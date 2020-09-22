Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Simple & easy tip to refresh your mind.

Time spent amongst trees is never wasted time - Katrina Mayer

Our normal life was gone 9 months ago, we are living in the pandemic environment. Indoor life…work from home, online schools, no outdoor activities. Obviously these are the reasons for our stress, tension, bored. I’ll share you one single tip which is very easy, very simple, with no cost but worth doing it. You’ll surely see the result immediately. Its nothing but be with the nature, get connected with nature.

Nature gives you immense pleasure, a great relief from all the stress and tension. Just open your doors, windows first thing in the morning. Let the fresh air, cool breeze let in your home. Just observe the happenings around you. Birds chirping, sun rising everything gives you refreshment, a new happiness. Let the fresh air fall into your face, then you feel relaxed and more that gives you calm & smooth day. Not only early morning, whenever you feel tensed, stressed you just come near to window, balcony keep observing the nature. Without spending any money, you feel relaxed. That’s the secret of nature.

Slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures in life…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

