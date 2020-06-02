Simone Adele Turner: “Love all your mistakes and lessons, and never stop thriving to grow and learn new skills”

…I love this question. I would absolutely start the movement of more people reading, doing personal development and watching less news. We live in such an incredible world now with technology and education at our fingertips. I would love more people to read books that could change their life.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Simone Adele Turner. Simone is a passionate presenter from Australia, who from a young age, began acting, singing and dancing. At age 19, she landed her first TV performing contract with Australia’s Channel 7, which debuted her first time speaking on TV — and she never looked back. Since then, Simone has become someone to watch, with her passionate and enthusiastic presenting style, and determination to succeed in the world of TV.

Thank you so much for joining us Simone! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

From a young age, I was obsessed with performing. I can remember playing a song about jelly on my small yellow piano and creating poems as soon as I could write. My Mum and Dad took me to ballet classes at age six, but I went off to the corner and decided to do my own dance. It was then Mum took me to gymnastics where I really felt at home. Funnily however, I started dance classes at age 14 and continued to study dance and performing arts after graduating from high school. Something however inside me, knew that I didn’t just want to dance. I wanted to act, sing and write music as well. My love for writing lead me to study journalism and become an Editor at an Australian-wide magazine. Yet ultimately, I always knew that TV presenting was what I wanted to do.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

This would definitely be speaking on national television to a well known celebrity. This was the biggest highlight and lightbulb moment for me wanting to pursue TV presenting.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes, learn the correct name of the show! When I started presenting on a TV music show, I was calling it by the adjective word version, instead of the verb. I learnt that no question is too silly. Always check how to pronounce something so you get it right.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve just got back from New York, but I’m currently auditioning for some TV segments and commercials. Stay tuned!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

The most interesting person I’ve interacted with in the industry is definitely Pip Mushin, who is a director and actor based in Melbourne, Australia. I love his directing style and endless laughs on set. I never forget when we were shooting a nasal spray commercial and we started pretending the sprays were small handguns. You probably had to be there, but the scene was funny!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

100% absolutely do personal development, exercise, eat well, and remember to be kind to yourself. I mediate, journal, read, do affirmations and visualisation exercises daily, and I try to exercise as often as I can. The gut also plays a huge part in our brain function, so I’m very big on what foods I put in my body. When you are feeling really deflated, I also recommend either reaching out for help, chatting to someone, or watching an inspiring documentary.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

Oh this is my favourite topic! As mentioned above, yes, I meditate, do affirmations, visualisation, exercise, journal and read daily. These are all important for the body, heart and mind. The body needs exercise, the mind needs times of stillness and reflection, and the heart, well that needs to be followed. The heart and gut are what I always listen to. If you meditate, they will tell you what you need.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

To do personal development (as mentioned above, I do my morning routine and it’s changed my life). That not all agencies are the same. When I was younger, I had an agent who put my down. It deterred me from the industry., but if you don’t give up and look hard enough, you’ll discover they are not. Don’t compare yourself with anyone else’s highlight reel. Comparison is the thief of joy. Focus on becoming a better version of you everyday. Follow people who inspire you on social media and unfollow anyone who doesn’t make you feel good or inspire you. Don’t be so hard on yourself (there’s a song about that!). I still work on this daily. I started a journal a few days ago where I am only allowed to write nice things about myself (nothing else or to do lists, I save that for another journal). It works wonders! Love all your mistakes and lessons, and never stop thriving to grow and learn new skills. I’m currently reading Everything is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo. Whenever I get stuck now, this is the quote I say to myself and it has pushed me to new levels!

Credit: Townlife Magazine / Christoph Nagele

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As mentioned above, my favourite quote is ’everything is figureoutable’, because when you say it, it empowers you to seek the tools to change that area of the life. Even recently, this has made me start new projects that I’ve wanted to for many years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that.

Yes. I am super grateful for my friend Tim, who encouraged and believed in me for an online music show, that made me grow and develop stronger TV presenting skills. I am also super grateful for my agency, Wink Models, who have given me faith in great agencies again and I have landed some great gigs thanks to them!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love this question. I would absolutely start the movement of more people reading, doing personal development and watching less news. We live in such an incredible world now with technology and education at our fingertips. I would love more people to read books that could change their life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Oh absolutely, I would LOVE to have lunch in New York with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she’s incredible!

How can our readers follow you online?

You follow me on Instagram @simoneaturner, TikTok: @simoneadeleturner and Facebook by searching for Simone Turner, Presenter.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!