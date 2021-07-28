Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka raise alarms about mental health

More athletes are prioritizing their wellness: We need to listen

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
American gymnast Simone Biles (pictured right) has withdrawn from Thursday&#039;s individual all-around competition after previously stepping back from the team finals. Before this, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (pictured left) took a mental health break after paying $15,000 for skipping her post-game press conference. Photos courtesy Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com
American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition after previously stepping back from the team finals. She was favoured to win gold in all of her events.

“At the end of the day, we’re human too,” Biles said after leaving the women’s gymnastics team finals. “So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

Previously, tennis star Naomi Osaka took a mental health break after being fined $15,000 for skipping her post-game press conference. Osaka later revealed press conferences were a source of anxiety for her.

Similarly, Osaka said on her decision to opt out of press conferences: “Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions.”

American gymnast Simone Biles—who is considered one of the world’s most dominant athletes—dropped out in a team event after feeling mentally unwell.

In the past, gymnasts faced fatal consequences for not stepping back. Soviet gymnast Elena Mukhina became quadriplegic after attempting the Thomas Salto—from which she later died from complications—while not being fully recovered from a leg injury.

Mukhina insisted several times she was not ready to perform the move, but her team and coach were more concerned with the nation’s honour than her recovery.

American gymnast Julissa Gomez also became paralyzed and eventually died after a vault injury despite spectators seeing she was struggling to do the vault in the weeks leading up to her injury. That said, Mukhina and Gomez are just a few deaths in an industry filled with scandal and relentless perfection.

It takes a lot of bravery at the professional level to step back, seemingly letting others down. However, this practice should become the norm and people should be allowed to not overexert themselves.

No. 2-ranked tennis player Naomi Osaka took a hiatus from tennis after feeling pressure from post-game conferences. Photo courtesy lev radin / Shutterstock.com

I commend these ladies for their bravery. In a world that is ruthless and emphasizes results over health they did what was necessary for their own wellbeing.

With an ongoing mental health crisis, it’s important governing athletic bodies ensure players’ are not just physically adept but mentally as well.

Habiba Abudu, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from Ryerson University

clippings.me/users/habudu

 

