perfect balance:

Eliminate harmful stimulants

Alcohol, nicotine, and most notably caffeine, all act as stimulants that might help to keep you awake and alert throughout the day, but can also significantly decrease the quality of sleep during the night. For that reason, harmful stimulants should be avoided within the hours leading up to your bedtime, in order to achieve better sleep.

If you still need a nighttime drink, a better idea would be to opt for a cup of chamomile tea in the evening. This plant has a calming and soothing effect that might help to relax your body and mind, allowing you to fall asleep more easily, while being perfectly safe and natural.

Consider melatonin supplements

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally by our bodies as a response to darkness, and is an essential aspect when it comes to quality, restful sleep. But as we get older, our melatonin production decreases, making it more difficult to achieve a good sleep-life balance.

For that reason, many people decide to take daily melatonin supplements. Instead of working as a sedative, melatonin supplements actually act as powerful internal clock regulators, allowing you to improve your daily sleep-wake cycle, and create a healthier and more consistent sleep schedule.

Opt for a soothing CBD aid

Known as one of the best and most efficient natural aids for calmness and relaxation, CBD (cannabidiol) is a brilliant tool for improving sleep. Even though it does come from the cannabis plant, it doesn’t have any psychoactive properties, and is entirely safe for consumption.

If you want to help your body and mind relax and calm down before bedtime, and improve the quality of your sleep, it might be a good idea to try a CBD elixir that will allow you to loosen your nerves and unwind in the most natural way.

Establish a calming nighttime routine

Although not many of us pay attention to our everyday habits, the truth is our daily lives can have an incredible impact on our sleep. For instance, the physically and emotionally stressful activities and situations we face every day, whether it’s our work or our personal life, cause our body to release the stress hormone cortisol that increases alertness. Such a hormonal imbalance then leads to difficulties falling and staying asleep, or even more serious issues such as insomnia.

To combat these problems, it might be wise to construct a calming and soothing routine at least an hour before bedtime, to help you relax and ease into a sleep state of mind. This could include anything from reading a good book or listening to relaxing music to taking a warm bath or practicing relaxation exercises.

Focus on a comfortable sleeping environment

A cool, quiet and dark environment is ideal for a good night’s rest. So, aim to make your bedroom as inviting as possible by opting for earplugs to block out noise, choosing a sleep mask or blackout curtains to darken the room, setting the right temperature, and ensuring you have a comfortable bed and pillows, in order to improve your sleep.

It would also be wise to avoid watching TV and scrolling through your phone and computer before bedtime, as staring at a screen at night can have damaging effects on your sleep schedule. What’s more, keeping the screens out of your bedroom might even help to strengthen the mental association between your bed and restful sleep.

Once your sleep schedule is improved with these simple, helpful tips, you will find yourself waking up refreshed and energized, feeling your health improve each day, and you will finally be able to achieve that ideal sleep-life balance.