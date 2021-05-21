Simon Butler of Migrate Art: “Be persistent”

Be persistent- I think a large part of success comes from pushing that little bit further than the average person would. There was one artist I particularly wanted for a project who stopped emailing me back, so I decided to email him every Tuesday at 9am until he responded- thankfully this approach worked and he joined the project!

Simon Butler is a curator, social entrepreneur and artist based in London. He founded Migrate Art in 2016 after visiting the Calais Jungle refugee camp in France for the first time. This poignant experience inspired him to put his years of expertise in the art world to use by helping those impacted by some of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. Most recently Simon launched Raising for Myanmar with Migrate Art, a timed edition poster series acting as an emergency fundraiser appeal for the rapidly deteriorating situation in Myanmar. The series collaborates with some of the world’s leading artists, including Tacita Dean, Guerrilla Girls, Jeremy Deller, Sean Scully and Sarah Lucas amongst others.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thanks so much for having me! I’ll be honest, to call this a career path seems a little ambitious — there never was a clear path leading me to where I have found myself. No one I know or have ever met has followed this line between humanitarianism and art, so a lot of the past few years have been figuring it out from day to day. In 2016 I visited the Calais Jungle refugee camp in France and that changed my life. I had been working in the contemporary art world for several years and saw a stark contrast to the exhibition openings and free champagne that I often found myself surrounded by. To meet people that had nothing and be greeted in such a kind, open and friendly manner, I knew I had to find a way to help. It seemed an obvious thing to do to combine the two worlds, and I have been on the journey of joining art and social causes ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I have met so many interesting people from all over the world that it is hard to choose! In 2019 I went to the Kurdish region of Iraq and met the Yazidi communities that had been persecuted by ISIS. I felt such a connection with people there despite not speaking the same language — it was an incredibly powerful experience. Whilst I was there ISIS were burning crop fields, and I had the idea to smuggle some of the ash from the burnt crops back to the UK and turn it into paint. I disguised the ash as tea, and after a nerve-wracking plane journey back to London, I was pleased to see the ash was still in my luggage! I kept my promise and turned the ash into paint, and 15 of the world’s best artists created a brand new work using it. We sold the work with Christie’s and raised over £350,000 to help displaced people all over the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I naively thought I could install our first exhibition in one day, and quickly realised this was a very tall order! It has always been really hard to find exhibition space in central London, and I thought by limiting our install period, it would be easier for landlords to offer us a space. We were eventually offered a great location on Cork Street in the centre of London, but only had one day to set things up. I recruited the help of a friend and we worked a 14 hour day in the gallery non-stop to get things ready. Thankfully we made it but I was completely exhausted by the end and then I had to spend the following day chatting to press and the hundreds of people that turned up for the opening. A friend of mine who I have known for 10 years said it was the most tired he has ever seen me. Thankfully, I learnt my lesson and I know try and give us 5 days minimum!

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Our work connects on multiple levels, but is all underpinned by the idea of empowerment. Through working with our charity partners, we are able to empower displaced and homeless people to rebuild their lives. This comes in the form of food, shelter, education and job opportunities, as we feel everyone in the world should have the opportunity to live the life they want to. We also are able to empower the artists we work with, and the people that engage with our projects. We have found that a lot of people we meet want to help the world, but don’t know how to. By offering people the chance to not only engage with our creative projects, but also help thousands of people around the world at the same time, we are able to empower people to be a part of the change they want to see.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I met so many wonderful people in the refugee camps in Iraqi Kurdistan. I travelled out there with our charity partner The Lotus Flower, who help thousands of women and children that have previously suffered at the hands of ISIS. Seeing the work that The Lotus Flower do to help these people rebuild their lives was phenomenal. We heard some really harrowing stories of violence and destruction, but the people we met were able to smile and laugh despite their past trauma. I have a particularly fond memory of being taught how to cook traditional Kurdish food by a group of women and being amazed at the resilience of the people in the kitchen with me.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Staying interested and educated in what is going on in the world is the most important thing. The UK and the USA are very inward looking nations, and society’s knowledge of what is happening in other parts of the world is extremely limited. A huge part of what we do is trying to educate people about what is happening to innocent human beings all over the world, through no fault of their own. Through this work I have come to realise how exceptionally fortunate I am, and I have a gratitude for everything in my life. I feel our society should focus more on what we have in our lives and be grateful for that, instead of worrying about the things we don’t have.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is about inspiring people to make a change. There is a big difference between leading and managing, and that is inspiration. Telling someone what to do can be ineffective, but inspiring someone to do something is where the true power of leadership lies. I believe leadership comes with a healthy dose of sacrifice- we as leaders should put others first and prioritize the wellbeing of the people we work with. Leadership isn’t about being selfish or growing our own egos.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be persistent- I think a large part of success comes from pushing that little bit further than the average person would. There was one artist I particularly wanted for a project who stopped emailing me back, so I decided to email him every Tuesday at 9am until he responded- thankfully this approach worked and he joined the project! Resilience is key- There have been so many times that things have got tough and I have felt like giving up, but because my sense of purpose is so strong with our work, I have kept pushing on. I put a lot of what we have achieved with Migrate Art down to this dogged determination, and ambition to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Leading on from the last point- know when to take time off and recover. Many people tell me I am a workaholic, and don’t know when to stop. But when I do take time off, and take a holiday, they are often the times good things start to happen. There is one particular example of this- I was working on our Scorched Earth project and nothing was going right. I had a trip booked to visit my friend in Myanmar, and took 3 weeks off, and ended up having one of the best times of my life. While I was on holiday we confirmed Anish Kapoor and Antony Gormley for the project, which was huge and put the whole thing on a new path to success. Don’t listen to friends and family. Over the years, I have been lucky enough to meet several mentors and advisors that care for me on a different level to my friends and family. I have learnt over time that my friends and family care for me too much, and give me advice that protects me, whereas mentors give advice that pushes and inspires me to do things bigger and better. I love my family, but I’m glad I didn’t listen all the times when they asked me if I was going to get a proper job. Be patient. Some of the projects I have put together have taken over a year, and have really benefited from being able to that time. I think we grow up expecting everything to happen now, and for all our projects to be an overnight success, but now, having had years of experience, it is comforting to know we can take our time and ensure something is right, instead of rushing to try and do things before they are ready.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe we need to understand that, deep down, we are all the same. We all face the same thoughts, feelings and desires, no matter where we are from. Unfortunately, we are constantly told to be scared of other people, and I think a huge amount of the problems we face could be solved by showing each other empathy and taking the time to understand each other. I think we find ourselves in a time of extreme individualism, so any movement I could inspire would be to shift things back towards a sense of community and care for one another.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘If you act like you have something to lose, you have already lost’- I read this in an interview with artist David Choe a few years ago, and it really resonated with me. We only have one shot at living the life we want to, and dedicating our lives to what we care about. If we don’t pursue what we care about, we have ultimately already lost! I always return to this quote when I’m finding things difficult and having a ‘what am I doing with my life’ moment- it reminds me that I am following my own path and doing what I want to be doing, and hopefully making a positive difference to other people’s lives.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There have been several people that have inspired my journey that I would love to have lunch with. The artists Theaster Gates, JR and Olafur Eliasson have all done an incredible job of blurring art with social causes, and I am forever in awe of all three of them. I had the pleasure of briefly meeting JR and Theaster Gates a few years ago and was impressed by how energetic and inspiring they were as people. I would also love to one day love to meet Ai Wei Wei, Massimo Bottura and Cyrill Gutsch- the scale of their thinking is phenomenal.

