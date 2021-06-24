Simona Spilak of BOC Institute: “You also have to know when to stop and take rest”

First of all, you have to be human, and understand that results are achieved and delivered by teams of employees and colleagues. Second of all, it’s important to be good at networking and have the ability to build authentic relationships.

An executive coach to world class leaders, Simona Spilak offers a second set of objective eyes to top level executives, helping them navigate high-stakes decision making, overcome challenges and align their actions with their values. Her own corporate background and experience founding a successful executive search agency in Slovenia means she knows the pressures C-suite executives and business leaders face on a daily basis. Simona understands exactly what it takes for a great leader to become a truly exceptional one, leaving a lasting legacy which will make a genuine impact on the world around them.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

At the start of my career, I spent 20 years in a corporate job where I was responsible for markets in Central and Eastern Europe. I was a business director for over-the-counter drugs, working for big pharma giants like GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi. But, really, my background is in economics. I have a Master’s degree in economics and I studied psychology, and that proved to be surprisingly useful when I came to realize that there was a need in my industry for more consumer insight.

I built my corporate career on an international scale. But, coming from such a small village in Slovenia, I was able to bring a little bit of modesty to my role in addition to a high level of confidence. I’ve always been able to talk to big bosses, VIPs, international GMs, and even though my team was working in a small group of markets, we created some great projects that brought us international recognition.

That created a great background for me to better understand how business really works across a variety of departments, including finance, sales, marketing, supply, HR, and more. I used that new understanding to go ahead and build my own company, which is an executive search and leadership development agency here in Slovenia. It’s called the BOC Institute, which stands for Business in Organizational Consulting. It is a regional B2B agency, and, actually, that’s where my corporate background really helps me!

Not only can I talk the language of big international companies, CEOs, and HR people, bringing that expertise to the regional playing field, but I can also understand the needs of large corporate organizations as a whole. I think that’s one of the reasons why the BOC Institute came to do so well so quickly.

Beyond that, though, my desire and drive to position the organization in a specific niche allowed us to deliver extreme value right from the start. As a result, we were able to turn this new venture into a six figure business within 18 months. Given the fact that there was quite a lot of competition in a small market, this was a pretty big achievement!

Off the back of that success, a couple of years ago, I then decided that I would love to broaden the regional presence of my agency. I wanted to expand our services and begin executive coaching worldwide, and that’s exactly what happened.

Now, my primary focus is being an executive coach to world class leaders who are navigating high stakes decisions every single day and feeling really isolated, because they are so extremely successful. These are the people that need a coach and confidant with whom they can talk in a non-judgmental environment. I help them to juggle their private and professional lives and align their personal values to their goals in both of these areas.

I aim to really create a space for my clients to talk about the pressures that they face every day and help them discover ways they can tackle that. It could be tough meetings with shareholders, visibility in the media, negotiating a big career move, or something similar. Whatever it is, I offer them a space to share and discuss their feelings and express their humanity. And, in many ways, that is what makes my offering as a coach so valuable.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

For me, the biggest challenge was understanding that delivery in corporate is not equal to delivery in my consulting and coaching business. Corporate was, for example, about presentations and promoting the success of my team in a very transparent but forceful way. The challenge, then, when I moved away from the corporate world, was that it was suddenly all about me offering my knowledge and experience to support others! I wasn’t selling or marketing a specific product anymore. It was about translating my experience and my knowledge into coaching and consulting others, enabling them to grow as a professional and human.

I was concerned about rejection, and I kept having second thoughts about whether I was in the right business or whether I was providing enough value. This went on for the first, maybe, 18 months of my entrepreneurship, which of course is when you’re still growing.

So, what I learned during that phase was that rejection is actually good. And, when you are pitching for different projects and you don’t get some of them, which is normal, that’s actually a good thing. I learned that it’s good to be rejected, because that creates space for projects that I love even more! Learning this really helped me to grow my business even faster and be more confident.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

This wasn’t so much a mistake as a strange behavior. So, I’m a really extroverted person, and in corporate I’d kind of figured out a way to network. I knew how to approach people in an engaging and inspiring way to communicate my decisions, ask for support, seek out the next project, and so on.

But then, suddenly, as I was building my own business, I felt awkward. I remember that I would be at a big event for, say, a managers association, and just be stood in the corner watching everybody. And I’m a really tall person anyway, which makes it even funnier looking back!

