Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Silt in Silence by Renu Persaud

Have you ever wondered about the paradoxes of life, how the best comes out of the worst?  You think rock bottom is so deep, there is no way to stretch your being out of the darkest of depths.  You are left of your own, entire, volition. It’s up to you to do or die. We […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

    Have you ever wondered about the paradoxes of life, how the best comes out of the worst?  You think rock bottom is so deep, there is no way to stretch your being out of the darkest of depths.  You are left of your own, entire, volition. It’s up to you to do or die. We are all in that game together

    “Silt in Silence.”

    At your worst, you find your Best

    At your saddest you sense Happiness

    At your door, there awaits an Opportunity

    As the line is drawn, you Think

    As time beckons for Patience

    At the start you were Excited

    As you wander for Now

    And you Ponder

    As there is no End

    At a glance, your realization is too Late

    At your heights, you lack Contentment

    At the spark, you are Eager

    Then upon realization, you are

    Alone

    At that moment, you turn

    Away

    At that mistake, you turn

    Around

    At the bridge, there is no Water

    At that second, motivation Wanes

    At the melody, strength Disrupts

    As the power of purpose

    Arrives

    As fear becomes Virtue

    As your spirit Roams

    Sideways

    As your faith Wanders

    Away

    At your behest, the silt is Drifting

    As the morsels of truth Seep

    Afar

    And it Rises

    As the Purpose

    Arrives

    At the Oasis,

    And the self is Submerged

    It drowns then Floats

    Away

    As it Laments

    As if to Mourn,

    At Sorrow

    As life Pines

    At the mire of Disgust

    As it gazes to find Honey

    Away from Grief

    As woes become Willing

    As you watch the display of oceans Rasping

    As you mumble to your Self,

    As passages Part

    As action Unveils

    Sentiments Heave

    As it Reveals

    And despair finds Hope

    As nectar Bleeds

    At the muttering Nulls

    As your breath Draws

    As you rise in Circles

    As the ascent flows Down

    As uncertainty Lures

    As the sea of Silence

    Sees

    As the mist withers

    And the stark darkness Reveals

    As the silt sits in Silence

    As by your side nobody Answered

    As the murmurs Pass

    As the end Nears

    As you find a Beginning

    As the thought, chains the World

    And your resolve dilutes Doubt

    As you become Tired

    As you reckon with the Realization.

    As life passes with a Pause,

    -Renu

      Renu Persaud, Lecturing professor Ph.D; Social Scientist and Writer at Thrive Global

      Dr Renu Persaud is the author of The Mastery of You, an award-winning title which was nominated for an RBC Taylor Prize, Canada’s most prestigious award for non-fiction writing. As a teaching professor at University of Windsor, Canada, she is a faculty award winner, and her Understanding Social Life lectures are among the most popular sought after classes on campus.

      Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

      You might also like...

      Science//

      Try This If You Want To Be More Creative

      by Thomas Oppong
      Community//

      The Power of Pause

      by Cara Bradley
      Courtesy of Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock
      Wisdom//

      5 Signs You’re Too Hard On Yourself

      by Ladan Nikravan Hayes

      Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

      Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

      Thrive Global
      People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

      - MARCUS AURELIUS

      We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.