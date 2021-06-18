Simón Cohen of Henco Global: “High Performance”

High Performance, Happy People is a virtuous circle that is built on three pillars: Wellness, Mindfulness and Happiness. With this, and working every day with respect and trust, you are taking the first step to happiness and success. As a consequence of having these three pillars in balance, you will become a high-performance person.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Simón Cohen.

Simón Cohen is the Founder and CEO of Henco Global, a logistics company based in Mexico. An entrepreneur recognized for his strategic ability by the London Business School, he was awarded “The Most Trusted CEO 2017” because of his leadership and for being an example to follow for his contribution to the industry and his business model that has made of Henco a Great Place to Work. In 2020, Harvard University made a media case study based on his High Performance, Happy People philosophy, which is currently being taught at the professional, master and executive education levels. He recently authored the book, “FULFILLED,” which shares his secrets of how he found happiness while in search of success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

On October 8, 2019, my dad was diagnosed with cancer. We immediately flew to Jacksonville, Florida, for his surgery. The surgery was kind of successful, but my dad was very, very sick with this terrible illness. I stayed in Jacksonville for 30 days or so, and then flew to Monterey because I was speaking at a conference in front of 10,000 people.

I couldn’t understand how I was going to speak about happiness while my dad is suffering. It was so tough to speak about happiness when your heart is broken.

But I fully understood that happiness is living life at as it is, so to be a happy person, that includes being human and embracing the most vulnerable part of myself.

My heart was open, and I gave one of my best speeches in my life; it was like my dad was there supporting me.

During the Q&A session, someone asked me how people can be happy when things are going wrong. I almost started crying right there. I wanted to tell everyone that my life is destroyed right now, but I also knew I needed to share that you need to be human to be happy and it’s okay to not be okay sometimes.

I flew home that night and woke up to the horrible news that my mother-in-law had passed away. So, as you can imagine, this devastating news on top of what my father was going through just emotionally drained our family.

A few months later, we went to Harvard Business School to present Henco’s case study about High Performance, Happy People with my dad, mom and brothers in attendance. And throughout the event, showcasing the case study and viewing the documentary they created about us, my dad received seven standing ovations.

And in that moment, I was so inspired to share my story of happiness while my father was still alive. I read every portion to him; we had the first draft ready by August and had the final version one year after my dad was diagnosed with cancer. And the next day, my dad passed away.

Having my father be a part of this passion initiative from the very beginning is what mattered the most to me — to help me write from the bottom of my heart and share my truth.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

When I was travelling to Hong Kong several years ago, I had a near death experience, suffering from a debilitating heart episode.

And in this moment, I realized life is short and time is one of our most valuable assets.

I totally believe when you open your eyes and see what’s essential, you will realize that we are chasing the superficial and then the superficial becomes important and the important becomes superficial.

We need to do things in the right sequence and put the most important things first.

During those terrifying moments in the hospital in a foreign country, I realized that when success comes at the expense of your health, your family, your friends, it is not success.

After my health scare, I returned to Mexico and applied these valuable lessons into my life, work, family, everything.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Right now, I’m just starting to enjoy my book, “FULFILLED.” It’s been out in the market for a few months, and I am concentrating on making sure people learn about my message. I want people to understand that you can be happy every single day of your life. Life’s too short to be happy only on the weekends. You need to be happy in work, with your family, with your personal life. Life is a mirror — if you smile, light will smile back at you; if you love, people will love you back; if you take care of people, people will take care of you.

Helping people understand that is my purpose right now.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

High Performance, Happy People is a virtuous circle that is built on three pillars: Wellness, Mindfulness and Happiness. With this, and working every day with respect and trust, you are taking the first step to happiness and success. As a consequence of having these three pillars in balance, you will become a high-performance person.

Only by ensuring that employees are properly engaged in their personal lives do they truly develop the best of their talents. If you have stability in your personal life, you can be stable in your work life.

One day, I was late to the office after attending a Mother’s Day festival at my daughter’s school. I was telling my colleague Hector about it and knowing he has a daughter the same as mine, asked him when his festival would be. He told me it was today, and he missed it because it was during office hours.

