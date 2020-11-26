Simon Crowe, the CEO of Custom Offroad Bash Plates, Spills the Beans: Revealing his secret of staying motivated as a start-up company

Simon Crowe is the owner and founder of Offroad Bash Plates that provides Australia with a range of premium quality affordable car accessories manufactured in the country. When he started this business, it was really difficult: something no one in the country had done before. Car parts were being imported from America, which could only be afforded by rich people. Crowe decided to start a business delivering premium quality car accessories to Australians at a very affordable rate to solve this problem.

Since its launch in 2011, the company has grown a lot both in terms of employees and manufacturers. The products have successfully disrupted the Australian market, dominating it with stylish slim design bush plates known to be fixed within 10 minutes. In a recent interview, Simon Crowe shared his story of ‘rags to riches’ that kept him motivated as a start-up. He also shares how committed he had to be in order to become a pioneer in starting a business no one else has.

Having a Mission Bigger than Business

When Simon decided to start a business in the car-accessory line, his goal was not to earn millions of dollars and being able to live in a fancy villa. His aim was to provide Australians with premium quality car accessories that won’t burn a hole in their pockets. Being a car enthusiast, he knew how difficult it was to get car accessories for the middle-class, who didn’t have a lot to splurge but still wanted their cars to look awesome. He catered to the needs of such people and thereby did business by serving people.

Having a definite goal of earning money won’t take you a long way in life. To gain something, you must always be ready to start giving out without expecting anything in return. Doing business must be your secondary objective, while serving customers should be your primary one.

Developing Smart Goals

It’s impossible to succeed without having goals fulfilling your purpose in the first place. When you set your goals smartly, you will be automatically motivated to work. It’ll also help you become disciplined and focused.

Developing a Routine and Sticking to it

Simon emphasizes building a strict routine and following it religiously. It inculcates habits of discipline in your life and, with discipline, comes responsibility and success. Having a lousy routine never helps, especially when you’re starting a new business. Everything needs to be done on time without any delays, so the clients are happy and you’re motivated to work.

Staying Motivated

When Simon started out, he didn’t find a lot of inspiration around himself, so he would resort to motivational videos to gain some positivity on tough days. At that time, YouTube was a treasure trove for finding motivation and positivity if you knew where to go. Even today, Simon resorts to motivational podcasts, TED Talks, YouTube videos, and encouraging articles on the web to get his regular dose of inspiration.

Talking to Yourself

Simon is a firm believer in being his own motivational guru. He takes the help of videos and podcasts, sure, but nothing can give him better motivation and advice than his own brain. He talks to himself quite often and recommends it to anyone who is starting a new business. Talking to your own self unleashes new, diverse ideas and solutions you never would’ve thought about!

Custom Offroad Bash Plates has come a long way since 2011. Their core mission is to fulfill their customer’s needs and communicate with them. They are determined to continue their research and expand their horizons to reach more customers.