What I learned out of that, though, was that I could always find a way to integrate into a crowd. I could find a person that I know and just start chatting, and that would get the ball rolling, because I really do love networking and I’m a big believer in building true and authentic relationships.

Since then, every time I see a person standing alone at an event, I always invite them to join me or join the conversation, because I know exactly how that feels.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

First of all, I believe that the biggest difference is that all of my employees have a business background, myself included. So, we all understand the challenges that our clients face, and we know what questions to ask to get a really detailed project brief or client insight.

Then, combine that with the extreme high quality of services that we offer and being able to position them in the market so that everybody knows who we are and what we do. Clients and others in our industry know about our premium niche client and offer positioning, and they respect it.

It takes time and patience to build that sort of image and position yourself in your niche. But then, once you do, I really believe that everything after that is pure enjoyment, because we only ever get clients contacting us who already know who we are, what we do, and what our services can do for them.

Although, if someone does ever call and I realize that our services are not right for them, I never ever just say “goodbye” and hang up. I always use that opportunity to refer to someone else, which is another way of adding value. I’m really strict on knowing the competition, so I can always refer clients who might not be able to afford my services just yet. And that is so powerful. One day, that client might face a new challenge, and they might just come to me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The first one is that you shouldn’t just do something that you are good at and that you love, but also something that you can be paid well for. At the end of the day, it’s not all about being passionate. That combination of just being good at and loving what you do so often leads to burn out, because it pushes people to keep going without even thinking about the financial side of things. So, yes, it is to an extent about passion, but you also have to understand your value and the value of the services you can offer.

You also have to know when to stop and take rest. It could be an afternoon nap or spending time with an interesting person who is not in your industry at all. That helps our brain to think about other things.

The third thing I would say is that you have to realize that you can’t do everything at once. Some people do things fast and some need more time, and we all have to be conscious that the different phases of company development require different speeds. It doesn’t have to happen really quickly. In my case, it did, but I would rather talk about the value that we add for our clients than promote the speed with which we grew.

That’s exactly the sort of marketing that leads a lot of people to burn out due to unrealistic expectations, while comparing their businesses to others. So, always try to remember that comparison is your success kryptonite. Stay in your own game.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would never be on the path from good to great without the help of a mentor, and it’s the same for everybody really. Everyone needs somebody they can talk to with complete confidentiality and transparency, somebody they can share their struggles with or share success with in an open way.

I found my mentor when I decided to do the Erickson International Coaching Certification, although it was a business decision rather than a personal decision. I wanted to add executive coaching services to my remit, so of course I decided to acquire some education in that area. There was a coach trainer there, and he really is a great person. He was able to inspire me to take the next steps, to think bigger and bolder, being fierce and that is exactly what I aim to do for my clients today!

On top of all that, I learned from this trainer all about the emotional roller coaster many business leaders go on at the start, asking yourself why you did this or that, and questioning if you’d taken the right path. Through all of that, he helped me to recognize what a tremendous gift it really was to start my coaching certification, not just because of the professional coaching services I was able to offer as a result, but also because of how I grew as an individual.

This whole experience made me realize that the best way to grow both personally and professionally is to really invest in knowledge and development and to turn to somebody who could facilitate that. Because, if I’m not investing in my own development and knowledge, why would somebody else invest in coaching with me?

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

I would say that the difference lies in a leadership style.

For the “good” companies, it’s about getting results which are above the market. So, they know their product and get extremely good business results. Another thing that defines a “good” company is their strategy, that the leaders can clearly define their strategic and operational activities. In other words, they know how much time they are dedicating to strategic development. And then, the third thing I think “good” companies always have is a great team of inspired and engaged employees. Because I believe that innovative, creative thinking requires a variety of team members who are not only doing the tasks, but also going after opportunities.

So, for “great” companies. Once again, I would say that you can define them against the exact same three criteria: results, strategy, and organizational culture. And, in terms of results, they experience exponential growth of their revenue and profits on a continuous basis and under the oversight of a strong leader and a proactive team.

With regards to strategy, then, “great” companies don’t just deliver on strategy, but they do so with a solid understanding of their positioning. For me, a “great” company will know from the outset whether they want to appeal to the masses or go niche. But, either way, they will be really strong in their segments. In that way, they are not just industry leaders, but industry trend creators.

