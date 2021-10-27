Simon Taylor of HYCU: “The rise of employee choice ”

The rise of employee choice — In today’s hiring market, employees have a number of choices regarding where and how they work, and they aren’t afraid to leverage it. A recent survey showed that 58% of employees would “absolutely” look for a new job if they couldn’t continue to work remotely. In the future, I think we’ll see this trend continue with companies embracing more flexible policies beyond just remote work. As employers, we need to provide room for employees to make their own decisions about returning to the office or in-person work based on their comfort level and personal situation.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Simon Taylor, Co-founder and CEO of HYCU, a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service. Prior to HYCU, Simon held senior executive positions at Comtrade Software including President and CEO. Simon also held management and leadership positions at Putnam Investments, Omgeo and Forrester Research. Simon sits on the board of directors of Boston Uncornered and is an active member of YPO (Young Presidents Organization) in Boston. He holds an MBA from Instituto de Empressa (Madrid) and a BSc Operations Technology from Northeastern University.​

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I think I have always been entrepreneurial by nature no matter what job I have had. From the earliest time, I have made a point of taking ownership of any position. Even in my youth when I was 16 or 17, valet parking cars, my friends would always joke with me that I was taking the job too seriously. I think that for me trying to do my best and take it to a new level was always something that was a part of my personality. I knew at an early age, I always wanted to start my own business.

After I left one of my first jobs, I had the idea that I would move to a new part of the world where I had never been before. I started my first company when I was 24, raised Seed Capital and moved to Prague in the Czech Republic. Ultimately that led me to meeting the individuals that allowed me to learn and grow as a professional. It has been a terrific entrepreneurial journey for me. I have been fortunate and seen large swaths of Planet Earth in the process and met amazing people. I have always been excited at the prospect of meeting new people who can enrich the journey I was on. That was all ultimately what led me to found HYCU.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The entire COVID and pandemic experience has become in some ways a giant social experiment. We were able to brute force test many things. For example, how flexible work really works, how efficient is it for businesses to be in a flexible working model. Because of this, I don’t think any of this is going away anytime soon. In fact, I think, if anything, while we probably are all a bit Zoom and video conference meeting fatigued, flexible work is not going away any time soon. Coupled with this, I think we all learned that we could cope with work from home, and we experienced a number of side benefits. Things like being around your family and being around to help with simple things like to complete the chores throughout the course of a day. On the flip side, I think one of the things that we all realized is that we are social animals, and that the power of brainstorming networking, face-to-face time, as it were, is perhaps even more important than we ever realized. No matter the remote work or social dynamic, this was never going to change. There really is no substitution for having ten people in a room, throwing out ideas and collaborating together. Because of all of this, I see the future of work as supporting an increasingly flexible workforce inside of an increasingly flexible workspace. What I mean by that is that I think people will now feel almost every employer will have a heightened sense of comfort. Comfort with hiring people in relatively remote areas. At the same time, I think there is going to be a working expectation that regular office visits will need to take place, again for that important face-to-face time and collaboration time. I think the way that that paradigm shift plays itself out, even in terms of real estate, is actually that people are going to want more office space not less. I think people are going to want more social activities inside of an office space and potentially outdoor areas around an office space. People are going to want the flexibility to be in a private area as well as a collaborative space, or even in a space that may reflect some of the things that they enjoyed at home, sitting on a couch, open area, etc. A place where you can go to relax in between finishing a presentation. I believe we will continue to see increased flexibility in both the workplace as well as increased flexibility in the way that we work.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a no brainer. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires and billionaires who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs makes for a much more complex question. I go back to the quote from John Adams, “I must study Politics and War that my sons may have liberty to study Mathematics and Philosophy.” I believe that is often one of the things that gets missed in the discussion about pursuing a college degree or not. Pursuing a degree and attending a college is more than just about creating a commercially successful future for yourself. It’s also about learning and having a well-rounded respect for the arts. It’s about being able to identify passions that we might have in areas of science or math that we might not otherwise be exposed to or even know about. If young people were never exposed to tennis courts at an early age, we might never have seen a Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. So in much the same way, I think college provides platforms where people can learn what they’re actually interested in. The importance of that doesn’t go away. I think we need to refocus on that fact. That is something that can easily get lost in political and economic arguments. We’re talking about something greater than commercial success here. We’re talking about enriching the human spirit and the human condition. One of the things that we need to focus on for the future is making education more readily accessible to people from all walks of life, with all kinds of backgrounds. If we focus on that, rather than arguing back and forth about whether or not college is commercially viable for people, I think we build a better tomorrow.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

