Simone Marsiglia: “Trust your intuition”

Aspart of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Simone Marsiglia.

Founded by Simone Marsiglia, Gas Stations Services Corp. (GSS Corp) is a Florida based gas station and retail business with its own brand of gas stations called MOIL.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ibegan my career in Italy where I worked as a sales representative for one of the county’s largest fuel companies. I moved into fuel and LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) brokerage in 2009, subsequently becoming the owner and operator of my own Tamoil branded gas station in Milan. Excelling in operations, I was able to increase sales by 40% in the first year while developing key relationships with some of the largest players in the fuel and retail sectors. Eventually learning and understanding how to successfully market fuel alongside convenience stores, I set up my own consulting firm, brokering more than 300 million gallons of unbranded fuel each year. I relocated to Miami in 2017 and founded Gas Stations Services Corp. supplying unbranded gasoline and diesel across Florida. Alongside our in-house consulting department, GSS Corp also helps to train and manage an expanding network of MOIL-branded gas stations and convenience stores.

What are some of the factors that you believe led to your eventual success?

Honestly, the factors that led me to get here have been the tenacity and determination to reach a dream but never feeling like I’ve accomplished that goal because it is constantly evolving, and I am always setting new goals to meet. I continue to believe, dream, and always desire a new goal that stimulates me and pushes me to grow and evolve as the leader of my company and team.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not burn out?

Remember that stress and ‘doors being closed’ are temporary and coming up with constructive ways to deal with it and pushing forward will serve you positively in the long-run. If I had given up when times got tough in the past, I wouldn’t be where I am today, which is continuing to expand and grow my business even in uncertain times like we are currently in with COVID-19.

The consequences of burnout can be severe. It affects your productivity, creativity, and more, making it less likely for new opportunities to come your way. Being able to identify if/when you need a break or a gentle ‘rest’ is important in being an effective leader. I also suggest having a hobby or an interest outside of your company. My wife and I both love real estate and it is a passion that unites us. In every place where we go we dedicate part of our time to visit real estate of our interest and to study the trend of the real estate market in that particular area.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Without a doubt, my wife and daughter, who are always by my side to support me in all of my choices. To them, I owe my stability, concreteness, and desire to grow and do more. I’ve found throughout the course of my career that most successful leaders have a solid partner by their side. While my wife might not be in the same industry as me, I have found the confiding in her and having open lines of communication has positively impacted both my relationship and my abilities as a leader. Starting and running a company is so consuming that most people need this kind of support in order to do it successfully.

What are some of the goals you still have and are working to accomplish, both personally and professionally?

Professionally I plan to continue to expand my brand of gas stations MOIL across different markets in the United States. We plan to open about 20 locations in Florida alone over the next two years! I’m shifting my focus from my companies in Italy because the development of my work here in Miami needs to be led by me. I am dedicating all of my energy to this goal of mine. I am ambitious and driven and never stop and am lucky to love my company and the people that I have surrounded myself with.

What do you hope to leave as your lasting legacy?

The most beautiful legacy that I hope to leave behind will not only be what I have built but the way I have done it. Starting as I am I share: everyone has their dream and it’s important to remember that so that you do not demoralize them, while you continue to embrace your own hunger to want to get there — always look ahead without ever feeling arrived.

What are your 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO? Please share a story or example for each.

One thing that I wish someone told me is that being a Founder and CEO of a company is a 24/7 job. In order to reach your goals, you really need to focus, and sometimes that means missing important moments in your life like holidays with my family. Sacrifice is something that is crucial in order to be successful and it isn’t always easy. Don’t just go through ‘the motions.’ Over time, this leads to cynicism and oftentimes poor performance. Instead, always strive to truly be engaged with your team, clients, etc. Trust your intuition. I’ve always tried to trust my gut instinct and intuition. It’s something you feel inside you and this has helped me grow and understand all the necessary steps beyond knowledge and sector studies.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

Simply trying to always see the positive side through the negative facts. I believe in manifesting positive thoughts and being a positive and supportive leader. I am always looking at ways to improve myself without discrediting others. I think this has been important to set the stage for the people around me. I hate gossip and I try to inspire others around me to create an atmosphere of positivity and confidence.