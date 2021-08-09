Sile Walsh: “Stay connected to why you work so hard”

Stay connected to why you work so hard — I’m going to start with a motivated heart. It is often to do our best, provide better for the people in our lives, create safety, and add value to our own lives and those around us.

Sile specialises in strategic leadership and organisational development. She is experienced in coaching senior leaders and middle managers across sectors including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, technology and commerce within Ireland and internationally.

Sile has over ten years of experience working with individuals, teams and organisations supporting change management, leadership development, inclusion and diversity and organisational development programmes.

Sile is committed to being inclusive in her work and supporting people from various backgrounds to reach their potential; this includes people who experience systemic barriers in society. She is a PhD researcher focusing on the role of coaching psychology in inclusive leadership within private organisations.

Sile has an international client base and speaks on leadership, inclusion, and coaching psychology. Sile guest lectured with University College Cork on both the masters in Organisational Psychology and Personal and Management Coaching.

Sile was voted in the top 10 coaches in Dublin by Influence and Digest, writes for many local and international publications, and contributes to discussions in the media (radio, papers, TV) about inclusion, leadership, well-being, and relationships.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career?

I specialise in leadership development and coaching psychology and have a background in organisational development. These three things allow me to take a comprehensive and holistic view of people at work and within an organisational system.

It was never an intentional goal. I started working with people in different ways; as I began to do that, I became more effective at supporting individuals and organisations achieving their aims and objectives in sustainable ways.

I have been working with leaders, teams and organisations for over ten years now both nationally and internationally.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

I have to say that one of the most exciting things that happened to me my career started before this exact career. I worked for a CEO who had a genuine investment and value in people.

Having worked with many different founders and business owners, I have never seen this level of skill to support people without neglecting the organization’s needs. It was a turning point in my career where I realised that not all businesses or organisations have to be running in a way that was harmful to their employees, and when they didn’t do that, they were able to retain talent with a lot more ease.

The CEO that I am reflecting on was able to get people to see they didn’t add value to our organisation and support them in understanding where they did add value, this resulted in people making decisions that were personally, professionally and organisationally more valuable. I am still in awe today at the level of skill and commitment it took to foster such supportive and assertive relationships.

What does leadership mean to you? As a leader, how do you best inspire others?

Leadership is the ability to support and promote others’ performance, while also holding standards that are fair, inclusive and driven by a commitment to do our best work.

I believe if people are engaged, supported and doing the right work for their strengths then they do their best work. I attempt to be very person centred and values driven in my leadership with an openness to my own development and workplace innovation. I find that inspiration is a reciprocal process, for me to be inspiring, I need to understand others’ needs, motivations and values. In fact I think leaders need to spend more time being inspired by their team than trying to be the hero.

None of us is able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve been fortunate that I’ve had many people who support me at different points and in other ways along my professional and personal journey.

Instead of a person, I’m going to talk about a type of support that has been invaluable to me and that I like to offer to others and would encourage everyone reading this to attempt. The kind of support that was golden to me and my work was opportunity.

People allowed me to have experiences that I had yet to develop the skills and capacity for. This kind of support can be the difference between being interviewed or not for a promotion. There are many people who did this for me, starting as early as when I was 11 and was offered my first job. These have been irreplaceable moments in my career journey.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now shift to the central core of our discussion. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it challenging to fit your life into your business and career? Can you articulate what the struggle was?

I started a business and work in areas that excite me and engage me, and I think the biggest challenge for me isn’t about the balance of work and life. It’s more about learning to enjoy things outside of work that have as much value and enjoyment for me as I get from my work.

To provide further context to this discussion, can you share with our readers what your daily schedule looks like?

I have my first client work at 8 a.m. and if there is prep work to be done for that I start at 7:30 a.m.

I work with a maximum of 6 clients a day and I try to schedule 2 days a week for further development, writing or background work. I try to only work with clients a maximum of 18 hours a week.

My day has a small break and a lunch break, I usually listen to something inspirational, either an audiobook, TED Talk or podcast. Since the pandemic, I’ve had to make more of an effort to connect to people outside of work and move my body during the day.

Did you find that it became more difficult to focus on the other areas of your life as your success grew? Can you explain?

