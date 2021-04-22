Simone Battle: Lighthouse-Thursday Illumination #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Light has a way of moving inspiration! It is a symbol of hope and a message of overcoming. You see lighthouses on the beach, in the distant harbors. Always a pleasure for those ships, which seems to have lost their way in waters’ darkness. And this is not to say that darkness is a bad thing. Not at all. In fact, it is the presence of darkness, which permits us to appreciate light’s creativity, in the dark. Lighthouses serve as decorative tools in our mastery of water-through whatever element of water it may be. Oceans. Lakes. Seas. Rivers. They glitter the features and sparkling jewels of water. A sign of hope that no matter if a person has lost their placing with darkness-their understanding and navigation within it-they will always find their way, back! That’s one of the most sacred pleasures and treasures of the marriage between light and darkness! People don’t understand that they are complements of each other; moreso than antagonists! They work together. Darkness affirms the light. Light colors the dark.

So, just what is it about lighthouses, which makes a person feel enchanted? How do they create a fantasy within reality’s timing? Lighthouses appear to be that magical sparkle, which pinpoints spaces of balance in water’s timing! They are forms of decorative tools in their own right! They provide support, nurture, and a testimony to having that healing factor! When things go wrong, they can make them right. That’s why faith is so important. Holding on is so important!

We look at the life of Simone Battle! A beautiful, talented, young woman, who left us way too soon! We don’t know the reason for why she chose to leave. Sometimes people are experiencing pains that we are oblivious to. It’s why kindness and smiles go a long way. You never know what people are dealing with! What are they experiencing? Have they lost hope? If so, how do we send in those vibes for becoming even more, hopeful! A songbird who left us too soon! She was too young!

A remember of the girl group, G.R.L., she truly added magical sparkles into their musical artistry! She was also a finalist on the popular talent show, The X Factor, in 2011. Singer. Dancer. Actress. A triple threat, for sure! Her fellow songstresses of this inspiring group, performed her life and treasure, in their song, “Lighthouse.” From girlhood to womanhood, her life cycle was captured. Her journey is presented as a charming, musical, and performing one. Innocent and sacred for the time, they were blessed enough to have her. Light the lighthouse, for ships heading into the harbor, the song would serve as an inspiration of treasure, beauty, love, and support. For those, who seem to have lost their life in life’s difficult, and sometimes chaotic, journey, we would light our Spirits. Hopefully, we would serve as examples of love and light for those persons, who have moved into a place of hopelessness. Hopefully, one would find a way of navigating through the pains of despair! Light the harbor, Ladies! Light it, well! Let those who have lost their way, move into hope’s gentility, for a more peaceful, farewell!

Simone Battle