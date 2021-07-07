Sile Walsh: “Value relationships and people”

Understand that we are all different and so when we can understand that people value different things and engage with material differently to make a big difference. An example of this is I was working with an executive who couldn’t understand one employee member who wasn’t engaging or inspired by the same things that they were inspired by and were attempting to promote the employee.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing SIle Walsh.

Sile specializes in strategic leadership and organizational development. She is experienced coaching senior leaders and middle managers across sectors including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, technology and commerce within Ireland and internationally.

Sile has over ten years of experience working with individuals, teams and organizations supporting change management, leadership development, inclusion and diversity, and organizational development programs.

Sile is committed to being inclusive in her work and supporting people from a wide range of backgrounds to reach their potential; this includes people who experience systemic barriers in society. She is a PhD researcher focusing on the role of coaching psychology in inclusive leadership within private organizations.

Sile has an international client base and speaks on leadership, inclusion, and coaching psychology. Sile guest lectured with University College Cork on both the masters in Organizational Psychology and Personal and Management Coaching.

Sile was voted in the top 10 coaches in Dublin by Influence and Digest and writes for a number of local and international publications and contributes to discussions in the media (radio, papers, TV) in relation to inclusion, leadership, wellbeing and relationships.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I specialize in leadership development, coaching psychology, and a background in organizational development. These three things allow me to take a very broad and holistic viewpoint of any kind of people who work with an organization.

I kind of feel it was never an intentional goal. What occurred was I started working with people in different ways and as I started to do that I started to become more effective with supporting not just individual goals with the goals of systems or organizations.

So I have been working with leaders teams in organizations for 10 years now and the 13th organization based nationally and internationally I’m based in Ireland.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I have to say that one of the most interesting things that happened to me in my career started before this exact career. I worked for a CEO who had a genuine investment and value in people and having worked with many different founders and business owners I have never seen this level of skill to support people without neglecting the organization’s needs. It was a turning point in my career where I realized that not all businesses or organizations have to be running away that was harmful to its employees and when they didn’t do that they were able to retain talent with a lot more ease. So in this case, the CEO was able to engage me at a lower rate than was the market value to get more productivity and performance from me than other roles would have and all the time it came back to his presents and his commitment to win-win solutions.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, so a big part of my PhD research and my work at the moment is supporting leaders to lead in a way that is more inclusive and effective for engaging top performance from everyone especially people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Inclusive leadership crosses the barriers of including obvious differences such as race or gender and it reaches as far as professional and individual differences. When leaders understand how to be inclusive in their meetings and in their team work, what they’re also able to do then is harness the creativity, innovation and performance of multiple perspectives and experiences resulting in more robust outcomes and often outcomes that provide a better return on investment.

I’m excited because I’m bringing the research into the practice and working with organizations not just to see inclusion as an activity of diversity and inclusion professionals but as a practice that embodies top performance and retains and engages employees for the most effective outcomes possible.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

I think there’s a number of things to consider. Work and the workplace has drastically changed over the last decade and expectations of the workforce have changed as well. The industrial age and the norms around simply going to work for financial reward is outdated. With covid-19 and all the changes in working from home, we can see that the social rewards of work are as valuable to employees as is the financial reward.

There’s also a case to be made that considers the pace at which we are working, the expectation on employees. It focuses on performance but not always on rest and recharge.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

We know that when people are unhappy. They demonstrate lower levels of performance in the workplace and we know that this has a direct impact on company profitability and on an employees health and wellbeing.