Why did I have the chance to attend this special moment and Hector did not? Since then, I tell everyone we all have the right to take care of our personal lives and spend time with our families.

Every single person in this world has the right to be happy, and we’re all the same. You take care of people, the same way as you take care of yourself. We all love; we all care; we all have the right to exist and to be happy and to have a fulfilled life.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, is to speak from my heart. This was my opportunity to write this for my family and friends and tell my truth.

Second, is to be as humble as you can be. You don’t think that because you wrote a book, you are better than anyone else. It’s just your story and everybody in the world has their own stories that are just as meaningful as yours. It’s critical to have your feet on the ground and stay the same person you were before writing the book.

And last, is to be vulnerable. When writing the book, I allowed myself to really open up and be raw. And that was difficult at first. But I truly believe this book as lessons for everyone, at every age and stage of life so I overlooked the challenges of being so open as I think so many can benefit from these life lessons.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

It has been so wonderful how people from Australia, Panama, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, the US, Canada and all over the world have written me and told me that I have changed their life. And I am so happy to hear that I have helped change their life for the better.

But specifically, there was this time not so long ago when I was flying home with my family and started chatting with a woman sitting near us. We knew mutual people through our businesses, although I was having some issues with connecting with one of her offices. She said she would immediately help take care of it and I offered to give her my card.

We land, get our baggage, and I realize I forgot to give her my card. I felt ashamed and worried she would think I wasn’t genuine. I found her in the baggage claim area and gave her my book and my card, telling her that this is my story and who I am.

She thanked me and later that night, she texted me that she read it within three and a half hours, and she loved the book.

The next day, the head of the office I was having trouble connecting with called me and told me, “Simon, we really want to work with people like you; your story is amazing; you are incredible, and your book is inspiring.”

A book can open many doors for your business, but the most important thing about a book is that it opens many hearts.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

At the beginning of this journey, it was to tell my story before my dad passed away — it was a passion project intended for my family and dear friends. And then, the project evolved as I wanted to spread this message of how to be fulfilled, happy and successful as far as I could.

But throughout the process, I never expected it to help my business. And in many unexpected ways it has.

Since the publication of “FULFILLED,” I have been approached by many people who love Henco’s work culture and because of that work culture, they want to work with us. Our company has been very fortunate to be successful and growing at a steady rate, but this year, when everyone has been going through a pandemic and searching for peace and happiness, our story has stood out as a culture they want to join. It’s customers, it’s suppliers, it’s even competitors!

When you surround yourself with five happy people, you will be the sixth.

When you surround yourself with five brilliant people, you will be the sixth.

When you surround yourself with five negative, unhappy people, you will be the sixth.

So, find the right people and places where you will thrive, succeed and be true to oneself.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I am new to this industry, decided to self-publish and doing all I can to listen and improve upon the delivery of this book. So, there are many lessons I am learning along the way from this journey, but I am enjoying every aspect of it.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Write from your heart. Don’t write for money; write for legacy. Be humble. Listen to the mistakes you are making and listen to people. When you write something, you need to hear what’s going on outside because you cannot only take into consideration your own thoughts. Enjoy the ride. This is not a punishment, this not an obligation. This is something you want to do so enjoy every moment. Share your joy. The more you share, the more you give so I believe it is very, very important to give this gift of happiness and let it be contagious and spread. And an extra one — Know that success is that you fulfill the purpose of your book, which is change at least one person’s life, and if you can achieve that, then you have succeeded.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I can have breakfast, lunch or dinner with anyone it would be with Oprah Winfrey and my wife, as that would just mean the world to her. In November, we will be married 25 years and it is astounding how when you feed a relationship every day, your love grows exponentially. And now, I love my wife more now then when we got married and would love for her to meet the amazing Oprah to give her back some of the joy she has given me over the years.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn: simoncohens

Henco Global

Facebook: Henco Global

Instagram: Henco Global

Twitter: simocohens

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3kqyLNL

