“A fool shares his knowledge freely” is how the adage goes, but many disagree.



In the new world of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and blogs, the new adage should be “a fool doesn’t share his knowledge freely.”



Fortunately, knowledge is based upon wisdom and subjective experience, along with some subtle cold facts. The new atmosphere of knowledge sharing and web-based information overload is a sensational plethora of positive adaptation of the human experience. Every day, our knowledge is increased by the internet, and in this new world, if one is unwilling to share experiences, it’s almost maladaptive.



Pushing the boundaries of this is cybernetics, the fusion of man and machine.



In the 60s, 70s, and 80s, cybernetics was popularized by TV shows and movies.



Robocop being one such example. But where does all this lead to?



Futurists, imagine a world where we are all connected and nanobots cure all kinds of diseases. The mass overload of information is taking individuals to places they’ve never been; inside their minds.



That’s right! They’re literally going inside their mind seeking out meditation, spiritual experiences, and mystical knowledge. The prowess of information overload is causing people to retreat into their safe place, the world within. After all, the world within is much more fun than cold hard facts.



The world within is the individuals escape from the land mines of knowledge overload, career stress, family stress. Human Development in the emerging adulthood to late adulthood phase is going to require this escape from trivialities of daily life in the future, and even now, people are beginning to take to new ways of managing their stress. Mind, Body, Spirit is the trinity of how one should take care of him or herself, and people are awakening to new and innovative ways to take care of themselves.



We go less and less. Computer workstations, television, excellent customer services, and motorization have made us into motion muffles. Lieschenmüller or Max Mustermann, the average German human being, only reaches 1,000 steps per day. Physical activity, however, is very important to our health. Movement deficit is still prevalent in smoking and poor diet as the most common cause of disease.



But I agree, I’m a bit lazy. I enjoy the amenities. When I’ve to move, take a flight, and use the IAH parking service, they drop me off right at the terminal. Not only this, many other amenities which facilitate us to be relaxed in our day-to-day operations; reduce our physical load.



To be physically active, you do not necessarily have to register in the gym or lace the running shoes. Go, the most minimalist way of moving, it does. The great thing about it is that walking can be easily integrated into everyday life.



Already in 2008, the Charité Ambulance for Prevention and Integrative Medicine launched the project “10,000 Steps in the Land of Ideas – Wise Heads”. Many sports physicians and the World Health Organization recommend taking at least 10,000 steps every day.

Why you should do 10,000 steps every day

To be physically active is to live simply and consciously. The many walking leads to a win-win situation, in which one can profit by himself, his fellow humans, and the environment in the long term:

Prevents diseases such as cardiovascular disease, back pain, diabetes mellitus, cancer, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, allergies, and depression.

Heals or relieves these diseases.

Prevents overweight or helps with weight loss.

Increases well-being and self-confidence.

Improves performance and fitness.

Ensures a good night’s sleep.

Helps save money, as car and public transport are less used. Relieves the company, since it has to take care of less sick. Contributes to environmental protection by consuming almost no resources and causing emissions.

Decreases the noise, because walking is the slowest way of moving.

Can you manage 10,000 steps or more every day? What sports do you do to keep fit?