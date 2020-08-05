Silence – in your time/space is essential for your sanity. How would you rate it?

Let’s admit: Cellphones became our body-mind extensions. From the moment we wake up, automatically, we reach out to our cellphone as if we were a part of an emergency rescue team of law enforcement. We scan the news, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, text, emails… Each and every beep we hear, immediately, makes us alert and turns our attention to see what’s going on. This habit is so embedded in us, that most of us take it as the new normal…

Only at time, when we detach ourselves from running in the maze, and observe us and other people, we see what’s wrong: People don’t look into other’s people’s eyes any more… They concentrate on the screens, busy updating the world about how they look, think, feel, sense, imagine, believe…

Behind this compulsive behavior, there is a fact: we are almost never in a state of silence. A state of silence is not only being where there is no sound/noise, but being in a space of inner vitality, yet keeping the “desktop of our minds” clean and clear.

Imagine you minimize the streams of thoughts, emotions, sensations, memories, imagination and belief system, so that you have inner capacity to observe your inner being as an explorer or anthropologist. Imagine you dedicate time, space and attentiveness to look at the big picture, then, zoom into the details and connect the dots of all…

In silence, you sink into active serenity and view the multi-dimensions of who you are and the components of the ways you perceive reality.

In silence, you listen to your breathing’s rhythm with attention and appreciation to the wonder of how you inhale oxygen and keep alive, each and every 37.2 trillion of your cells.

In silence, you can communicate with your inner organs, tissues and cells, give them attention, love and care, and harmonize them like a conductor of an orchestra, so that each organ is attuned to its natural capacity, yet all work in collaboration to keep you alive, healthy, and happy.

In silence you calibrate dynamic balance and remove thoughts and emotion patterns that do not serve you, or more correctly, sabotage your life.

Silence state of BodyMindSpirit is to be beyond the physical, mental, emotional noise in us and around us.

In silence you don’t waste energies on bla bla… of negative imaginative scenarios that generate in your head or as respond to those you hear from other people.

Silence is the moment between inhale and exhale. It is the space between the tones that give significance to music. It’s the spaces between words which gives significance to an expression. Silence is the pause in time and space that give significance to life.

A good quality of sleeping and a nap are the bio-psychological mechanism to recover from noise and overwhelmed body-mind. Meditation, running and walking in nature may have the same effects. Yet, how well do we activate at least one of these ways daily? Many of us experience insufficient good nights sleep of 6-7 hours. Many of us try to take a nap but the noise in our heads prevent us from going into deep calmness.

THE CHALLENGES WE FACE:

Mobile technology, economic uncertainty, and the corona-virus physical and psychological impact, leads to no real separation between home and workplace. Workplace’s demands, employees fear of competition or being replaced, and endless missions at home, generate stress, insomnia and anxiety. In addition – the obsessive habit or need to be updated, get informed and also share constantly, moments in our life, overwhelm us, activate several types of noise in our lives, and drain our vitality.

A possible answer to generate an environment and atmosphere of silence in us, is by creating a SilentSoundSpace

Imagine you walk into a quiet room, disconnected from any type of noise. You turn off your phone, lie on a special vibroacoustic therapy bed and get inner body massage with harmonic low sound frequencies. All you hear is the rhythm of your breathing as it becomes deeper and slower. You may also hear harmonic sonic waves activating subconscious memories back in time, when you were protected and surrounded by your mother’s womb fluids and sound vibrations. You float in harmonic sound bath with no efforts. You feel being hugged from within. You reach deep body-mind silence. You generate in you, a temple of tranquility.

You reset streams of thoughts, emotions, sensations, memories and imaginative scenarios. Reboot your mind and recharge your vitality. After 23 minutes, you calm the body, clear your head and are ready to restart your activities with a boost of energy and a positive attitude.

SilentSoundSpace quiets your mental, emotional and physical systems simultaneously, and that is why it is so effective. The beauty is, that it affects your systems easily, gently and with no efforts.

In a SilentSoundSpace you activate on demand the positive impact of taking a good nap in silence.

