Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Simon Tizon Interviews Rising Fitness Leader Founder of JLKFIT Jessica Koston on Heavily Impacting Lives and Inspiring Women Around The World

Not all heroes wear capes and Jessica Koston is one of them.  Starting at eleven years ago her path went off-road and found herself drinking almost daily.  After spending a single night in jail she was determined to change her circumstances. 26 Bikini Competitions later she became a fitness leader and founded JLKFIT.  In such […]

By
Jessica Koston
Jessica Koston

Not all heroes wear capes and Jessica Koston is one of them.  Starting at eleven years ago her path went off-road and found herself drinking almost daily.  After spending a single night in jail she was determined to change her circumstances.

26 Bikini Competitions later she became a fitness leader and founded JLKFIT.  In such a saturated market it can be a struggle to stand out but Jessica is catapulting her influence.  Her inspiration is now online sharing her fitness courses across the world.

Being a major influence you will face obstacles.  Simon asked Jessica what her biggest obstacle was she said

“My mind.  Getting the courage to leave my safe corporate job of 11 years, to follow my heart and passion with fitness.”.

Her passion for fitness has made her the leader she is today.  She is inspiring hundreds of people we asked how she found her inspiration.

“Helping other people. Changing my own life has been such an amazing journey but now I have the opportunity to help others.  I want to impact people’s lives in a positive way”.

As an entrepreneur we face and overcome mountains.  In order to achieve success we must begin thinking success.  Our mindset is what separates doers and don’ts.  Jessica said how important mindset is to her.

“It’s everything.  Businesses takes time to build.  Especially when it’s an online business. You have to have thick skin”.

All the risk that comes with starting an online business  can spark fears within us.  Starting with the fear of failing and ending with the fear of losing everything. Very few of us know how to use fear as nas to generate success.  Jessica shares what success means to her.

“It means hard work, passion, hustle.  Making dreams a reality.  When you don’t have success handed to you and you have to work really really hard, it makes it so much more worth it when you finally succeed”.

It doesn’t matter where we start what matters is where we end and Jessica is proving that statement true. These are her words of advice.

“No matter what you go through in life it takes one decision to change. It sometimes takes years for a breakthrough but with perseverance you can succeed”.

We can find Jessica spreading her influence on Instagram @JLKFIT.

    Suzie Zeng, I am a spiritual enthusiast

    I am a spiritual enthusiast and adviser on how to deal with burnout problems

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Kitty Block, president and chief executive officer of The Humane Society of the United States, center, and family walk the red carpet at the Humane Society of the United States&#039; To the Rescue! Los Angeles gala. The gala was held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Paramount Studios and benefitted the HSUS&#039; Farm Animal Protection campaign. Competitive Surfer Conrad Carr, undercover investigators Whitney Warrington and Mary Beth Sweetland, and law firm Latham &amp; Watkins, LLP were honored at the event, which featured performances by Moby. (Photo by (Danny Moloshok/Invision for The Humane Society of the United States/AP Images)
    Community//

    C-Suite Moms: “Think before committing” With Kitty Block President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States & Jesssica Abo

    by Jessica Abo
    Community//

    Jessica Yarmey of Club Pilates: Leaders Need To Appreciate The Power To ‘Act As If’

    by Alexandra Spirer
    Community//

    Anna Kaiser: “I started a movement to inspire people to be active 4x per week, in a way that makes them truly happy, within a supportive community”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.