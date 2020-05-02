Simple Life Hacks to Become More Productive

In a world of perpetual distraction, it can be rather hard to compete for a person’s attention. And it is even harder to maintain it. It has been often said that an average human adult has a shorter attention span than a goldfish (This becomes rather true when it comes to browsing the web and working on web related tasks).

However, in the bustling world of entrepreneurs and business wherein every minute and every second count, time wasted can actually mean a sizable and valuable loss in profit and when this becomes a daily occurrence, you will not only see an apparent dip in productivity but perhaps a drastic change in your company’s revenue as well.

However, when it comes to striking the right formula to being productive, it all boils down to a perfect combination of time management, energy allocation, and apt attention. When the synergy of these three elements coincides, you will have struck an appropriate balance in managing your tasks and achieving maximal productivity.

Being more productive may not seem like an easy feat especially when we are working in an environment teeming with distractions, that is why this article has chronicled a hundred simple and doable life hacks you can integrate into various aspects of productivity.

It is undeniable that whether you are working with an SEO Mississauga Company or an entrepreneurial venture, productivity is a much-needed work asset and a well-valued aspect of work ethic. So read on, so that by the time you get back to work, you can incorporate these straightforward hacks into your everyday work routine.

1.) Schedule less time for important tasks

Being productive involves proper management of priorities rather than time. And from the majority’s standpoint, this productivity hack may seem counterintuitive and rather ironic. But, if you limit the time you spend on important tasks, you are actively compelling yourself to expend more energy over less time which in essence gets a lot done at a lesser time.

2.) Track your time

A simple journal detailing how you have spent the time within your day will aid you in seeing how much time you have allocated on something productive and how much time you have wasted. This will help you reflect on how to spend your time better.

3.) Avoid unproductive activities

To make sure you get more done through the day, try to steer clear from unproductive activities that run counter to your work objectives and tasks. This will help you minimize interference when it comes to tackling imperative responsibilities.

4.) Keep your emails short and straight to the point

Avoid dressing up your email with flowery words and long compositions. Instead, get straight to the point. You would not only be effectively saving yourself more time, but your recipients will very much appreciate this welcome change.

5.) Track how you spend time on your computer

More often than not, we get sidetracked when we work predominantly on a personal computer. Download applications that allow you to oversee how you have spent your time on your computer. In that way, you would be able to see a summary of how much time you spent working versus the time you spent mindlessly net surfing.

6.) Determine which activities need the most attention

Highlight as critical, urgent and important those tasks that need your attention the most. Tackle and undertake them immediately and do not save them for later as you will end up with less than stellar results should you do so. Also, doing important tasks before undertaking less important ones eases your sense of apprehension and the pressure on you.

7.) Work on tasks highlighted as important but not urgent

Spend time on one task each day, tasks that are important but not necessarily urgent. Incorporating this technique into your everyday routine propels you into achieving more of your goals at a lesser time and will help you get more things done throughout the day.

8.) Schedule your free time

At a glance, this may seem to be limited and a tad bit restrictive but if you add more structure to your free time; you will soon find that you will be a lot more motivated to undertake important and essential tasks.

9.) Tailor your work schedule

Craft a personalized and cohesive work schedule that you can abide by. Craft one in such a way that would apprise you of the things you need to do and have queued for the day in such a way that you can very well determine what you would do next after one task is accomplished.

10.) Be mindful of how your time is spent

Frequently keep tabs and reflect on how you have spent your time, energy and attention throughout the day. And by the end of the day, record all pertinent tasks you have accomplished in a journal and see if you have made any progress or if you have done something substantial.

11.) Exercise

Giving your body a quick workout in the morning is the single best way to get energized and it actively helps you combat disease, brightens your mood and will aid you in sleeping better.

12.) Consume caffeine wisely

When you are in a highly charged productive setting, there will always be a constant need for caffeine. By all means, consume caffeine but make sure you are intelligent while doing so. Consuming too much caffeine leads you to develop a tolerance for its effects and in essence, would lose the effect of keeping you up and energized. Drink caffeine at regular intervals, your body will thank you.

13.) Get enough sleep

No matter how impractical, it is still important that adults clock in an average of eight hours of sleep per day. This will boost your concentration and attention levels and as a result, your skills in decision making and creativity will be so much better.

14.) Take naps

When your energy is waning and the feeling of sleepiness overwhelms you, there is not much you can do but rather to give in. When your energy dips, take a nap as it helps you improve your memory and makes you more attentive and alert.

15.) Start small

To successfully integrate productivity hacks into your daily life, you need to start small. Make one small change at a time and as you begin assimilating to these changes, add more. The smaller the changes are, the more likely you will make it.

16.) Set realistic expectations

This may seem rather out of place in an article detailing productivity hacks, but it is essential. Consider having realistic expectations—ones that you can see yourself accomplishing. As a result, you will be more confident, be a lot more relaxed and you will have more fun in doing your everyday tasks.

17.) Breathe

Remember no task is too important or too urgent that you would consider neglecting physiological needs in the hopes of accomplishing it sooner. Consider that you are a human being, not a robot and that every once in a while, you need to breathe. If you are constantly working yourself to the ground, you are only succeeding in adding undue pressure on yourself and in essence, impeding the natural flow of productivity. Relax and take a breather now and then.

18.) Stop multitasking

You may think that multitasking gets more done but this runs counter to being productive by effectively dividing your focus and attention. The only thing multitasking accomplishes is making you more susceptible to errors and it adds more stress to an already stressful environment.

19.) Switch your phone to airplane mode during work hours

If you are not expecting any important calls throughout the day, switch your phone to airplane mode during the hours you are at work. You will dedicate more time in accomplishing tasks this way and will less likely have anything to interrupt you.

20.) Work with a specific purpose in mind

Have a clear intention behind your actions as this will constantly impel you to do your tasks. If you find yourself constantly questioning the purpose behind your activities, your motivation towards accomplishing tasks will dip. Have a clear purpose in mind and make sure that is aligned with your actions and as a result, your productivity levels will soar.

Productivity in an environment of perpetual distraction may seem like a mythical concept, but it is very much achievable through some of the hacks enumerated above. Just make sure to slowly integrate some of these into your daily work routine and in no time, you will see a drastic change in your productivity. Remember, when it comes to being more productive, it is not about managing your time better but rather better management of your priorities.