Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

6 Simple Tips to Help You Make Healthy Eating Choices

Easy ways to meet your food goals.

By
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock

Eating better isn’t about willpower — it’s about the small choices we make to set ourselves up for success. Here are six creative ideas that may inspire you.

Add spinach to any sauce or recipe for an extra boost of nutritional greens.

—Clare Creegan, Dallas, TX

Try baking or steaming your foods instead of frying them. 

—Tria Orr, Atlanta, GA

Add vegetables to a smoothie to get an extra serving of vitamins and nutrients. 

––Erlenneys Ibarra Carbrera, Tampa, FL

Use smaller plates to trick your brain into feeling fuller with less food. 

—Bryan Rosado, Bayamón, P.R.

Keep a food diary to track what you’re eating throughout the day. 

—Abimbola Somoye, San Antonio, TX

Dedicate one day a week to meal prepping. 

—Linda Osborne, Dyersberg, TN

    Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Soloviova Liudmyla/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    These Strategies Will Help You Prioritize Healthy Eating When Working From Home

    by Marina Khidekel
    christmas-holiday-table
    Community//

    Intuitive eating during the holidays— 5 steps for success.

    by Lucie Villeneuve
    Corporate//

    How to Eat to Fuel Your Performance

    by Thrive Global Staff

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.