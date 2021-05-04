Silence & Smile have these two things in your life to succeed in life. Be silent in the places, where you want be to avoid unwanted controversy. Keep smiling to make everything smooth. Both silence and smile cost nothing, but it is very effective. Its quite difficult to implement in practical life, but practice makes.

Successful people always have two things on their lips silence & smile – Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Smile its free therapy..

Peace begins with smile..

Nothing beats a great smile..

Listen to silence, it has so much to say – Rumi