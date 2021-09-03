Simeon Seigel of The Turett Collaborative: “Never be bored”

Never be bored. Design is a career that allows you to do something different every day, even when you’re stuck on a single project or project type for years on end. Draw in a new medium. Explore new production techniques. Read up on new technologies, or new issues of social or academic concern, and see how they can influence your work. Lean into your relationships with colleagues and clients. It’s a privilege to be paid to design stuff, and the community of designers is full of interesting people, so stay excited and engaged in the process.

Returning to the firm where he landed his first post-graduate job, Simeon Seigel has recently been named as one of three new partners at the award-winning architecture firm, The Turett Collaborative, bringing 20 years of experience in the field and a strong educational background. Graduating with distinction and as valedictorian, Seigel earned his Master of Architecture from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where he was named both a Thayer Scholar and a Lehman Scholar and awarded the AIA Henry Adams Medal.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this particular career path?

Thank you for having me. My story is a result of some planning, and lots of luck. My dad was a builder with training in electrical engineering and my mom was an art teacher for 30+ years. To my young self, architecture seemed to be a happy medium between the two. But mid-path, I noticed that some of the most interesting parts of my work were not really art or science. My approach to this career has always been about people as much as it’s been about the things we make together. I think that’s had everything to do with precisely where I’ve landed, both in terms of the people I work with and my approach to design, clients, collaborators, and construction.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When your job includes occasionally designing toilet stalls for eccentric billionaires, there are too many stories, and they’re definitely not printable! Less funny, but it’s been on my mind lately: a major townhouse project some years back was so complex and challenging that it churned through five or six of the general contractor’s site supervisors. I distinctly remember the supervisor who finally managed to get things on track, because he wore bell bottoms, wide tab collars and red-tinted glasses — not standard issue contractor attire. Five years later, I arrived at a rehearsal studio for a newly-formed band (I’m a piano player on the side… that’s another story!), and that very supervisor turned out to be the lead guitarist! Two lessons: first, the world is small enough that one shouldn’t rely on “siloing” various interests — they will collide when you least expect it. And second, the things that make a good lead guitarist are very similar to what makes a good site supervisor. Some is practice and technique, but a lot more is listening with an open mind and communicating with a clear voice. Same for pianists and architects, ideally!

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

He probably wouldn’t remember this, but Carl Steinitz, a professor of mine in landscape architecture, would say, “There are the students who get their work done in time to go home for dinner… and then there are the sh*ts.” Design is notorious for long hours. It’s difficult to ensure you’ve hit upon an optimal solution until you’re convinced you’ve tested the alternatives, turned things inside out, figured out what box you’re in and considered all the ways to think outside of it. But my professor’s point was that design is part of life, not some abstract practice that sits over and above everything else that makes you healthy and functional. If you can’t figure out how to design within the parameters of a happy lifestyle, then you’re unlikely to be a great designer.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our studio is working on new housing typologies, new approaches to sustainability, and some beautiful new materials and forms. These are going to impact the people that use them in ways big and small, emotionally and practically, and they’ll influence users and other designers as they percolate out through their lives and practices. That’s a truism in our kind of work; it’s what makes the work meaningful and rewarding. However, COVID-19 has thrown my personal workload for a loop. This year, more of my time has been invested outside of the design process, helping clients and builders (and our all-important staff) keep it together under fraught circumstances. In some ways, it’s removed from “design,” but it’s also a piece of my career thus far, and it illuminates the human interactions that are paramount to our work.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The Turett Collaborative has developed a great reputation for beautiful, high-amenity, meticulous work. But I know there are many super-talented designers and firms who can produce amazing, inspiring designs. I think our team stands out because of the collaborative culture we’ve developed. This culture very directly impacts the style and substance of our daily interactions with clients, consultants, and each other, as well as our finished work. I’m sure design in every studio is intensely “collaborative,” because no one person can do the work alone. However, elevating collaboration to an ethos means designing with humility instead of ego; treating clients and consultants as coequals and not as a means to an end; and looking to the city, codes and community groups as partners in creative problem-solving rather than obstacles en route to an abstract goal. There are multiple stories of clients who celebrate at the end of a project with the excited feeling that they themselves designed the project. Our team may have spent five thousand hours of our time to help them achieve that sensibility of having done it on their own, but we like it that way. It means the process has really changed the way clients see the work, and see themselves. These are people who start out insisting that they don’t know what they like, that they’re not designers. We stand out in part because we leave clients with the feeling that they themselves stand out, that the project is in part an expression of their own strength, vision, and creativity. It’s also why our clients stay with us for subsequent work, decades on end.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s cliche, but of course there is simply no way to do this kind of work without a lot of help from one’s family. Beyond that, a person who deserves a lot of credit is our founder and principal, Wayne Turett. It’s obvious in the sense that he started the firm and cultivated the culture and staff.We’ve now worked together for more than 20 years on and off, but the story goes deeper. Two anecdotes. I met Wayne when I was an undergrad, he was a sole practitioner, and he gave me a summer gig. We settled on an hourly wage… but a day before I started the work he gave me a raise! He said he realized he could do a bit better. I learned that paying as little as possible for a good thing isn’t always good business, and showing someone that you’d go the extra mile for them when possible can be invaluable. Over the years we’ve taken this approach with clients and staff, and I use it outside the office too. The other anecdote is that he introduced me to my wife, at a fund-raising event on the roof of a client’s townhome. So that’s also a biggie.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A big part of my success is working with people who have complementary strengths! My partners are truly exceptional in the breadth of their technical knowledge, absorption of new ideas in tech and culture, aesthetic sensibilities, detail focus, execution, and production. I’m good in those areas too, but they’re better. That being said, there are a few traits that I think they would say are my special contribution to the firm’s success.