There is research that has come out during 2019 and 2020 that speaks to the importance of diversity and inclusion within organizations and this has a direct impact on employee well-being, engagement and retention. There’s also now a suggestion that millennials work better in environments where they feel cared for.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Understand that we are all different and so when we can understand that people value different things and engage with material differently to make a big difference. An example of this is I was working with an executive who couldn’t understand one employee member who wasn’t engaging or inspired by the same things that they were inspired by and were attempting to promote the employee. During his coaching session we were able to look at whether the motivations that the executive was attempting to use to motivate the employee was in fact the motivation for the individual employee and it wasn’t. This knowledge allowed executive to make a new decision about what motivations they were going to engage the employee with and did so by considering the employees natural intrinsic motivators rather than the executives personal motivators. Inclusive leadership is front and centre right now and this goes beyond simply understanding different diversity needs. Inclusive leadership is good for everybody. It’s the process in which everybody is engaged equally with respect and with the intention to harness their difference to produce better results within the team, organization and decisions as well as belonging to the group that are part of. Often groups require us to assimilate to the group norms in order to engage, where as inclusive leadership fosters and supports individualism as well as the belonging that each member of the team has to that group. One of the biggest scenarios that you can see with managers or executives is that while it’s much easier to tell others what to do, we all have this natural bias where we don’t see our role in the situation with ease and we have blind spots which we ignore that contribute to a lot of the problems that we see and occur within workplaces. An example of this is working with the number of leaders on their leadership development and noticing that while they were becoming more confident about their leadership skills, they weren’t necessarily creating different outcomes. When I worked with their teams, it became really evident that these individual leaders were only changing the things that they were aware of. And in doing so, we are ignoring key development opportunities that existed outside of their awareness. However because of the power imbalance that happens when you’re considering getting feedback from direct reports, it isn’t always easy. Leaders, managers and executives don’t always get honest feedback about their behavior and this can be a real limitation of a high-performing, inclusive work culture. Value relationships and people. It is very easy to get caught up in metrics, deliverables, and deadlines. In the process, the role of relationships and people in delivering all of these things were missing out. If you’re boiling people down to metrics, deliverables, and deadlines, I can see you are actually neglecting the wide variety of their experiences, strengths and the value that they can bring to the organization. Often we hire people for roles and when they don’t meet the needs of that role, we tend to not understand their value or contribution to the organization. This then has us reducing people to metrics, deliverables, and deadlines but also to particular roles that can box a person into a particular set of skills. An example I’m going to give is what an executive did with me a good number of years ago when I was hired for a role that I was not any good at. The executive was well within their right to let me go as I wasn’t a good fit for the role I was hired for. Instead the executive could see my commitment to the company and the work, he asked me what I preferred doing and then tested if it was where my strengths lie. Very quickly I was moved to another area of work in which I had a direct impact on the bottom line and customer satisfaction, the original role that I was hired for but I wasn’t very good at was then replaced with somebody who was better suited for that. The executive didn’t simply became frustrated with me but instead considered where I could apply my skills and add value. They wouldn’t have made the improvement on their profit margins that year, as the role I filled was not a role that they were actually advertising for and hadn’t developed a return on investment proposal for. Allow your employees to surprise you and do your part in giving them the best opportunity to succeed. Team performance can not occur by simply having high performing individuals work together. There are interdependencies that require team skills, rather than individual skills to create team performance. High performing teams have high-team performance not individual. One of the things that stands out to me in my work is that I often work with teams that were being individually measured. Individuals were being directed to look at individual metrics but they weren’t actually measuring team performance or supporting team performance and yet the overall deliverables have to occur through a team. The organization in mind that I’m speaking about, found that their systems and metrics is actually limiting team performance and promoting competition within the team. Team performance is important and a manager in a better position to decide what needs to be appreciated and measured as well as to focus on the right parts at the right time, if they know this.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

It’s really interesting because a lot of diversity and inclusion work is about culture change but the culture change has been promoted by societal culture changes also. Many people believe education is enough but researchers suggest that education is just one step towards integrating more inclusive and supportive cultures. Ultimately if you want to call for change you need to value and reward the aspects of the culture that you wish to create and you need to create accountability for the expressions of that culture, which are not supported in the organization or society’s structures yet.

I think ultimately we need to be brave and bold.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

My leadership and management style would depend on who and when I’m leading and in what context. Ultimately I believe in giving direct reports and employees high autonomy with the required support. Some direct reports and employees require more directive styles of leadership and others require more trusted styles of leadership. I personally like to work with people who believe that through collaborating we can create better results together.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been really lucky that along my professional and personal journey I’ve had many people that support me at different points and in different ways.

Instead of a person I’m going to talk about a type of support that has been invaluable to me and that I like to offer to others and would encourage everyone reading this to attempt. The type of support that was absolutely golden to me and my work was opportunity. It was people giving me the opportunity to have experiences that I did not have yet in order to develop my capacity to do a role or fulfill a duty that I hadn’t previously fulfilled. This kind of support can be the difference between being interviewed or not for a promotion at a different date or a person’s ability to see their potential within their everyday lives. There are many people from the age as early as 11 who offered me opportunities to test my ability and to develop myself. These have been irreplaceable moments in my career journey.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I genuinely believe that any success I’ve achieved is on the shoulders of giants, whether that’s my family or the professionals who came before me or the academics in my peer group. I think every success has many micro moments adding to it.

My biggest hope for utilizing the opportunities and the privilege that I have is that I will be able to use it to expand the opportunities and access that others have in their own personal lives and in their professional lives. I also have a social responsibility in my own private work in which I like to donate a percentage of time or financial resources to under-resourced services that support people that need an opportunity to improve their circumstances.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you can’t wait for the storm to pass you have to learn how to dance in the rain. I think this speaks to learning to move through life even when it isn’t going the way that you want or when it’s difficult. It’s about working with the reality of the situation rather than the ideals or shoulds.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Dr Helen Turnbull who wrote the illusion of inclusion. Dr Helen is one of my inspirations in the areas inclusion and her insights and understandings of the complexity of inclusion have supported my understanding and development of inclusive practices. Dr Helen Turnbull has also brought inclusion to the mainstream conversations in a way that doesn’t provoke or promote shame but instead promotes personal responsibility.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!