First and foremost, ever since the Industrial Revolution, there are stories and tales of people saying that everyone will be unemployed because of automation. What we have consistently found as a human species is that as we evolve, adapt and create, we also find ways to innovate. While some industries evolve, new industries are also born. With these new industries come new types of jobs. Before computers, we didn’t have computer engineers. Now, how many people are computer engineers? Conservative estimates are that there are more than 4 million computer software developers alone in the US and that’s expected to grow by more than 20% by year-end. One hundred and fifty years ago, we were a country that was still relatively agrarian more than anything else. Today, the largest and most profitable industries are all in technology. So again, evolutions that increase the acceleration and adoption of automation and artificial intelligence may absolutely replace some jobs, but they also create new ones in the process. In the world of tomorrow, betting on science and math becomes increasingly more important. We are social beings, and there will always be a really, really important place for communication. There will also always be a really critical place for the ability to solve complex problems. None of that will change. When it comes to finding jobs and identifying new careers, in the job market of tomorrow, it is going to be increasingly automated. And, no doubt it will continue to be more competitive than ever before, if not for the simple reason that there are more human beings than ever before. I would say that there will be a confluence or convergence of our sort of social media avatars, in our real life, when it comes to the job market. Our ability to navigate social media and our online presence is going to be more quantitatively reviewed and will be included as a part of the job acquisition process. Over time, the sophistication of these social media tools and our own ability to understand, analyze and evaluate individuals, based on that online presence is going to be a major evolution especially over the next ten years.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

The biggest challenge I see in the next ten years in terms of automation in the job market, is the impact it’s going to have on unskilled labor. It comes back to education, the more that we invest in, and train and support the necessary skills from an educational standpoint, the more we’re going to be able to adapt. For many that seems like an impossible task. But it’s only impossible if we don’t put the money into education. We need to provide the support that the unskilled workforce needs to get the skills that are going to be supportable by the new economy, the new digital economy. That has to be job one for every politician in this country. It also has to be job one for every philanthropist in this country. And, it has to be job one for every educator in this country to make education more readily available to all walks of life. Once we create higher levels of equivalency in the education market, there will be a knock-on effect where the opportunity for improvement and those that are in lower paying, unskilled jobs, will have the education and the skillset to be able to move into something more in line with the future of work. This conversation may sound utopian or fantastical to some who are seeing it from a different perspective. But, the reality is that this is not impossible or solely a vision. There are many different kinds of jobs and opportunities in technology. I think right now, we tend to think that technology is reserved for one kind of person. But I think as we create a more ubiquitous and egalitarian education system, we will be able to provide the current workforce with the skills they need to support the digital economy going forward.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

We have a real problem in our society with income inequality. The symptoms of that income inequality are, again, lack of education, across much of the workforce. But they also manifest in other ways as well, like childcare. One of the things we saw during the pandemic was the impact on single parents alone with children. The challenge of being able to manage home and work simultaneously was a real problem. Income inequality doesn’t necessarily get better or worse, as a result of the digital age or modernization. It does become something that needs to be addressed faster. The rate at which technology is changing is going to force the job market to change rapidly as well. This was only exasperated by the pandemic. In order to raise society up, we’re going to need to address that overall problem.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The flex working model that was introduced as a reaction to the pandemic is actually going to reduce income inequality over time. In the long term, this new model of work is ultimately going to have a really positive outcome globally. The reason for that is flexible working means we are able to manage our lives in our work in a more intertwined fashion. The old days where workers may have been unconsciously or even consciously penalized for focusing on family and raising kids versus somebody who didn’t and who ended up getting promoted faster is leveling off. When you think about the kind of lives people used to lead and the relative impact on their ability to be in an office from nine to five every single day, that was significant. My hope and my belief is that the increased freedom that is provided by this flexible working model will actually introduce a more productive and higher quality of work and worker into the workplace. It will allow parents of all types to be more available to their children. At the same time, it will allow them to be more empowered to do their jobs, in whatever situation suits their life best.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Any commercial entity or any efficient organization always has some desire to control. There’s always a go-to-belief that if you can physically see somebody working then they must be working hard. One of the things that the pandemic proved out, is that, in fact, is not always the case. You could have somebody sitting there from nine to five, every day, banging away on the keyboard and they’re not necessarily creating value for a company. When you strip away that illusion and you look at the output and data, you’re left with the results. When you do that, you are actually able to judge people based purely on those results. In some ways that creates more of a meritocracy than we’ve had in the past. Accepting that is, and will, continue to be a challenge for many companies going forward. Alternatively, for employees, as much as we all want the pandemic to end, I think there are many folks who are very comfortable working from home. There will be a demand by many organizations that at least some time needs to be spent collaborating in an office setting. I actually think that that shift back to the office will be really challenging for some, even if it is flexible, and even if it is only part of the time. Those who have really gotten used to working full time from home will be challenged the most.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I’m a believer in universal basic income, pure and simple. I think that income inequality and the disruption of the middle class are the greatest threats to society as we know it. From my perspective, the simplest solution is to ensure that everybody has baseline education, and baseline income. That model has, and continues to work, in a number of countries. There’s an enormous amount of research and studies to support that. While I’m a very big believer in capitalism and a very big believer in working hard in order to generate your own income, I also believe that a society performs better as a whole when we support those who most require social support.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I don’t think my generation ever experienced something as dramatic and intense as the pandemic. While it was not a pleasant experience and, in many cases, the social repercussions were extremely dire, humanity’s ability to rebound in the face of such tragedy, the ability to create new vaccines so quickly, and to protect so many millions of people, and people’s ability and willingness to adapt in order to survive, was really impactful. This all underscores our own ability as a human species to thrive and prosper. It was amazing to get through the toughest of times and still keep going.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I would say I can’t stress the importance of education enough. There is no silver bullet for fixing this problem. There is a medicine you can take, and that medicine is education. The key difference between this point in time and every other period in history is the access to information that almost everyone has via the Internet. Unlike every other period in history, where a gap existed by the lack of knowledge and insight to information, we now have the power and ability to provide accurate information and shared knowledge far more quickly than ever before. The question becomes, will we empower our workforce to get access to that information? Will we direct them to the information that they need to thrive in the new economy? And again, that all comes back to education. If we can educate people that the information is there and it’s readily accessible, we can absolutely reduce the length of any gap.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. The rise of employee choice