And then, in the area of organizational culture, the great companies for me are those who are led by a leader who can 100% understand that greatness comes not just from being passionate, but also showing humanity, humility, and appreciation. In other words, a “great” company will have a visionary leader who goes after great goals, and at the same time is humble, open, and able to pull an outstanding team along with him. He, in turn, will be supported by a team that challenges him and creates new opportunities.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

First of all, you have to be human, and understand that results are achieved and delivered by teams of employees and colleagues. Second of all, it’s important to be good at networking and have the ability to build authentic relationships.

Then, in addition, you have to have a great business acumen and be able to understand your own profit targets and the revenue targets of your industry. Because to be honest, part of greatness is also being able to deliver financial results, while not forgetting about your natural humanity and your ability to build relationships.

The fourth thing, I would say, is to never forget where you started and what your initial drive was. So, always remember why you entered your business to begin with. It can sometimes be all too easy to forget that spark when you’re growing your own business.

And then, finally, it’s the desire to not only create great results, but also to strive to have a broader impact on the community and the world beyond, as well. It’s important to ask yourself what legacy you want to leave behind and what you want to be known for. That, for me, is a great leader, because that is someone who knows exactly what they are doing, why they are doing it, and with whom they are doing it, and as a result won’t be at risk of burning out.

Ultimately, being a leader is about doing great things, but realizing you don’t have to do it all by yourself or for yourself. That’s kind of my own story, so I would love for my clients to really understand that.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

You know what, I wouldn’t immediately say “yes” to that. I think it might be a fashionable thing, to say your business is driven by a “purpose.” Purpose has different “layers”, such as strategic, operational or personal. But, the most beautiful thing with purpose is that, really, if the purpose of a leader aligns with the purpose of a company, it will be achieved much more genuinely and easily.

That’s why, in the corporate world especially, I really believe that it’s a big responsibility of HR departments to look for a CEO or a leader who has values that align with their company, because then the purpose will align well, too.

So, I’m not really after that fashionable thing of doing things for a “purpose.” Instead, I think that if there is an honest desire and value alignment among a leader and company’s purpose statement, you will know in the first couple of years if a company or business is really purpose-driven.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

I would advise them to look back and to analyze, reflect. During the years of growth, you would have done research and set strategies that helped you to achieve all you have achieved. So, go back through all of that research, and then ask yourself two things: what could be done differently? And, what different things could we do today to grow and develop further? It’s kind of a phase of introspection and investigation. Then, you have to act based on your findings.

Part of that is, of course, vision, strategies, and finances. But, the other very, very important element is to look deep inside and rediscover your intrinsic motivation. What was it that was driving those earlier actions and leading to success? And also, what would you love to achieve or create next, and where do you see yourself going?

From that, high-achieving people will naturally find new challenges and opportunities to set for themselves. The market is always going to change, and the industry itself is liable to change. So, it’s really important for leaders to understand what opportunities are out there and how they align with their own situation and values for them to be able to reignite growth.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

A big part of the game is ensuring that you have a very healthy cash flow. And, for me, even though I talk about values, motivation, and high stakes decision making, as an entrepreneur and business leader, I have to understand that at the end of the day, business is all about healthy finances. That means that there always have to be projects in the pipeline that will be sufficient enough for me to pay for salaries and still have a healthy profit. I’m very strict on that, which I guess is where my economist background comes in! This, really, is where my ability to assess the economy helps.

It’s important that I really understand the business side of things, whether we’re in an economic crisis or a time of huge market growth. I constantly need to be mindful of how to sustain what I’ve built. And, part of that is putting money towards the development of my team, to allow them to go after innovative services. I invest in education and training and the overall growth of my team and myself, because it’s a really, really important factor in keeping my business going and growing.

Overall, it’s about having a very clear financial plan that ensures you have a healthy cash flow as well as enough resources to support services development and team development. This will actually help you to offer a competitive advantage in times of crisis. Then, combine that with your niche positioning, and I believe you would have to make some very big mistakes to not at the very least continue leading your business in the normal way when things get tough.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

From my experience, I’ve found managing my own expectations to be unexpectedly difficult. Because, you know, everyone is aware that there will be a huge level of expectation from the outside, either stakeholders or executive teams or an organization’s employees. But, what we rarely think about is the expectations we set for ourselves.

