Thrive Global
Simple, Easy Super Healthy Kitchen in 10 Days!

First Healthy Tip – One New Item a Week Simply try one new produce or healthy food. If you like it, swap it out for a less healthy option you have in your house. In 10 weeks of doing this, once per week, you will have a super healthy kitchen. You can do for the […]

By

First Healthy Tip – One New Item a Week

Simply try one new produce or healthy food. If you like it, swap it out for a less healthy option you have in your house.

In 10 weeks of doing this, once per week, you will have a super healthy kitchen.

You can do for the rest of my life.. make it part of your life.

That’s why slow change with foods and activities that bring you joy are so important to be healthy living.

Second Healthy Tip – Sparkling Waters

Try a mix of sparkling waters or vitamin C packets to your waters for flavour.

If you are making a drink to go with dinner – try sparkling waters (with 0 calories) for mixers – this saves calories.

Vodka has the least number of calories – at 100 calories a shot and Gin and Tequila at a 110 calories a shot.

Moderation helps keep you healthy and at the same time enjoy life at home!

Third Healthy Tip – Barbecue

Top 5 tips for purchasing a new barbecue

What to look for in a new BBQ:

• What kind of fuel do you want? Charcoal, propane or natural gas?

• High heat – Look for a cast aluminum firebox that will retain heat and maintain temperature

• Handy features and add on’s – infrared side grill for searing cuts of meat, rotisserie burner and kit, smoker tube or box

• Assurance and my favourite Barbecue brand – Napoleon comes with 15-year bumper-to-bumper warranty on all parts, and a limited lifetime warranty on major components.

Best tips for a super healthy barbecue.

The best grill ideas for meats, fish or chicken that are super healthy and yummy barbecue at home.

• Less fat – food cooked on grill isn’t sitting in its own fatty juices

• Healthy foods are better on the grill – fresh vegetables retain more nutrients when grilled compared to boiling or frying

Lean and healthy Meats for the BBQ

– Extra lean Turkey Burgers
– Pork Tenderloin
– Flank Steak
– Salmon – great for protein, Omega 3 Fatty acids and High in B vitamins

Sacha Devoretz, Lifestyle Blogger & TV Personality

Lover of everything healthy, beautiful and kind.
Dream up videos and live steams.

Creating new ways to share stories online through innovation and technology.

