3 Simple and Delicious Breakfast Recipes These Winners Love

Finding a breakfast option that tastes great and gives you a burst of energy to start your day can feel difficult. But take it from these Winners –– making a nutritious breakfast doesn’t have to be stressful! These three recipes are wonderful options that you can make when you’re short on time and they require minimal ingredients. Enjoy!

1. Sherin’s Special Quinoa Dosa Pancakes

If you love breakfast pancakes, you’ll love this nutritious take on the classic, comforting dish. Sherin Thomas, Grand Champ Winner of store #2326 in Hornell, N.Y., says she and her husband Josh love this gluten-free, high-protein recipe for breakfast or dinner. “It’s a fusion of Indian and American cooking,” she explains, “and it tastes great!”

Ingredients:

1 cup soaked quinoa

One cucumber (6-8 inches long)

5 shallots

1/4th tsp turmeric powder

1/4th tsp black pepper

1/4th tsp cumin

Optional: Himalayan pink salt, ginger, any other herbs

Instructions:

Wash your quinoa. Unwashed quinoa can sometimes have a bitter taste so it’s essential we wash it at least two times, and then soak it in fresh water for at least two hours. If you want to have it as breakfast, you can soak it overnight!

In a blender, add one cucumber and your shallots. No additional water is required.

Add your spices, and then add the soaked quinoa in the blender and push to start.

The consistency of this batter must be like not too runny and not too thick, like a pancake.

Then, take a skillet, grease it with a bit of oil, and add one and a half ladles from the batter into a round pancake shape. Cook and cover for one minute until the pancakes start to brown.

Add a little oil and flip the pancakes. Cook the other side, and remove from the skillet when it is lightly browned on both sides.

2. Linda’s Simple-Yet-Delicious Strawberry Banana Smoothie

When you’re on the go, sipping on a nutrient-packed smoothie can help you stay energized. Linda Osborne, of Supercenter #0677, developed this dairy-free smoothie recipe when she was frequently on the road teaching and facilitating for Walmart Academy. Linda loved this smoothie so much, she used to bring a portable blender with her so she could make it anywhere she went! Try it out for yourself and you’ll be hooked, too.

Papaya Strawberry Banana Smoothie, vegan

Ingredients:

½ banana

A handful of blueberries

A handful of strawberries

½ cup almond milk

A handful of spinach

Instructions:

Wash your blueberries and strawberries. Slice off the stems of your strawberries.

Peel and cut your banana in half.

Drop your strawberries, blueberries, banana, and spinach into a blender. Then, measure and pour in almond milk.

Blend and get sipping!

Helpful hints: Make the smoothie recipe in bulk and store in mason jars for breakfast or snacks on the go. For an extra cold, refreshing drink, stick your smoothie in the freezer for 10 minutes before drinking.

3. Tracey’s Savory Breakfast Egg Muffins

Craving a delicious egg muffin that’s also good for you? Tracey Nims, a Walmart Customer and Challenge Winner from Hampton, VA, has you covered with this delicious and simple recipe. Tracey suggests making these while you meal prep so you have something to warm up during the week, and pair with Greek yogurt, salsa, or light sour cream.

Breakfast muffin with eggs, spinach and bacon, Quebec, Canada

Ingredients:

3-6 eggs, depending on how many muffins you’d like to make.

Fresh vegetables (spinach, mushrooms, peppers)

Any cheese or cooked meat of your liking

Optional: light sour cream, Greek yogurt, salsa

Instructions: