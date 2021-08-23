Simple Things You Can Do To Relieve Stress and Anxiety – Jason E Fisher

In today’s world, people lead hectic lives. Even children have packed schedules. We generally have a more chaotic existence than our previous generations. Although such lives are seemingly exciting, productive, and more enriching, they also lead to people experiencing constant stress and anxiety. In fact, in the US, 70% of all adults experience stress and anxiety. If you are experiencing such issues, you should try to find the best online counseling and take the help of a professional counselor. Simultaneously, you can also do a few simple things at home to relieve stress and anxiety.

Here are some of what Jason E Fisher suggest for battling anxiety and stress

Exercise

One of the most effective ways to combat stress is to exercise. It is when you exercise regularly that the benefits are the strongest. According to a study, people who exercise regularly are less likely to experience stress than those who don’t. One of the reasons why exercise is helpful is that it reduces stress hormones in the body, such as cortisol, and releases endorphins, which are chemical mood enhancers.

Aromatherapy

Another way you can reduce feelings of stress and anxiety is by using scented candles and essential oils. Scents such as lavender, sandalwood, and orange blossom can have a soothing, calming effect on your body. You can use essential oils in your bath water or burn some scented candles in your house for that effect.

Reduced caffeine intake

Coffee, tea, and many soft and energy drinks contain caffeine, which is a stimulant. Having high doses of caffeine can cause severe anxiety. Usually, different people have different caffeine tolerance thresholds. In case you start to feel anxious after having a glass of Coke or a cup of coffee, know that it is time to cut back on your caffeine consumption.

Give time to family and friends

The people around you should be your source of peace and solace. They shouldn’t make you feel stressed or anxious in any way. According to Jason E Fisher, this is why you must surround yourself with people who have a positive influence on you, like your family and close friends. Spend more time with them, and you will instantly notice your mood getting uplifted.

Personal space

Having personal space is not anti-social or egotistical, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. People must have some space for themselves to spend some time away from others. It doesn’t matter if it is your room or a chair in your backyard. Sit there and think relaxing thoughts, and you will feel a sense of calm over you. It is a great way to deal with stress and anxiety.

While it may not be possible to eliminate stress and anxiety, these tips will help you alleviate their symptoms to a large extent. You can find online therapy for mental health issues and attend a few sessions for the best results.