In today’s hiring market, employees have a number of choices regarding where and how they work, and they aren’t afraid to leverage it. A recent survey showed that 58% of employees would “absolutely” look for a new job if they couldn’t continue to work remotely. In the future, I think we’ll see this trend continue with companies embracing more flexible policies beyond just remote work. As employers, we need to provide room for employees to make their own decisions about returning to the office or in-person work based on their comfort level and personal situation.

2. Hubs over headquarters

Instead of putting all the emphasis on one location as the headquarters, forward-thinking companies are moving towards regional hubs to ensure employees feel included and have room for growth, without requiring in-person work at a single central office. That’s not to say that main headquarters will disappear entirely, and some companies are indeed gobbling up office space while prices are low, but overall we’re seeing companies embrace smaller, distributed working groups.

3. Unstructured time

Unstructured time and employee socialization are key to happy employees and a thriving company culture, but have been significantly dampened by the pandemic. Now, more and more companies have recognized the need to facilitate unstructured meetings and virtual events to the point that new categories of delivery services and applications have sprung up just to support them. Employees undeniably need open time to discuss issues, vent, and socialize and the emphasis on unstructured time as a necessity will continue beyond the pandemic.

4. New leadership

With the sudden shift in remote work came a sudden shift in how leadership is practiced as everything from performance reviews to all-hands meetings took place virtually. Leaders had to adapt quickly and I believe we’re experiencing a significant cultural shift in how companies are run. It’s harder to build new, trusting relationships virtually as employees grapple with feeling isolated or that they’re missing conversations and as such, the pandemic has made proactive communication an imperative for leaders. Employees, in the same way, need opportunities to provide feedback and share challenges up the chain.

5. Flexibility

As demonstrated by the pandemic, the ability to adapt to sudden changes is a key determinant of success. Organizations that were open-minded towards new tools, working styles, and arrangements undoubtedly fared better than those that changed slowly. As our world continues to change, organizations and employees that stay agile and open-minded are always at an advantage.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

My father taught me something when I was very young. He used to say, presentation is everything. He never explained it to me. He never said what it meant but I have absolutely found that to be the case. Whether it is selling a vision or helping a team to understand why something is important, you can have all the facts and figures in the world but if you cannot find a way to reach into people and connect with their hearts and minds, and communicate with people the way they will understand it, believe it and feel it, you’ll never be able to share your passion and you will never be able to grow your ideas beyond yourself. The idea that presentation is everything is something that I have taken with me throughout my life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Satya Nadella. I think that almost nobody could have taken a company like Microsoft to such great heights the way that he did at the time that he did. Microsoft has transformed itself since he took the reins into the leading technology company in the world. I think their ability to understand how to partner and work with others is second to none. I think their ethics as a business is unique for a company of that size. I think also having a lot of friends that work at Microsoft, the incredible ability that he has to influence the culture of such a large organization — not just influence the culture — but the lives of so many employees by bringing back a sense of true balance. By making it truly okay to spend more time with your families and baking that into a high-performance culture. The work Satya has done is incredible. He is a true inspiration for anyone in business. He is a hero of mine for what he has done at Microsoft.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects' careers. How can they further follow your work online?

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simonjonathantaylor/

Website: https://www.hycu.com/