When you’re starting a business or a career, I tended to heavy load upfront with effort and focus on performance. So, in my case, I started my career with a real focus on getting somewhere and getting things done.

As my career has gone on, I’ve learnt that working strategically is key, “work smarter, not harder.” That has propelled me to create more balance because I have realised I could be a busy fool otherwise.

I’ve come to realise that when I stop trying to achieve every goal instantly and break them down into priorities and timelines, I was not only able to get things done but with a lot less stress and far more enjoyment.

What tipping point helped you achieve a more excellent balance or greater equilibrium between your work and personal/family life.

I’d like to say that there was one tipping point. However, I have had many experiences that remind me that this balance is something that I will pursue constantly.

When a crisis happens with a loved one or in my family, I’ve been able to re-evaluate my priorities in terms of my diary and my expectations of myself and my deliverables.

I’ve had many people I care deeply about who passed away, and I do know that each time somebody did, I was in a position that I was re-evaluating how I was spending my life and what I was doing with the time that I had here.

I also think that when I neglected parts of my life that were valuable, and something fell apart, it always brought my attention back to that work-life balance. So, in other words, it’s not one answer one moment, but it’s a continuous reminder that I must re-evaluate and align my decisions with my priorities, and often priorities outside of work can be neglected when I get consumed by my work.

Ok, so here is the main question of our interview. Can you share five pieces of advice to other leaders about how to achieve the best balance between work and personal/family life? Please share a story or example for each.

Stay connected to why you work so hard — I’m going to start with a motivated heart. It is often to do our best, provide better for the people in our lives, create safety, and add value to our own lives and those around us.

A common thing that I see in senior male leaders has been an over-investment in work, including a motivation to provide for their families. The consequences are either a separation for a family in a formal sense or a disconnection occurring within the family system. In these cases, leaders who invested so much of their time into providing security and performing at work became so swept up in work they lost connection with the why.

Get help — A huge issue for leaders is that they are often promoted and become more senior. So, their connections and supports become reduced, the power increases, but the supports can become reduced or the people if they can trust become less. One way to gain that real balance between work, personal, and family life is to have an objective person who supports you confidentially to assess your decision-making in a way that doesn’t leave you vulnerable to your organisation or have you working off everybody else’s agenda.

Get clear — it is imperative that you align your thought when thinking about your career, work, and purpose. Some of us were raised to believe that work equaled our worth, and so without a good job and high-performance, they may not feel worthy of all of the things that they want in your life. Whereas some are raised to believe that work is part of setting them off for a life that they want and providing them with a quality of life. These two very different ends of the spectrum relate to how you prioritise work and your life and why. I think knowing the narrative that your family of origin had or that you’re carrying through your career will support you and help you understand where you may overvalue one part of your life and why over another.

Get real — Life and work are both a Marathon, not a sprint. However, often due to anxiety or fear of falling behind, we approach careers like a sprint, and this type of approach burns people out and reduces their mental health. To lead effectively, stay connected to your family and live your best life, you need to be realistic about the expectations you have of yourself and others. You need to consider which approach you’re taking, whether you were constantly pursuing the wins or whether you are strategically moving forward in a way that supports others and yourself without creating the burnout that we spoke about.

Do regular reviews — our priorities and preferences change, and sometimes we forget to check in with that. So one of the things I recommend everybody that I’m working with in terms of the work-life balance is to set a reminder in the calendar for a 12-week review of how happy they are, how content they are, how their performance is going, and this allows every quarter or a few not from the organization’s perspective of your performance but for you in terms of how you’re living your life and how you’re approaching your work and whether it’s actually providing the value that you want from it or whether you’re simply on a merry-go-round and repeating patterns hoping that this will result in better outcomes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My mission in life is not merely to survive but to thrive and do so with some passion some compassion some humour and some style — Maya Angelo

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Dr Helen Turnbull who wrote the illusion of inclusion. Dr Helen is one of my inspirations in the areas of inclusion and her insights and understandings of the complexity of inclusion have supported my understanding and development of inclusive practices. Dr Helen Turnbull has also brought inclusion to the mainstream conversations in a way that doesn’t provoke or promote shame but instead promotes personal responsibility.

What is the best way for people to follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/silewalsh

https://www.youtube.com/c/SileWalsh1