Communications. Is that a trait, or a skill? Well, the emphasis I put on oral and written exchange is a trait for sure. Most clients aren’t professional designers, and many designers aren’t expert communicators. As a result, few people can clearly quantify or describe what they want from an architect. But getting to that understanding is crucial to design, and this “soft” side of our work is also critical to our success as a small business. It’s the special sauce that makes contracts fair and profitable without scaring off prospective projects. It’s what keeps projects alive when clients are struggling to contextualize cost, schedule or budget anxiety. Anecdotes on this point are legion… it’s really just about meticulously determining what a client or team member needs to bridge any gaps in understanding. Choosing the right words and sketches, proofreading, editing, speaking plainly, are of utmost importance.

Honesty. Or let’s call it Forthrightness. I don’t know that I’m any better at it than others, but here again I’m referring to the emphasis I put on it as an operating principle in our work. In our studio, we talk about “honesty” in design — abstract, but super important — but here I’m thinking of the more basic kind, including telling clients what they may not want to hear about their needs or expectations, and also owning up to my own mistakes or missed opportunities. Not every prospective client wants to hear all the things that can go wrong in their project. Those people will find another architect with a lower upfront cost and a rosier story, but they will almost invariably encounter the speedbumps that we’ve warned them about. The gamble that’s fueled our success is that more often than not, more people recognize the value of good, reliable, accountable info than are scared off by it. I’m presently helping a client finish up two separate townhomes… five years after he initially balked at our description of risks, and hired — and fired — a series of other architects. We’ve had many such “boomerang” clients.

Focus. Recognizing the problem on the table, and avoiding distractions, red herrings, shiny objects. Our work is defined by complexity: optimizing across countless variables, weighing compromises. There are always many voices trying to shoehorn a design to serve a personal, narrow goal, or looking to frame discussions in such a way that distances themselves from responsibility. Sometimes that means portraying events or design questions as more complex than they really are; sometimes it means just the opposite, obscuring the complexities that reveal how responsibilities are widely distributed. The architect needs to cut through that noise.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about architecture and the Real Estate industry in general? If you can please share a story or example.

I think many architects would insist that architecture and the real estate industry are completely separate things! But many of our projects sell for 10MM dollars and 20MM dollars, and certainly some clients seek us out with that result in mind, so I’m well aware that our studio is actively straddling the two industries, at least some of the time. That overlap can be exciting: what can we as designers do to create value in the market? And in a related way (and more interesting to me personally): how can we as designers use the enormous power of the real estate market (which is so vastly larger than the market in design services) to amplify our ideas and the voices of the average occupant or user, improve the aesthetic and technical quality of the built environment, and steer the giant investments in construction toward greater environmental sustainability? One example: for many years we’ve struggled mightily with trying to steer our client’s toward “greener” designs and technologies, but we’re often fighting against market imperatives, perverse incentives that make it cheaper, easier, or more profitable for a developer or cost-conscious client to build “the old way.” Recently, Wayne decided that he’d design and build a “Passive House” (an intensely energy-conservative design) for his family. It was important to him personally, but it was also a great way to show that the firm is fully committed to the goal of sustainability. The results have been amazing: because of our reputation as designers, and because it’s a gorgeous home, the house has garnered a ton of attention and interest in the sustainable approach. So I’m excited by the idea of leading by example, because I think it can actually work. Architects need to find ways to leverage their credibility and reputations to move the needle in the real estate industry at large.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

