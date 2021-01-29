Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Silence

Silence can be the doorway which contains the most catalytic opportunity you have. Do not make the mistake of ignoring it.

It can be the most welcoming, enveloping, and peaceful experience when outside standing still with snow falling soundlessly on a winter’s night. 

Silence can be the space you need to create, imagine, and renew. 

Silence can be a mechanism to contain your feelings when angry, confused, overwhelmed, or to demonstrate to someone you are disconnecting. 

Silence can be a space of relief when you have had a full day – of kids, work, concerts, events, or people. 

Silence can be a place to “gather your thoughts,” make a plan, check in with your approach and capture the moment, calling yourself to be present and awake for all that is occurring. It is a moment of transformation. 

Silence can represent a pause in what is happening, can be a method for agreeing, disagreeing and everything in between.  

Silence can be your way of containing anger, fatigue, resentment, and rage you will not allow yourself to express in that moment. 

When in groups, you cannot assume silence is agreement, yet many do. If you do, you might miss your opportunity to hear the voice of dissent, disagreement, contemplation, or another point of view which contrasts what’s occurring. It could mean agreement, but more often, does not.  

In leadership teams, too often I see a “majority rules” approach favored over taking the time for everyone to weigh in. It’s a big mistake. 

Silence can be the doorway which contains the most catalytic opportunity you have. Do not make the mistake of ignoring it. 

For more from Sue Hawkes, go to www.yess.learnworlds.com

    Sue Hawkes, CEO, Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur

    Sue Hawkes helps CEOs and their leadership teams succeed. As a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Certified EOS Implementer, Certified Business Coach, WPO Chapter Chair, and globally recognized, award-winning seminar leader, Sue brings over twenty-five years of experience to her clients. She is CEO of YESS! and has designed and delivered dynamic, transformational programs for thousands of people. Sue has received numerous awards including the Dream Keeper award recognized by the Governor’s Council for her leadership program, the Regional U.S. Small Business Administration Women in Business Champion of the Year award, the Exemplary Woman of the Community award, WomenVenture’s Unsung Hero award, Women Who Lead from Minnesota Business Magazine, NAWBO Minnesota’s Achieve! Vision Award and named a 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her most recent book, "Chasing Perfection- Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success," is available now.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