In fact, it can be kind of a game-changer when people have the sudden revelation that they’re putting all of these extra expectations on themselves. There is already so much pressure from outside forces, and setting high expectations for ourselves just increases that pressure.

As a coach, I have to help my clients manage that as well. Because, if my clients are not aware of those expectations, then it can hold them back. Particularly if you don’t meet those huge expectations, it can really catch people off guard.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Having deep, authentic human relationships with clients. And, this applies to all companies or individuals who work directly with clients. Professionalism counts too, of course, but everybody can be professional when they need to be. Where the difference comes in is how we stick to promises, to deadlines, and how we are able to support clients when things aren’t necessarily easy. It’s about still being there for your clients, either as a coach or consultant, and building connection and trust, on a long term.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

For starters, you have to deliver on what you promised or what you stand for. So, you have to keep the quality of the services you deliver consistently at the very highest level. Also, if you’re known as an industry expert, it’s important to prove that in every single project. With each new endeavor, it’s about starting from zero and delivering the same or even better than you did last time.

But then, if you make a mistake, just be brutally honest. Because, if we’re brutally honest, we get respect. And, in the long-term, that respect helps to sustain trust. I know that sometimes it can be hard to share that you made a mistake. But, for me, being open about that is one of the greatest things you can do for your business. It’s kind of a business intelligence thing, too, because that sort of information is important for us to adapt or change and to offer better services to our clients.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

I would say that it’s about knowing not only what my clients want but also what they need, understanding what they stand for, what they love, where they spend their free time, what their values are, what brands they love, and things like that. So, you know, it’s really all about knowing your clients from the bottom up.

Particularly if they’re a new client, doing that research and being very well prepared will help you to ask really good questions and get to know them well from the outset. And, it’s the same not just for clients in coaching but also for companies. It’s important to know what they stand for, too, and what their organizational culture is like.

When you play in the niche business, being premium positioned in the market, everything comes down to how you serve your clients. That’s the difference between the mass market and a niche segment — those of us in a niche segment have to really dedicate our time to getting to know our clients in a different, more thorough way and every single time deliver only the highest service quality and the best customer experience.

That’s not to say, of course, that those operating in the mass market don’t know their customers or consumers really, really deeply. But, we do it in a way that brings it down to the authentic business leader. In other words, it’s about me, Simona, as a person, about what I do professionally and how I communicate, and how I understand them as a person, too.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

There’s a lot of emphasis in my business on LinkedIn. And, as an executive leadership coach, I do think that individuals or employees on LinkedIn have to be aware of the fact that LinkedIn is a professional platform, where you are a representative of a company.

I also believe that every single company that enters the world of social media, whether that be on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or whatever, should have a strategy in place and should educate their employees on that strategy. It’s important for leaders to support their teams so that they can live the values of the company on social media, both as company representatives and individuals.

At the end of the day, it is the responsibility of that company itself to educate its employees on professional communication and social media engagement. If you can’t put the education and training in place or you’re scared of what will happen, I would say don’t go there. Especially for bigger organizations, social media requires communication strategy and monitoring, so there has to be plenty of thought and education in place.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I would say that, for first time CEOs or startup entrepreneurs, all too often the temptation is to do everything at once or to change everything right at the start.

Then, the second really common thing I see is that sometimes leaders are late to realizing that they don’t have a replacement or a backup. They can’t turn to their colleagues or their board, to represent them in the media or in discussion with associations. It’s on them to do it and there is no replacement. At the end of the day, what seems to surprise many CEO’s is that they are suddenly alone in the crowd.

So, they have to be there, they have to be present, they have to show off, and to be mindful of everything they say, because everything they say will be heard and not forgotten.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wouldn’t necessarily say I have great influence! But, I would be proud of myself if I could create an environment and opportunity for others to fulfil the positive legacy that they hope to.

Even just in my coaching business, my biggest aim is to impact as many people as possible, one by one and inspire them to make whatever change they want to make, if they decide that they are prepared to work for it. I have a saying or mantra that I often use, which is: “nothing gets done that wasn’t dreamed before.” So, it’s all about visualizing your dreams and then working for them.

I would love for as many people as possible to understand that. Because I believe that my biggest force is my ability to inspire others, to enable them to change, and to help them deliver on their greatest ambitions.