In the interest of time, I’ll focus on sustainability — a topic surrounding many issues in the industry! New construction accounts for a big fraction of the world’s carbon footprint, and maintaining old buildings is another big fraction. One part of that is the technology, materials, and processes involved; thankfully, we have many of the tools needed to make major improvements, if we can commit to using those tools consistently. But another piece of the problem is less technical, and more about the “aspirational” side of design and the economic forces involved. Many of the greatest pleasures that design can offer — ample daylight, greenery, work-reducing amenities, texture and color, smart media, organizing life and work effectively — can be 100% sustainable, and can be provided in various forms to the ultra-wealthy as well as most everyone else. But the industry — both design and development — sells a dream, embodied in neighborhoods, buildings and spaces which celebrate a lifestyle that is extremely hard to sustain without exacerbating environmental damage. The most conscientiously designed mansion in the mountains may have zero ongoing energy needs, but it’s still in the mountains, requiring vast amounts of infrastructural support for the use of just a few occupants. Neighborhoods that are exclusively low-rise, and very-low-density will remain a challenge from a sustainability perspective, even when the buildings themselves are as efficient as possible. The real estate industry plays a big role in molding, zoning and construction trends, which over time impacts the opportunities for truly sustainable density. There are many other factors at play, but major stakeholders in the real estate industry can play an important role in nudging the trends in a sustainable direction.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers the “Five Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful Career As An Architect?” If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

1. Architecture isn’t one career. It’s many different disciplines, smushed together under one heading. You don’t need to do all of them at once. Once you recognize that you are not supposed to be an expert in everything, you’ll be able to double down on your true strengths. That’s where you’ll make your most successful contribution, and where you’ll be happiest too.

2. Your true strengths probably aren’t enough. To be successful, you need to find your place on a team of like-minded people, whether they are your business partners or just allies in producing “architecture.” You may like to work alone, but there is very little, if any, architecture that can actually be done solo. And that goes double if you aspire to also be financially successful in your work. You will need help!

3. Collaboration is all. Your heroes didn’t work alone. You may not know the names of anyone else in Corbusier’s or Hadid’s office, but there were dozens or hundreds of technicians, artisans, engineers, accountants, secretaries, code consultants, interns, and clients who were indispensable in producing their greatest projects. I’m rehashing #1 and #2 because I think too many young designers start their careers aspiring to be “a name,” without acknowledging that personal recognition follows from a lifetime of collaboration. Learn to recognize when someone else needs to lead (it may be someone technically junior to you: don’t get stuck on titles), and seize opportunities to lead when you can (it may come even when you’re just starting out). Be prepared to be both on any given day, throughout your career. It’s also more fun.

4. Getting stuff built is very, very hard, and takes a long time. Some academic training prepares architects to influence the way we all see and experience the constructed world, by talking and writing about architecture. A career in bringing built projects to fruition benefits from that training, but it also demands an additional set of skills, seemingly unrelated to what we studied in school: interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence, management skills,financial insight, and maybe even some micro-economics. A crazy tolerance for codes and zoning ordinances (an affection for them is even better, if you can hack it) and an ability to collaborate with non-designers are incredibly valuable skills as well. Physical construction grows out of a culture of collaboration, and the process is architecture. When you see a building, try to see that process. If you can be excited and inspired by that notion of architecture, then you’ll enjoy the work for the long haul.

5. Never be bored. Design is a career that allows you to do something different every day, even when you’re stuck on a single project or project type for years on end. Draw in a new medium. Explore new production techniques. Read up on new technologies, or new issues of social or academic concern, and see how they can influence your work. Lean into your relationships with colleagues and clients. It’s a privilege to be paid to design stuff, and the community of designers is full of interesting people, so stay excited and engaged in the process.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In our culture we celebrate autonomy and independence, but for any individual to really thrive (personally, financially, or anywhere), they must be aware of their interdependence with others. A pandemic reminds us of that in the worst way, climate change too. I like to tell clients that building codes are essentially an encapsulation of this fact: we must get through miles of ink to help us build our dreams, while also being surrounded by millions of people, without killing each other, or ourselves. To survive mass illness, maintain healthy air and water, or build safely and beautifully, more people need to believe in the power of the codes we invent to balance our autonomy with our interdependence. I realize a lot of religions are already trying to cover parts of this beat, but a movement to celebrate the necessity of taking care of each other — as a means to maximizing autonomy and independence, among other things — would cut to the chase on many of our biggest challenges. Grandiose, sure, but you asked!

