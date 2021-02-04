Simple Time Management Tips for Working Moms

The moms are the one, who herself controls the house like a queen. Although a father’s work for the house is not negotiable, the mom’s work is highly appreciable. When it comes to working women, the duty becomes double. A working woman always tries to focus on the job while not forgetting about school, meals, laundry and housework and the list goes on.

For some mothers, they never seem to have enough hours in a day for all the things they want to do. But we all know that there are 24 hours for each one of us. We all have the same time. It totally depends upon us how we use this time efficiently to have all the work done.

Here, we will discuss some time management tips that can be used by busy moms everywhere to take some of the stress out of life, and create more fun times with family.

1.FORM A SCHEDULE

Moms should always have a to-do-list that must include the daily demands and the necessary stuff. Things that must be compulsorily done should be in the top priorities of the list.

When mothers don’t do that and do the work randomly, they feel like they are not getting anything accomplished. So, they should always have a schedule so that they don’t feel lost as to what things need to be done next.

2. BE ORGANISED

When a mom randomly or does work in an unorganized manner without having any plan of what to do next, the real problem starts.

But if the moms plan a schedule and follow that schedule in an organized way and set a regular time to check in with that plan, then they would feel a lot freer than before. Planners for working moms will help here.

3. AVOID DOING MULTI-TASK

Multitasking is a thing that every mom wants to do when they feel there is a lack of time. When a mom tries to do all the things together, instead of focusing only on one work, the works are not completed as accurately. So better moms should prioritize their work and they should focus on only one thing at a time.

4. SEPARATE WORK AND FAMILY

Being a working mom, if a mom mixes her family and work, it would create a complex situation for her. So, stop mixing these two. When they are in the workplace, they should not be tensed thinking continuously about the family or the work left to be done in the home. On the other hand, when they are with the family, at that time they should not think about their work. This will lead to a peaceful situation on both sides.

5. TRY TO SAY ‘NO’

If you are a working lady, that doesn’t mean that every extra task, given by the office, has to be done by you. When a mom sees that she can’t handle that additional work in that situation, she must know to say ‘no’. Saying no can be a hard task but it is a skill that frees up time you wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

6. LETS DELEGATE

When someone in a very sweet and helpless tone, requests a mother to do work, they end up doing everything for them. Avoid this and try to delegate. Because if they end up doing everything for others then they will be in an awkward situation to handle. Delegating is not admitting defeat.

7.STAY AWAY FROM PHONE/INTERNET

The use of a phone or the Internet consumes a lot of time. It is actually a time-waster. So, avoid using phones or the internet as much as possible. Obviously using it when you are free is totally acceptable. But using it at work will ruin the schedule of your day.

8. DO THE HARDEST WORK FIRST

When a mom freshly starts the day, they should first wrap up with the hardest thing first. It can happen that at the end of the day, we may not have the mood or energy to do that hardest task. So, we should always set a plan to tackle the hardest task first.

9. SELF CARE IS NECESSARY

Most moms think that self-care takes up a lot of time. But it’s not true. In a life of a busy working mom, self-care helps to get over the stress.

10. ACCURATE SLEEP IS NEEDED

Having good sleep energy, the full day of the working mom. When a mom skips sleeping for an accurate time, the days become dull for them. They normally have mood swings and less energy when they lack sleep.

11. HAVE SOME FUN ALONG THE WAY

All you need a relaxed and stressed-out time to avoid burnout at work and home. Having a fun time with your family like going for a vacation, movies, etc could help them to feel relaxed. Thus, implementing all the rules in your life may actually make you a happy working mom.