by Renu Persaud
Have you ever wondered about the paradoxes of life, how the best comes out of the worst? You think rock bottom is so deep, there is no way to stretch your being out of the darkest of depths. You are left of your own, entire, volition; it’s up to you to do or die.
We are all in that game together.
Silt in Silence
-Renu Persaud
At your worst, you find your Best
At your saddest you sense Happiness
At your door, there awaits an Opportunity
As the line is drawn, you Think
As time beckons for Patience
At the start you were Excited
As you wander for Now
And you Ponder
As there is no End
At a glance, your realization is too Late
At your heights, you lack Contentment
At the spark, you are Eager
Then upon realization, you are
Alone
At that moment, you turn
Away
At that mistake, you turn
Around
At the bridge, there is no Water
At that second, motivation Wanes
At the melody, strength Disrupts
As the power of purpose
Arrives
As fear becomes Virtue
As your spirit Roams
Sideways
As your faith Wanders
Away
At your behest, the silt is Drifting
As the morsels of truth Seep
Afar
And it Rises
As the Purpose
Arrives
At the Oasis,
And the self is Submerged
It drowns then Floats
Away
As it Laments
As if to Mourn,
At Sorrow
As life Pines
At the mire of Disgust
As it gazes to find Honey
Away from Grief
As woes become Willing
As you watch the display of oceans Rasping
As you mumble to your Self,
As passages Part
As action Unveils
Sentiments Heave
As it Reveals
And despair finds Hope
As nectar Bleeds
At the muttering Nulls
As your breath Draws
As you rise in Circles
As the ascent flows Down
As uncertainty Lures
As the sea of Silence
Sees
As the mist withers
And the stark darkness Reveals
As the silt sits in Silence
As by your side nobody Answered
As the murmurs Pass
As the end Nears
As you find a Beginning
As the thought, chains the World
And your resolve dilutes Doubt
As you become Tired
As you reckon with the Realization.
As life passes with a Pause,
-Renu